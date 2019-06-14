The world is not same to me anymore

June 14, 2019 | Tamheed Bukhari

It’s been exactly one year since my father left us. We’ve somehow made it, for 365 days now we haven’t heard his voice or seen his smiling face, we never will. Grief is like a black hole, endless and vast. It consumes every bit of emotional reserve you might think you have.

The past year has been very difficult for me, as I was used to talking to my dad. Even at the dinner table he usually used to be on his phone even while eating. I missed my father for every single moment that have I breathed in the last one year, every step I take reminds me of him. I can still hear him, his advice and the encouragement.

When he talked about my 10th class J&K board results, he used to say to me that you shall get 95% marks. I never heard him say a number less or more, every time it was 95%. And with Almighty’s will I got exactly 95%. It’s like his dream came true but he was long gone by then, he never got to realize his long awaited wish.

As much as people say, losing a parent is natural and it happens to everyone. But losing your father when you’ve barely left the nest is an immense loss. But we can’t change it no matter what. I have a wonderful mother, who has gone beyond her maternal role to try to fill the hole despite her own incalculable grief. When you’re 17 and still have so much learning and growing to do, he was supposed to be a part of that.

It’s been exactly 12 months since he has gone. It comes to 8760.01 hours but to me it feels like an eternity. I still wake up in the morning and think this is a nightmare and you’re not really gone. But when I get up and go into the world I feel a big chunk of me missing that can’t be filled. Since the past one year I truly know what it’s like to miss someone with every ounce of your being.

After my father left us, the world was not the same anymore. Sometimes there is a big difference between expectations and reality, appearance and actuality. At that very time it seemed to me like the world had fallen apart. But Almighty always shows the way around.

As today is the first death anniversary of my father, I remember him the pious person he was, not as my father or an influential journalist. And as a human being, the things he did for the welfare of Kashmir. There was nothing he strived for more than peace. All his life he was entitled to only one thing and that was working for and raising awareness about the situation of Kashmir.

His career as a journalist was 25 years long and there was nothing that he loved doing more than writing and reading. I now see his thousands of books stacked in our home library, where he used to sit for many hours a day writing articles, researching for them and reading. He was an epitome of knowledge. He was very passionate for his journalism. He didn’t treat journalism as his job but adopted it as his lifestyle.

Rising Kashmir was started by him and my maternal uncle, Hafiz Ayaz Gani on 10 March, 2008. He built it as an institution through which he wanted to contribute to his motherland. He didn’t think of Rising Kashmir as an office or as just a newspaper. He believed that it was his extended family and treated every staff member as his family member. And even after his death the Rising Kashmir family was strong enough to hold its ground. From the past year we have been keeping up with the aspirations of my father and the hopes of the people.

Headed by my maternal uncle, the newspaper has tried to overcome the obstacles in our way. With the grace of Almighty and the good wishes of everyone the institution my father built is still strong and keeping up with everything.

Through all this time I have learnt a lot about life.