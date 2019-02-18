The Qur’ān for Today: Contemporary Concerns

Dr Ghulam Nabi Falahi
The word “Qur’ān”, lexically means ‘reading’ and came to refer to ‘the text which is read’. The Muslim scripture often calls itself ‘kitab’: literally this means ‘writing’ and came to refer to ‘the written book’. The term “Qur’ān” has been historically used specifically to refer to the book which was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) in seventh century of Arabia. The Qur’ān could be defined as Allah’s words which could not be translated into any other languages, revealed to the Prophet of Islam via the archangel Gabriel and intended for all times and all places.
This earthly Qur’ān, however, is only the concrete revelation whose original archetype is with God in the Well-Guarded tablet (al-Lawh al-Mahfuz). The Qur’ān itself, as printed today, covers less than 500 small pages. It was revealed over 23 years, which means a rough average of less than 25 pages a year. It is the same Qur’ān which is today with us. Millions of people around the globe are reading and reciting it every day. To hear its verses chanted, to see its words written large on mosque walls, to touch the pages of its inscribed text creates a sense of sacred presence in Muslim minds and hearts.
The Qur’ān was the starting point for all the Islamic sciences. The entire religious life of the Muslim world is built around the text of the Qur’ān. As a consequence of the Qur’ān, the Arabic language moved far beyond the Arabian Peninsula, deeply penetrating many other languages within the Muslim lands Persian, Turkish, Urdu, Indonesian, and others. Muslims believe it as a supreme authority and a fundamental and paramount source of their creed, rituals, ethics, and laws of their religion. Indeed, as the celebrated fifteenth century scholar and author Imam Suyuti (RA) has said, ‘everything is based on the Qur’ān’. The entire religious life of the Muslim world is built around the text of the Qur’ān. The contents of the Qurān are varied and not easily categorized. Nor are they ordered in a manner that systematic modern minds might prefer.
‘Read in the Name of your Lord’. These were the first words of revelation of the Qurān. The revelation came to him during a period of retreat and meditation in a cave outside Makkah in 610 CE. At the time of revelation, he was forty of his age; he was not known to have engaged in any discussion of religion. When he was commanded by angel Gabriel to ‘Read!’ he explained that he could not read, the angel embraced him strongly, repeating the request twice, and then recited to him the first two lines of the Qurān in which the concepts of ‘reading’, ‘learning / knowing’ and ‘the pen’ occur six times in the Qur’ān.
However, for those with little previous exposure to the Qurān it may be helpful simply to describe this book. In the library of world scriptures, the Qurān stands as one of the shorter entries. When scriptures of other religions are compared to the Qurān, the size differences are significant. In contrast, the Qurān is a fairly compact text of 114 sections. These sections or chapters, virtually all of which begin with the introductory formula “In the name of God, the Merciful, the Compassionate,” are called sūras. The sūras, in turn, are composed of verses or, in Arabic, āyāt (singāya). Individual sūras can contain just a few verses or a few hundred. This variation in length is noteworthy because the Qurān uses length as an organizing principle. In other words, the longer sūras appear earlier in the text, the very shortest ones toward the end. All of them were revelled in Makkah and Madinah in 23 years, that is why some sūras are call Makkahi and some of them are called Madini.
Muslims believe that, it is guidance for whole humanity as Allah says in the Qurān that it was revealed “as guidance for mankind and as a clear criterion to judge between right and wrong” (2:185) It declares itself as a guide for all mankind: “It is an admonition for the whole mankind” (81:27)! It invites Jews and Christians, “3-64) and it upholds the rich variety of human races and tongues: “Among His signs is the creation of the heavens and the earth and the variety of your languages and colours” (30:22). It is neither a treatise on theology, nor a code of laws, nor a collection of sermons, but rather a combination of all. As it reflects the changing circumstances, needs and purposes of the Muslims during these years, it naturally varies much in style and content, and even in teachings. Its arrangement is unsystematic, and though the Arabic in which it is written, on the whole, there are difficult passages whose meaning, as the Arabs say, is known to God alone.
Now question is how can the Qur’ān be, again, a living, relevant force, as powerful for us now, 1400 years away, as it was then? Especially when the Muslim world is dealing with such universal issues as globalization, the environment, combating terrorism and drugs, issues of medical ethics, and feminism, evidence to support the various arguments is sought in the Qur’ān.
Historical context
The first home of Islam was Mecca, then an extremely prosperous commercial centre; and its second home was Medina, a rich haven with some commerce also. Yet both Mecca and Medina stood in close relationship to the surrounding nomads. The basis of life in the desert was the pasturing and breeding of camels. The staple food of the people was the milk of the camels. Protection by the group was an essential feature of life not only in the deserts of Arabia but also in a town like Mecca and in Medina. The extent of the sense of unity among the Arabs before Islam is a point about which there has been some dispute. Mecca was thus an important centre for religion, and for trade, with the caravans that travelled via Mecca between Yemen in the south and Syria in the north providing an important source of income.
