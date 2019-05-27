The Timeless Secrets of Success in Life

May 27, 2019 | Shreeprakash Sharma

Remember that you are the most important person that Almighty God has ever created on this earth.

Every person in this mundane world earnestly desires to be successful and renowned. It is nothing but human and natural. But an important question arises here: what is the secret of success in human life? It is followed by yet another pertinent question, how can success be ensured and get guaranteed?

In fact, success depends more on courage and conviction - the essential qualities that are inherent already in a man. Courage here does not necessarily mean physical strength. It connotes our mental strength and power of insight to look beyond our resources and potential. Now the social scientists, along with others, have started admitting that low aim is really a big crime that prevents us to reach out to the pinnacle of the worldly achievements and mundane successes. Successes and their proportions, in reality, depend directly on the size and intensity of the efforts for the realization of the goal that we dream for.

Low goal means low success. No goal means complete absence of success. Big dreams mean big destination and designation. High aim means high name and fame and what not. But it is very much unfortunate that we all suffer from the fear of dreaming bigger and bigger. We all suffer from the mental block of having low self-esteem and bizarrely low self-evaluation of ours. This is the reason that we fail and never rise above the crowds that surround us in this world.

Hence, it is of the utmost importance to always aim high in life. Chase honestly the life philosophies and success sagas of the successful people who made their lives sublime by scaling the heights that virtually seem impossible for the rest of the people.

Have you ever thought how did the scientists succeed reaching out to the moon? How did the people succeed to scale the insurmountable Mount Everest? How did the Chinese go through building up the Great Wall of China- one of the modern marvels of the world? How Sunita Williams, Kalpana Chawla and others of their ilk did make it to the space? What was common to all these exceptionally courageous and marvellously innovative personalities of the world? The answer is visualisation. The answer is dreaming bigger and bigger .The answer is aiming higher and higher. The answer is theirs mental rigidity of never having been underestimating themselves and giving in to the early failures. Yes, there is no gainsaying the fact that indomitable power of visualization, propensity to dream to achieve the bigger mundane laurels and never-say-die attitude of life bring us to the pinnacle of what we say as success.

So, what is visualization? In fact, visualization is the process of seeing your dreams take shape through your mental eyes. It is all about imagining what you really hanker after. And most importantly it is all about living the model of life which we choose to take incarnation of. It is imitating the life styles and imbibing the philosophies which characterise the role models that you have targeted to get mould into.

Hence if you want to shine like a star in your life and if you want to achieve the glories the successful personality across the globe have been blessed with, what is important and relevant is to see a dream that is surprisingly bigger than what the rest of the people of the world so longingly nourish in their hearts.

They say that altitude of accomplishments of your life is determined by the attitude of your life towards myriad of the phenomena that occur in our surroundings. So what is attitude? Attitude is the insight that you have of a particular event. Always remember that you are the most important person that Almighty God has ever created on this earth. It is the perspective; it is the attitude which we must have about a host of phenomena that routinely occur in our daily lives.

We are ourselves responsible for circumscribing the boundaries of our wish list. We are hamstrung only by the bottlenecks that we create for ourselves. Remove these obstacles that mar your prospects of getting success. No doubt, doubting your potential, underestimating your mettle and, more importantly, surrendering yourself to the early defeats of life, make what we may call the Achilles’ heel of success in life. Overcome these self-doubts and self-defeat attitudes and a new dawn of success would just be waiting to embrace you very shortly.

(Author Is Principal Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Dinthar Veng, Mamit)

