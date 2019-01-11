About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

There is no seriousness in Pakistan offer for talks: MEA

Published at January 11, 2019 03:39 PM 0Comment(s)354views


Agencies

New Delhi

There is no seriousness in Pakistan's repeated reference or offer for talks, the Ministry of External Affairs said here on Friday.

"Ifauthorities in that country are serious why there is "no action" yet against those who were responsible for Mumbai and Pathankot terror attacks" MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar told reporters here.

Posing a few questions for the Imran Khan government and authorities in Pakistan, the spokesman further said, "If they are really serious about talks, why they are allowing their own territories to be used by terrorists and terror groups".

 

