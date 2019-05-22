They will become a source of inspiration for youth.

May 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) leader Showkat Masoodi has congratulated two personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police , SgCt Nazir Ahmed and SgCt Falial Singh for scaling the world's highest mountain peak, the Mount Everest today morning.

These two police jawans were part of the 11 members All India Police Sports Control Boards Team who successfully scaled the Mount Everest today morning.

In his greetings message, Showkat Masoodi while congratulating the two police personnel has said that their successful adventure will be a source of inspiration for the youth of the state to compete for challenges with fortitude. "They have made the people of the state very proud, " Showkat Masoodi added.

Earlier also four people from the state have scaled the Mount Everest peak. These included Son Paljor and Hero Wangyal from Leh district, Rafiq Ahmad from the Kashmir valley working for CRPF and Ram Sing from Jammu region, working for State Police.