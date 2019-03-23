Theft case solved, stolen Maruti recovered: Police

March 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police recovered a stolen car and arrested the accused on Friday. Police Station Nigeen received a written complaint from one person namely Imtiyaz Hussain Bhat son of Ghulam Hassan resident Saidakadal Srinagar wherein he stated that some unknown thieves have stolen his Maruti car which he had parked near Hazratbal shrine.

Accordingly, a case FIR No 12/19 under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation was initiated.

During the course of investigation, it was learnt through reliable sources that the stolen car was seen in North Kashmir. Officers from the local police unit tracked down the car in Sopore. The accused person left the car and fled from the spot after seeing the police party.

Later, the accused person namely Nasir Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Mohammad Mir resident of Pethseer Sopore was arrested by the team of Srinagar Police.