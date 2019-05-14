Theft case solved, accused arrested: Police

May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police Station Karan Nagar received a complaint from CMO SMHS Hospital Srinagar informing that some unknown person/persons have stolen sanitary items from bathrooms of OPD, causality and wards.

Accordingly, a case FIR number 19/2019 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Karan Nagar and investigation was initiated immediately.

During the course of investigation officers intercepted one suspected person near the gate of SMHS identified as Towseef Rasool Bhat son of Gh Rasool Bhat resident of Khanqa Bagh Pampore who was carrying a bag. On his search, stolen property including bathroom sanitary items were recovered.

When the officers spoke to him they learnt about the involvement of his another associate namely Mohammad Saleem Mir son of Mehraj-ud-din Mir resident of Drangbal Pampore in the commission of crime. Efforts are on to trace him.

SMHS Hospital administration and general public have applauded this prompt action of Police.