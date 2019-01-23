Theft racket busted, property worth lakhs recovered: Police

8 thieves, stolen property dealer arrested
8 thieves, stolen property dealer arrested
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 22:
Police on Tuesday arrested eight thieves and a contractor dealing in stolen property from Rajbagh area of the city.
In a statement issued here police said stolen property worth lakhs of rupees was recovered which had been stolen from various parts of Srinagar City.
Community members from Rajbagh area had recently complained to Police Station Rajbagh about such criminal activities. Police had intensified patrolling and night checking in the area. Last night while patrolling the area, eight thieves were arrested and taken to police station where they remain in custody.
While questioning, the accused persons disclosed their hideout where they had dumped all the stolen goods. Officers from the local police unit have seized the stolen items which include geysers, cooking utensils, copper, blankets, TVs and other household items.
During the course of investigation, police also arrested a contractor who deals in stolen property linked to this crime. Investigation is going on to identify the other persons involved in these criminal offences.
We reassure the community members that police is making every effort to keep your neighborhood safe and free from such criminal elements, a spokesperson said in a statement issued here.
Usually people move out of Kashmir valley in winters locking their houses unattended, which provides a clean playground to thieves/burglars for thefts/burglaries. Police has requested the general public not to leave their houses unattended, besides install security cameras.