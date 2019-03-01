The State of Jammu and Kashmir

Journey of a‘princely’ State of Jammu and Kashmir to one of fragility
Journey of a‘princely’ State of Jammu and Kashmir to one of fragility
Mansi Rathour
The political climate in Kashmir is not foreign to most. Being one of the longest standing conflict in the world, between India and Pakistan, the Kashmir issue has garnered much attention and support even, but one that doesn’t necessarily end.
Despite the sensitive circumstances, the place holds beauty and vastness in its landscape. It’s a strange mix of seeing everything yet, knowing nothing.
Most of the local people I was able to interact with were humble and simple with a pinch of pride (over the rich cultural and geographical heritage) coupled with a dash of fear (over the sustained conflict and tension over the years).
Apart from common names for J&K as Jannat (Heaven on Earth) the new one in the list is ‘Switzerland’ of India, and even though I haven’t been to Switzerland, I find the last statement to be deeply problematic.
The need to associate and identify one as another presumes the latter to be having a superior kind of an existence and identification.
In this case, Switzerland being not just a place, but rather an entity or a concept in itself, an epitome of beautiful landscapes and natural beauty which can then be used to identify and associate other places such as Kashmir.
For over a hundred years, Jammu and Kashmir was a princely stateunder the British rule in India. Even with the withdrawal of British from India, the then ruler of the state, Maharaja Hari Singh wished to be an independent state and remain neutral towards the two dominions of India and Pakistan following the partition.
Incidentally, due to an uprising in the state, the Maharaja had to compromise for the protection of his state which led him to sign the Instrument of Accession to Indian dominion, in exchange of military aid and protection while still retaining the special status for the state.
The irony of the situation remains, while historically, the rulers of the state wanted to be an independent state and stay away from the separation of the larger Indian territory into India and Pakistan, the state of J&K now is the bone of contention between the two.
From the portrait landscapes of Gulmarg, to the fruits of Kashmir Valley, there is so much the state has to offer in terms of beauty in landscape, flowers, fruit and culture.
However, it remains like a glass palace now that is beautiful to look at and admire, but one from which you are always advised to stay away from and not to get too close.
Usually, when one stays away or is told to do stay away from glass objects, the reason is so as to not break the object by accident.
In the case of J&K, however, the reason or the advice to stay away is not so much to keep the state intact for its pristine beauty and grace, but rather to protect oneself and not get in the middle of crosshair conflict in the state.
Similar was the case with my visit to the state as well. Unintentionally, my family and I visited the place last year in August during Eid. Despite being grown up in a Defence services background, with the best of facilities and access to places, I was advised not to visit the Darga Shrine in Hazratbal for it was a Friday. But I could still visit Shankracharya nonetheless.
We even travelled from Srinagar to Gulmarg, only to see the news about the stone pelting in Anantnag upon our arrival in Gulmarg the same day. It was the time following the speech of Farooq Abdullah in New Delhi with boastful remarks and sentiments of unapologetic nationalism.
Sometimes, I wish if people were able to identify with people on a human level and didn’t need to be coaxed or influenced by feelings of nationalism and patriotism to not be indifferent to many causes and issues that surround us today.
All around during my visit, I experienced a strange dichotomy. The local people from shopkeepers to taxi drivers and even the bystanders and people going about their daily business, however sick and tired they had become with the years of grievance, still hoped for a better future and had a tiny glisten in their eyes.
While the so-called people in well maintained and official positions, who also I was able to interact with had quite a narrow and precise perception and attitude to the situation.
I was mostly thought to be naïve in my observations of people, as I was pleasantly surprized by the conversations by taxi drivers and was repeatedly told that they are trained to say politically correct things to increase tourism and not send off people in fear.
The reality is, even though they might be trained to do so, I was much more at comfort and ease with them, and rather felt a slight sense of imposed fear by the others.
With this background knowledge and my personal conscience, I would ensure to just see and observe people watching out from their homes, whether it was the young, aggravated people proudly posing with a flag which had two intersecting AK-47 rifles as their logo in the Shalimar Bagh to people doing the typical haggling and bargaining to sell their products.
There is surely something for everyone, but it also brought to my attention the state of stagnation that it has been in terms of development and political stability.
One may have a beautiful view of the Dal Jheel from their room, but when you actually witness the Jheelon the boat, you realize the iconic tales of the Char chinar and the clear waters are only true in history books now.
I also got to witness the insignificant efforts of the new age machinery to try and clear the seaweed out of the Jheel, but the consequences of the land encroachment to the waters seems insurmountable by the mere 3-4 hours running of the machine on a weekly basis.
Nonetheless, the lilies in the Jheelcould put a ray of sunshine on anyone’s faces.
A place endowed with natural beauty where the kings and maharajas encouraged the arts and culture, is now unfortunately a highly sensitive zone. With a threat to life and a struggle for the basic necessities, the rich cultural heritage of the once princely state is slowly and surely fazing out under the blanket of security and protection from a potential upheaval.
From the handicrafts and handlooms offering exquisite hand spun and handwoven carpets, shawls and other textiles, to vintage wooden houses and face sized flowers and fruits growing in people’s backyards to the visual imagery of the burning chinar trees during autumn, there are so many little hidden charms in J&K.
And as it is with anything supremely beautiful and unique, it is also fragile. The hope and my personal desireisto view the fragility so as to retain its natural and historical significance and not so much to prevent and protect oneself from future or potential dangers.
Despite the surreal landscape, the state seems to be tearing apart amidst the constant crossing of lines and boundaries by internal and external agents. We have on the one hand, the precision and tactful knowledge of the military operations while the people of Kashmir remain in utter ignorance and darkness filled with fear and dismay over their daily struggles.
Things like a regular school, food, electricity and shelter (during times of political and military sensitivity, which can last for months together), walking fearlessly on the streets to access to opportunities all seem like a distant dream to the people of the state.
The local entrepreneurs crave for an iota of tourism to boost their economy only to realize that the political climate instils fear and advises tourists not to visit the place.
Although the state seems to be like a glass palace of majestic beauty and landscape, let’s not forget that there are people, just like you and me inside that palace. They didn’t necessarily choose their fate, so many who didn’t choose but were rather born into such a fate of excluded, isolated and a feared off state.
People, who celebrate festivals, hug each other and wish Eidito even strangers irrespective of religion, caste or class. People, who close down their meagre earning shops for a full 2-3 days to be with their families on Eid. People who will still go to the Mughal Gardens to spend a little romantic time with their loved ones, or even the young ones visiting the Dargah with their families in sheer obedience and respect.
The natural beauty of the place continues to be marred by the bloodshed and extreme anger being fuelled as a consequence of the various political initiatives and agendas. Jammu and Kashmir now isin the headlines and is a global phenomenon not for its rich heritage but rather for its position in global politics as a highly sensitive zone of conflict. Whether India or Pakistan, both want and fight over Kashmir, but sadly, Kashmir doesn’t want anyone anymore.
Author is a Research Associate with the project Philosophy in Action at National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), Bengaluru