The religious situation in Arabia was complex. Christianity was found in places, notably in Yemen, and among the Arab tribes in the north under Byzantine rule; Judaism too was practised in Yemen, and in and around Yathrib, later renamed Medina, but the vast majority of the population of Arabia were polytheists. The presence of settlements of Jews and a considerable number of Jews in the Yemen led to a gradual spread of some Jewish ideas. There was also much Christian influence, though it was more diffuse. Trade had brought the Meccans into contact with the Byzantine and Abyssinian empires, which were Christian. Christianity had spread in the Yemen, especially when the country was under Abyssinian control. Apart from this we hear of only isolated individuals like Waraqa ibn-Nawfal at Mecca, the cousin of Prophets first wife Khadija. This was sufficient, however, to ensure that there were some Christian ideas into intellectual circles in Arabia.
There was no central government. The harsh desert conditions brought competition for scarce resources, and enforced solidarity within each tribe, but there was frequent fighting between tribes. Injustices were practised against the weaker classes, particularly women, children, slaves, and the poor. This was the climate in which Qur’ān was revelled. It is not easy book to understand. If we would like to understand its message, we need to know its bearer and we can’t separate them from one another as he is its first receiver and its interpreter.
A brief account of The Life of Muhammad (SAW)
To the Muslims Qur’ān is the word of Allah himself and as such constitutes the primary source of the Islamic Law. The authority of the Prophet (PBUH) comes next only to the Qur’ān. His authority is not derived through the community’s acceptance him as a person of authority. His authority is expressed through a divine will. He is not only the first interpreter of the divine text, but Prophet (pbuh) is the political and legal head of an Islamic State.
His role was that of delivering the Qurān, explaining and elaborating on its meanings, as well as implementing its teachings in his life thereby demonstrating the way a Muslim’s life should be conducted. Therefore, the first interpreter of the Qur’ān is its own Convery Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). The Qur’ān itself has talked the function of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) as;
“One who rehearses to them His verses, purifies their lives, and imparts to them the Book and the Wisdom, although before that they were in utter error; (62:4)”
Allah describes His position in the Qur’ān as expounder of the scripter, legislator and model behaviour for Muslim community in following verses of the Qur’ān:
“We have revelled unto thee the Remembrance, that you may explain to mankind that which has been revealed for them” (Al Nahl, 44,).
The religion of most people in Mecca and Arabia at the beginning of Muhammad’s lifetime was polytheism. In his twenties, Muhammad (SA) was employed as a trader by a wealthy and well-respected widow named Khadija. She was impressed by his honesty and good character, she proposed marriage to him. They were married for over twenty-five years until Khadija’s death.
Muhammad (PBUH)was in the habit of taking regular periods of retreat and reflection in the Cave of Hira outside Mecca. This is where the first revelation of the Qurān came to him in 610 CE, when he was 40 years old. This initiated his prophethood. The Prophet was instructed to spread the teachings of the revelations he received to his larger family and beyond. However, although a few believed in him, the majority, especially the powerful, resented his calling them to abandon their gods. After all, many polytheist tribes came to Mecca on the pilgrimage, and the leaders feared that the new religion would threaten their own prestige and economic prosperity. They also felt it would disturb the social order, as it was quite outspoken in its preaching of equality between all people and its condemnation of the injustices done to the weaker members of the society.
The hostility of the Meccans soon graduated from gentle ridicule to open conflict and the persecution of Prophet’s followers, many of whom Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) sent, from the fifth year of his preaching, to seek refuge with the Christian king of Abyssinia (Ethiopia). The remaining Muslims continued to be pressurized by the Meccans, who instituted a total boycott against the Prophet’s clan, refusing to allow any social or economic dealings with them. In the middle of this hardship, Muhammad’s wife, Khadija, and his uncle, Abu Talib, died, so depriving the Prophet (SA) of their great support.
However, events were soon to take a change for the better. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) experienced the event known as the Night Journey and Ascension to Heaven, during which Muhammad (PBUH) was accompanied by Gabriel from the sanctuary of Mecca first to Jerusalem and then to Heaven. Soon afterwards, some people from Yathrib (Medina), a town some 400 km north of Mecca, met Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) when they came to make the pilgrimage and some of these accepted his faith; the following year more returned from Yathrib, pledged to support him, and invited him and his community to seek sanctuary in Yathrib.
