There’s hopelessness in Pulwama: Omar

May 02, 2019 | Javid Sofi

‘NC leading in first two poll phases in Anantnag’

Campaigning for the third phase of polling for Anantnag parliamentary constituency in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, National Conference (NC) Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah Wednesday blamed the previous government for pushing people of Pulwama to a state of hopelessness.

Addressing NC workers at Mujahid Manzil in Pulwama, he said there was hopelessness in Pulwama and he saw no enthusiasm among the people of the district toward the ongoing polls.

“Today’s Pulwama is not the same Pulwama where thousands of people exercised their right of franchise to choose their candidate in 2014,” Omar said. “People at that time voted with certain expectations but what did they receive in return – betrayal, bloodshed, harassment, beatings, pain and sufferings.”

Stressing that the vote was used to secure power only, he said people of Pulwama had not cast their vote for PSA, pellet guns, teargas shelling or getting teachers killed in custody.

“Pulwama came to be known for militancy-related incidents. For past five years whenever Pulwama was mentioned, it was associated with negative incidents. In February, the blast in Awantipora was closer to Srinagar than Pulwama but it was associated with Pulwama,” Omar said.

He said Pulwama was an area where people believe in communal harmony and brotherhood.

“People here came to the rescue of Amarnath yatris who were injured in Awantipora in 2016 at a time when south Kashmir was burning. This is the same area where Muslims restored a temple for Pandit community some days ago,” he said. “People here desired for development, peace and employment. What happened in Pulwama for last four and half years caused hopelessness and it seems people here have no concern with the ongoing elections.”

Stressing that the signs of hopelessness, despair and anger were visible on the people's faces here, the NC vice president cautioned that it would be sorrowful if people in Pulwama stay away from polls to show their anger.

“People should cast their vote if they want New Delhi to be made accountable for carrying night raids, arresting and slapping of PSA on youth and torturing them in custody,” he said. “This is possible only when people cast their vote to choose their candidate who can raise these questions in the parliament.”

Omar said people had to give a message to New Delhi that what they unleashed in last five years could not be tolerated anymore and claimed that NC had taken a lead in the first two phases of elections held in Anantnag and Kulgam districts.