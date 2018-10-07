The underpaid Imams of Kashmir

Dr Qayum Hamid Changal
Twenty five years ago when the teacher of mathematics on tuitions (primary level) was getting almost two hundred to three hundred rupees a month per student, our local Masjid imam would receive meagre ten rupees per head for teaching Quran.
Nothing much has changed. Salaries have gone high, public and private sector both, so has inflation. But, as they say there is always an exception, our imam saheb of the Masjid fits in that rare category.
I met this man who believes anybody can teach Quran or lead the prayers. For him it is an easy task. I guess many adopt this notion. But, they never bother to do some research. It is a myth. Not any Tom, Dick or Harry could lead the prayers.
The first criteria is the one who has most knowledge of the rulings on prayer and has memorized the most Quran. And, for that you have to go through the proper course. There is a curriculum exactly like your mathematics and biology.
From a very early age they start preparing for it. They are devout, not devoid. They are God-fearing and passionate. When we are memorising the table of sixteen, many of them have already learned Quran by heart. When we are in our homes with our families enjoying each other’s precious company, most of them are busy studying in their hostels.
Unfortunately, most of the times their diet too is not wholesome, but they do not complain at all.
I believe their learning is more difficult because responsibilities are mammoth. In our subjects we make a minor mistake we get a benefit of doubt. But, a minute change in Quran or Hadith is a sinful act. May be Allah will forgive if repeat sincerely, hopefully so. But people will stand up against your negligence or mistake and make your life hell. Under such circumstances we all turn scholars.
We expect a lot from our Imams. There is nothing wrong in expectations provided the rights of the imam are not snatched. Are imams less valuable than sweepers and garbage collectors? Are they less valuable than doctors and engineers?
We spend lakhs of rupees on the infrastructure of our Masjids, from a prayer-mat to an air conditioner, everything is expensive and superior quality wise. But, the person who is the most important part of that very Masjid is ‘underpaid’.
Unfortunately, many of us believe that they don't need to worry about their salaries because these imams will get a reward from Allah.
Agreed, that Allah will give them a beautiful reward to them. But, what about Haqooq-ul-‘ibad (rights of people)? Does not any imam fall under the category of 'people' for us?
Right under our feet we are crushing his right to earn a salary he deserves. Aren't we? It is his full-fledged job and he too need to earn bread for his family. And, he deserves both bread and butter, all much better.
We want our Imams to be almost perfect. An inch here and there and we just expel them. If he dares to ask for the higher wages people address him as the one with the weaker Imman.
What is going on? If we expect our imam to be the special one, what is wrong is providing the special salary? We seldom do care.
We have the right to protest for sixth and seventh pay commission, for rise in allowances and other perks, but our imam should behave like a cow. What are these Mohalla and Awqaf committees for? If we cannot take care of the wages of our imam, it is better to resign from these posts. It is useless.
The main problem starts somewhere else. There is a lack of respect for our Imams. Yes, we add the respectful suffix or prefix to his name, but on the whole their hardwork is not appreciated.
Agreed, that they are not perfect. They don't need to be perfect because none is the one. They are the doctors of our soul, engineers of our ilm and teachers on the whole, by the Will of Allah ofcourse.
Mark my words, time will come when there will be dearth of imams. When we don't provide them the salary as per their value and merit, very few in future would be interested in it. And, we are responsible for creating this mess.
It is high time when we understand the importance of our imams and start taking their salaries seriously. Else we are planning a tree that won't yield any fruit.
It means, we are literally destroying our future generations. Remember, ship without a captain sinks.