The unending sufferings

Javid Ahmad Moochi
“O Mankind: We created you from a male and a female; and made you into tribes and nations that you may get to know each other, and verily, most honored before God is the most virtuous,” Qur’an English Translation [49:13].
If the creator didn’t intend to differentiate between its creations then why are his followers promoting inequality and injustice. The social hierarchy in the Valley of Kashmir marred its physical beauty. The condition of marginalized communities in Kashmir shows the level of defiance towards the almighty.
Although, the Valley is inhabited by a majority of followers of Islam, and thus by the command of the Creator they are all brothers, but on the contrary it is divided into different classes and groups with divergent economic conditions and social prestige.
The community which is assigned lowest position in the social hierarchy of Kashmir is the community of leather workers (presently most of them have taken the profession of sweepers). In Kashmir, they are known as Watals.
Although, they are providing the basic essential service of sweeping and cleaning, but they are not being acknowledged by the rest of the society but instead they are discriminated on the basis of their caste and profession.
As mentioned by Sir Walter Lawrence, in his book Valley of Kashmir, (1896),“The habitation of Sweepers (Watals) are always at some distance from the cottages of the peasants.”
Things have not changed much even after more than a century. They are still marginalized, socially and psychologically. Most of the sweeping community of Kashmir is associated with the Srinagar Municipal Cooperation and most of them are associated with the job of cleaning and sanitation. Their socio-economic condition limits their educational aspirations thus affecting their social mobility.
My recent interaction with some of these sweepers further highlighted their grief. They are denied even the basic privileges of working life. Their working hour is not regulated and as such they can’t avail leave on festivals as well.
On the contrary, they have to work extra hours to clears the filth of city’s celebration. Basic medical facilities and other such necessities which a government servant considers his basic right, is beyond question for this group.
Ms Bimla Thakur in her book, “Socio-Economic Analysis of the Weaker Sections”, while focusing on the conditions of this community, observed that a very important economically and socially weaker section of the society, both in urban and the rural areas, is the scavenging or sweeper community who are mainly unskilled sanitation laborers but have been deprived of opportunities in various walks of life from ages. Their social discrimination is visible in day-to-day life of people of Valley.
For instance Kashmiri marriage reception party has a tradition of co-dining where four people eat from the same plate.
A Watal can’t even dream of such love and affection. Even in religious spheres they are discriminated. God’s offering (Tehari) is meant for all and distributed with utmost devotion to all the faithful. But same is not true in case of offering (Tehari) distributed by a Watal in most of the villages.
Other communities consider them so impure that even blessing of god gets polluted if they come through these marginalized people. Such social and psychological sufferings had immense effect on the overall development of this community as a whole.
Tyndale Bisco, a missionary and educationalist, who came to Kashmir in 1890s, observed its society closely. He wrote in his book ‘Kashmir in Sunlight and Shade’: “Srinagar is an interesting city from a human point of view. I enjoy the people and their humor, as I hate the filth and stench of their street.”
So, if Srinagar is a clean city today it is because of the contribution of sweepers and cleaners of the Valley.
Vigne, a European traveller appears to have been much struck with the beauty of the Watal tribe; he says:“They are, I believe, gypsies, and have all the manners and appearance of gypsies. They live in tents, or rather small huts of thatch, which are easily rebuilt when occasion requires it, and by reason of their indiscriminate use of any food, they have no caste, and are looked upon by Mussalman and Hindu with the greatest contempt.”
Even after seven and half decade of Dogra rule and seven decades after independence we as a society didn’t grew much because the condition of lower classes still remain same.
May be in other domains of life we have achieved much progress but our perception about this community had struck at the same place.
Dr.Elimslie who lived in Kashmir for six years says that, “The Watal is most degraded, and performs the most menial jobs”.
So, the question arises that if the person belonging to this community are doing menial jobs not only for their livelihood but for the benefit of the society as a whole then why people of Kashmir Valley have outcast them.
Don’t we have any sense of dignity of labor? They are labeled as degraded and polluted thus restricting their mingling in the mainstream society. What are the reasons that the society is not acknowledging their untiring effort?
Author is a research scholar at Aligarh, Muslim University, Aligarh
javid.akhter.223@gmail.com