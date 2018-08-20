Theatre-less Kashmir to witness film festivals biannually

Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Aug 19:
Some respite is in sight for the cinema lovers as the Kashmir World Film Festival (KWFF) will be held twice every year from now onwards.
After receiving an overwhelming response for the last three editions the film fest treat has gone bigger and better with the next edition being held from November 28 thus making it twice this year.
Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan, Director KWFF told Rising Kashmir that the festival will now be a regular feature and its fourth edition will commence in the latter half of November 2018.
“Keeping in view the success we had during the last three editions, we have decided to make it a regular feature in the valley and from now on Kashmir will have the film festival biannually with next edition starting from November 28 to December 04,” Khan said.
Aiming to revive film culture in the cinema-deprived region, Khan said the response they received after the first three editions has given a new hope to the film culture with people thronging in large numbers every time.
“We have screened our movies, documentaries at Tagore Hall and different colleges in Srinagar; the way people are enjoying especially the youth who are making their way in large numbers every time during the previous editions is encouraging. It is a new thing with people watching cinema on the big screen together,” he said.
Khan further asserted that they are trying to bring renowned faces to Kashmir so that people get attracted to the festival.
“We have been successful previously by bringing popular faces from the Bollywood industry. Rajat Kapoor came here twice, Komal Nahta also made his visit in the last edition so we always try to bring in some iconic faces,” he said.
Meanwhile, the festival has been successful in which 383 students including boys and girls across different colleges and universities from different districts have participated so far.
“We firmly believe that Kashmir is the place where feature films, short fiction films, documentaries, music videos, experimental films and animations from around the world and across the state get proper appreciation, “Khan added.
Having received a total of 215 films from 11 countries in previous additions, Khan stated that apart from receiving international films they also had participating films in 12 languages.
“So far 19 films from abroad and India have been awarded and around 8500 people mostly youth have attended our festival,” he added.
The festival is held at Tagore Hall and offers free screening to the audience with an aim to revive film culture in the valley.
musaibmehraj007@gmail.com