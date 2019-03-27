March 27, 2019 | Mohammad Mus’ab Tali

Many preach humanity, but few prove it with actions and deeds

The recent horrendous attack in Christchurch that claimed 50 precious human lives shook not only the people of New Zealand but the people across the world whose conscience was pricked. The attack on the unarmed religious congregation, apparently had its roots linked with growing ‘Islamophobic’ atmosphere, mushrooming under the banner of many insane political leaders and their followers and propagated through various media outlets. The incident changed a lot - both for the people of New Zealand as well as for rest of the world.

First, the Muslim community of N Zealand, who before the incident were living peacefully, without any fear or threat to property and life and were living harmoniously – all of a sudden were pushed to suffer from deep shock within. Their hearts were engulfed by pain, distress, and fear of insecurity. They are feeling now the threat to their life and property.

Second, the message for the world was clear and loud – that it is Muslims who are the worst victims of the growing Islamophobia across the globe.

But the ingenuity and courage shown by the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, in handling the post attack aftermath changed the entire scenario. When many media outlets around the world were busy in calling incident – a gunman’s act, the Prime Minister without any delay described it as a “terrorist act”. She didn't stopped there and went ahead calling the day as one of the “darkest days” in the history of New Zealand.

Her timely altruistic approach, worked like an anodyne to the grief-filled hearts of the victims’ families in particular and to the entire Muslim community in general. In her briefing to media fraternity calling the community as “they are us, we are one”, followed by her personal visit to Christchurch to offer condolences with the victims’ families wearing a hijab, her commitment to provide financial assistance to the victims’ families, her stand to impose a ban on semi-automatic and automatic weapons, and then airing of Azan on national television – it all showed how seriously she and her Government looked at the issue. Thus, at no point of time the families of the victims were left to feel alienated.

The PM’s (of New Zealand) conduct has a message for all the leaders across the globe – “the message of peace, love and humanity”. Her conduct made it clear – that for any untoward incident against any community in any country, the leaders have to accept the responsibility by stepping forward, by speaking and reaching out to the victims. A leader can’t take a neutral stand on the issues – that are threat to any section of the people. Second, as calling spade a spade, so shall be called such acts of killings as “terrorist attacks” rather than oversimplifying gunman attack and using such devious tactics. Third, upholding the politics of inclusiveness (thus taking care of fragile human beauty – humanity) can make a leader successful without putting precious human lives at risk by going to the divisive one.

Even the ordinary people of N Zealand used all possible means to help the grieving community to overcome the losses and the trauma, they were going through. The amicable nature of men – working like security guards to safeguard the devotees offering Salah, the women putting on their heads scarves to show their solidarity with the Muslim women, the sports persons coming to the support of the victims, the media outlets spreading the message of peace and so on – all together helped the community to come out of the grief and distress they were lying within. Such a congenial behavior of New Zealanders cured the communities distress, making them feel whosoever is around them are their own people – who love, care and stand for them in this hard time.

The conduct of common people of New Zealand again has a lesson for the people of all the countries – lesson of love, compassion, care and help for the distressed ones. Their conduct showed how much morally and culturally strong they are as a society, as the incident instead of tearing them apart, brought them together and united them even more than before.

But once we look at the happenings in the surroundings here, what we witness on daily basis are the incidents of hatred, alienations, attacks and lynching inflicted by insane mobs on the people belonging to a particular community, thus turning their lives into hell each day. The list goes long, and the attack on Gurugram family is the latest one. What kind of hatred possesses them that they lose their human nature?

Had the perpetrators and mob attackers of such incidents being dealt with strictly in the very beginning the way New Zealanders took a stand to safeguard their people then surely the incident like Gurugram would have been prevented and with this many previous incidents like that of Zahid, Junaid, Akhlaq, Pehlu, etc would also have been prevented. Neutral stand (silence) – is not help to the distressed community.

The victims of the violence emerging out of the unchecked hatred are immigrants – no, law breakers – no; they are common citizens, belonging to a particular community. Will there be an end to this violence? Will the common people around this part come forward like the common New Zealanders and will they open their hearts now – to offer help, care, support and above all stand up for all those families, who have turned victims to this unchecked hatred at the hands of mob attackers. Or will they keep going as they are?

Besides, will any leader stand up like Jacinda Ardern who displayed the courage to speak for the distressed ones, the courage to put perpetrators of such violence under strict scrutiny? And above all who will have the courage to visit and offer condolences to victims’ families and have the courage to say we care for all these people and their families because “they are us”. Will there ever be any one? Or will the system keep on running as per routine?

mmtali106@gmail.com