The true meaning of Success

July 07, 2019 | Rouf Maqbool

Success is a personal state of mind. It is the first goal we tie on to ourselves and the last mission we want to accomplish

As John Keats says it "A thing of beauty is joy forever", so is the success. Success, even if momentary, is joy and pleasure; how little a word but how immense and profound a tip, a motivation and an inspiration to move forward and to go ahead with life. If there were no success there wouldn't be anything worth doing.

Success carries in it the thrill and magic power to follow it on the paths that are sometimes untraded and undreamt of. Success has in it a driving force that enthralls to continue the struggle tirelessly even after harsh setbacks and downfalls. It is an impetus, a force, a power that drives the humanity after it. It is not uncommon to see people chasing their dreams only to embrace success.

Success is a personal state of mind. It is the first goal we tie on to ourselves and the last mission we want to accomplish. It is the purpose and it is the goal. Hard work is the seed and Success is its fruit. Success is a goal and an end in itself. It is an achievement and an accomplishment. It is the joy and contentment after hard days of toil. Success is the progression and it is the transformation. Success is the ability to never give up when you face a failure. It is to get back up again when you fall down. Knowing that in the toughest of the times we have the greatest opportunity for growth. Success is never to accept failure. Haven't we seen, a little tiny ant while fetching its food falling and slipping in its way a hundred times but never giving up, never accepting failure and carries it bit to its hole anyway (the biggest lesson of smallest creature to humanity). This is called failing forward rather than backward.

You learn and move forward. Learn from your failure and keeping going. There is a saying, ‘it is the test of fire that makes the finest steel’. Failure makes you even stronger and next time it becomes easier. A hammer forges steel and shatters glass. Are up made steel or glass, it is the same hammer. Difficulties make us grow and bring out the best in us. Remember winners are struck but never destroyed, they may fail but never feel defeated, and they may be disappointed but never discouraged. It is the nature’s law, for a flower to blossom it needs both rain and sunshine. If we take a roadside view of success, to some people it may mean money and wealth. To others it is recognition, good health, good family happiness and satisfaction. This essentially tells that success is subjective. However what I feel is no definition can express it all and no word can fathom the true measure of success. Just to put my perception here...

Success is the ability to rise above my limitations. It is the ability to transform oneself into a joyful human being. It is the ability to discover your true self, the hidden treasure and genius you are blessed with when the divine hand touches you. Success is to explore the greatness within and the power to manifest that greatness. Success is to include everyone in your success. If you include everyone as a part of your success, it becomes universal. That is the real success and real celebration. That is the way success become significant. Success can't be beneficial unless everybody benefits from it and participates in the joy. I wonder how my success can't be like the sun that burns itself, but gives life and warmth to the entire universe. Like the air and the water that flow in abundance, ever giving and ever available to all. Never have I seen the sun, the water and the air protesting that they have given enough or have contributed much. They give that we may live in ease and abundance.

The concept of success is the ability to help the people, support them and somehow make their lives easier and better; the ability to have compassion and care for fellow human beings. Real success is the joy and smile one is able to put on a poor man’s wrinkle torn face and is in the twinkle and radiance one puts back in someone's eyes. Success is in being sensitive to the pain of others and commitment towards easing out and relieving that pain. It lies in kindness and in gentleness towards people.

Success isn't about how much money you make, it is about how much difference you make in people's lives. Success is the ability of rich to have the humility of poor and magnanimity of the poor to have generosity of the rich. Success lies in rich when they work for uplifting the poor and in carrying everybody along; the rich and poor, the big and small, white and black, the Muslim and the Hindus, the ethnic and the religious.

Do not try to put up a recipe for success. Real success happens when you use yourself to your full potential. It does not matter whether you become a doctor, engineer, politician, or whatever; success means you are living your life to your full potential. In everything that you do, if you are absolutely one hundred percent, you are successful no matter whatever the result turns up.