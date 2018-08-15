Thindima FC seals victory by 3-0 against Bhat B FC

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
In the ongoing ‘Shaheed Syed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial (SSSBM) Football League 7v7’, Thindima Football Club thrashed Bhat B Football Club of Kreeri by 3-0 in one-sided affair on Tuesday at Higher Seondary School Ground Kreeri.
Thindima FC eyed from the beginning after knowing defensive frailties of Bhat B FC, the visitors (Thindima FC) pressed high up from the off and took a lead by Shahid in 16th minute of the game and the first half ended by 1-0.
In 45th minute of the game, the intense pressure spearheaded by Adil Fayaz of visitor team who netted the ball beautifully by his deceiving kick and dominated the score sheet by 2-0. Adil couldn’t resist himself from smashing another goal for his team in 55th minute of the play and the score card read 3-0.
However, in the dying minutes of the game, the hosts (Bhat B FC) made desperate attempts in search of an elusive goal but the defensive line of Thindima FC cut their attempts short and fell to a disappointing defeat by 3-0.
The match was witnessed by the enthusiastic crowd of Kreeri and other nearby areas, who were later disappointed after witnessing the one-sided affair throughout the game.
The next match of the league will be played between Wagub Football Club and Andergam Football Club on Wednesday around 5:30 pm.
Meanwhile, the SSBM Football League is being organized by Al Murad Sports Club Kreeri, Baramulla with full support from local populace.