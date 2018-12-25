The wrong address of an award

M.M. Tali
On September 26, 2018 in a nearby Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) a function for the outgoing batches of 8th, 10th and 12th classes was organized.
The function was given beautification by inviting the previous year toppers (belonging to different classes and schools) who had showed outstanding performance at the cluster level so to felicitate them, serving dual purposes of boosting their confidence to perform even better as well as giving them a chance to motivate the outgoing batches to perform better.
One among other invited toppers was also my younger sister, who had topped 8th class exams at cluster level. She surely could have served as a source of inspiration for the outgoing 8th class female folks at that moment. But the story turned out altogether a different one.
Keeping it succinct, she was informed about the event by school authorities (calling her parents), in the morning, the day programme was going to be held. Within no time, her mother made some immediate arrangements, so to help her daughter to attend such a function.
Finally, Principal of the school from where she had completed her class 8th accompanied her to GHSS and asked one of the teachers there to guide her accordingly.
Everything there happened as per schedule except one thing – my sister’s name was left out unannounced.
How much embarrassment and worthlessness she would have felt during those few hours was clear from her face once I met her in the evening?
Sad, lost in her thoughts and even nervous as well as angry, she appeared, as she was certainly unable to understand whom to blame.
I instantly called the Principal who accompanied her to the function. Politely, he replied, I am myself unable to understand why they left her name unannounced.
Through him, I got the contact numbers of all the three teachers who were coordinating the programme. Whether you call it their smartness or stupidness, they all put forth a different verbal script.
First one said we were not aware about her attending the function. The second one said we actually were in a bit hurry so forgot. The third one said we actually had no details of her like name, so we couldn’t make her announcement.
Puzzled with their responses, I asked third one, few questions which are till now unanswered.
First, why you all put forth three different responses?
Second, if you didn’t know her whereabouts then how you informed her about the event and also how you have then arranged a gift for her (as one of the teacher said that the award is lying with me now and I will send it tomorrow)?
Third, let’s suppose you don’t have her name, then you could have identified her by calling just school name (is a girl belonging to the school -- who topped previous years 8th exam present here, if she is, may come forward to receive her award), but instead choose to skip this all, why?
In an uneducated language he replied, the award was not as costly as you are making out of it and besides what these awards serve? They don’t have so much importance. Send your sister to our Higher Secondary tomorrow I will award her during morning assembly.
To all such kind of teachers I say, efforts put in work by any person, when recognized and respected, bring happiness as well as motivation. Efforts that mostly yield the great and desired results are actually “priceless”, as no rate/award can ever be fixed for the emotions and struggles linked with them.
Efforts as such are made by all from a “peasant to a lawmaker”, from a “doctor to an administrator”, from a “student to a teacher” and so on.
But among all such efforts, is an effort of students, very delicate and fragile in nature, which needs “recognition and support”, so to help them grow and succeed.
Surely awards don’t have too much materialistic value, but it is the emotions that get associated with them, that motivate a person during hard times to come, that are priceless.
Surely teachers like you can’t understand the value of an award, as your mind can’t go beyond materialistic value.
I would suggest, if in future you host any award function, do present some valuable gifts to students, worth lakhs, so that at least you can’t say after your carelessness that the awards were not so worthy.
Finally, on December 20, 2018 the same award reached through one of our close relative to my home. What wondered me again was that they had not even at this time a modicum of regret for their carelessness that humiliated and shook the confidence of a growing and budding student; as one of the teacher at this time used a new verbal script of “unfortunately could not announce her name as it was a bit confusing one with little tough pronunciation.” How shameless they are?
The award no more belongs to my home (my sister), as it lacks all such attached emotions (confidence, strength, and enthusiasm) that it could invoke on just looking at it.
Getting it at the right time would have made it like a souvenir, worth remembering. It is now just like other ordinary items. The attached emotions of zeal, enthusiasm and dedication, which might have got attached with it, died the moment it was snatched away from my sister.
Dear teachers you have posted it on a wrong address, we don't own it anymore. The award belongs to you. Feel free to get it back any time.
P.S: Truly said, lies don’t last long. As I was having an argument with the third teacher, he in his closing argument spoke his heart out, as his tongue slipped with my sister’s name and I stopped him instantly and questioned how you know now my sister’s name?
mmtali106@gmail.com