Thieves loot gold worth lakhs from Batamaloo

June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Thieves decamped with the gold ornaments worth lakhs from the house of senior photographer Irshad Ahmed Khan in Batamaloo area of Srinagar.

"I was in SMHS hospital to attend my wife who was being treated for some ailment," said Irshad.

He said when he reached home he saw all the household goods vandalized while gold items were missing from the cupboard. Police has started the investigation.