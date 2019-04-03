Theft cases solved; car, jewellery worth lakhs recovered: Police

April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police on Tuesday said it caught a thief who was in habit of stealing vehicles and initially recovered one stolen maruti and bike from his possession.

In a statement issued here police said that acting written complaint of Irfan Ahmad Ganie son of Ab Qayoom Ganie of Yari-Kalan Chadoora in which he stated that one suspected person was trying to steal his Maruti-800 at Karan Nagar.

On receiving the complaint, FIR No. 16/2019 U/S 379,511RPC of was registered in Police Station Karan Nagar and investigation set in motion.

Investigating team led by SHO Karan Nagar, Inspector G M Rather under the supervision of SDPO Shaheedgunj, Imran Malik, during investigation nabbed one Suspected Person namely Ab Hamid Mir SO. Ab Rahim Mir R/O Rawalpora Budgam on Spot.

During investigation/questioning of the said suspect One White Colour Maruti ,Red Colour Bike, two master keys and one wooden Scale was recoverd on his disclosure from Karanagar.

During Course of investigation one more Maruti-800, one Black Pulsar bike and Some Gold items like 02 Chains, 01 jumka,07 Rings and 01 pound was recovered on the disclosure of accused. Investigation is going on and more recoveries are expected. General public has applauded the prompt action, police said.