The Muslims began to migrate there, soon followed by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) himself, narrowly escaping an attempt to assassinate him. This move to Yathrib, known as the Migration (Hijra), was later adopted as the start of the Muslim calendar. Upon arrival in Yathrib, ProphetMuhammad (PBUH) built the first mosque in Islam, and he spent most of his time there, teaching and remoulding the characters of the new Muslims from unruly tribesmen into a brotherhood of believers. Guided by the Qur’ān, he acted as teacher, judge, arbitrator, adviser, consoler, and father-figure to the new community. One of the reasons the people of Yathrib invited the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to migrate there was the hope that he would be a good arbitrator between their warring tribes, as indeed proved to be the case. Settled in Yathrib, Muhammad made a pact of mutual solidarity between the immigrants (muhajirun) and the Muslims of Yathrib, known as the Ansar (helpers). This alliance, based not on tribal but on religious solidarity, was a departure from previous social norms.
Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) also made a larger pact between all the tribes of Yathrib, that they would all support one another in defending the city against attack. Each tribe would be equal under this arrangement, including the Jews, and free to practise their own religions.
Islam spread quickly in Yathrib, which became known as Madinat al-Nabi (the City of the Prophet) or simply Medina (city). This was the period in which the revelations began to contain legislation on all aspects of individual and communal life, as for the first time the Muslims had their own state. In the second year at Medina, a Qur’ānic revelation came allowing the Muslims to defend themselves militarily (22: 38–41) and a number of battles against the Meccan disbelievers and their allies took place near Medina, starting with battle of Badr shortly after this revelation, Uhud the following year, and the Battle of the Trench in fifth year of migration. The Qur’ān comments on these events.
In year sixth, the Meccans prevented the Muslims from undertaking a pilgrimage to Mecca. Negotiations followed, where the Muslims accepted that they would return to Medina for the time being but come back the following year to finish the pilgrimage. A truce was agreed for ten years. However, in year eight a Meccan ally broke the truce. The Muslims advanced to attack Mecca, but its leaders accepted Islam and surrendered without a fight. From this point onwards, delegations started coming from all areas of Arabia to meet the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and make peace with him.
In tenth of Hijrah, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) made his last pilgrimage to Mecca and gave a farewell speech on the Mount of Mercy, declaring equality and solidarity between all Muslims. By this time the whole Arabian Peninsula had accepted Islam and all the warring tribes were united in one state under one head. Soon after his return to Medina in the year 632 CE, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) received the last revelation of the Qur’ān and, shortly thereafter, died. His role as leader of the Islamic state was taken over by Abu Bakr (632-4 CE), followed by Umar (634-44) and Uthman (644-56), who oversaw the phenomenal spread of Islam beyond Arabia. They were followed by Ali (656-61) (May Allah be pleased with them all).
The Islamic state stretched by the end of its first century from Spain, across North Africa, to Sind in north-west India. In later centuries it expanded further still to include large parts of East and West Africa, India, Central and South-East Asia, and parts of China and southern Europe.
Muslim migrants like the Turks and Tartars also spread into parts of northern Europe, such as Kazan and Poland. After the Second World War there was another major influx of Muslims into all areas of the world, including Europe, America, and Australia, and many people from these continents converted to the new faith. The total population of Muslims is now estimated at more than one billion (of which the great majority are Sunni), about one-fifth of the entire population of the world, and Islam is said to be the fastest-growing religion in the world.
The Revelation of the Qurān
‘Read in the name of your Lord.’ When he explained that he could not read, the angel squeezed him strongly, repeating the request twice, and then recited to him the first two lines of the Qurān. For the first experience of revelation Muhammad (PBUH) was alone in the cave, but after that the circumstances in which he received revelations were witnessed by others and recorded.
When he experienced the ‘state of revelation’, those around him were able to observe his visible, audible, and sensory reactions. His face would become flushed and he would fall silent and appear as if his thoughts were far away, his body would become limp as if he were asleep, a humming sound would be heard about him, and sweat would appear on his face, even on winter days.
The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his followers understood these signs as the experience accompanying the communication of Qurān verses by the Angel of Revelation (Gabriel), while the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) adversaries explained them as magic or as a sign of his ‘being possessed’. It is worth noting that the Qur’ān has itself recorded all claims and attacks made against it and against the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in his lifetime, but for many of Muhammad’s (PBUH) contemporaries the fact that the first word of the Qur’ān was an imperative addressed to the ProphetMuhammad (PBUH) (‘Read’).
The ‘collection’ of the Qur’ān
We should keep in our minds that the present arrangement of the Qur’ān is not the work of later generations as orientalists have claimed but was made by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) under Allah's directions. Whenever a surah was revealed, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) summoned his scribes, to whom he carefully dictated its contents, and instructed them where to place it in relation to the other chapters. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) followed the same order of chapters and verses when reciting during ritual Prayer as on other occasions, and his Companions followed the same practice in memorizing the Qur’ān. It is therefore a historical fact that the collection of the Qurān came to an end on the very day that its revelation ceased. The One who was responsible for its revelation was also the One who fixed its arrangement.
Throughout his mission the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) repeatedly recited the Qurān to his followers in prayers and speeches. An inner circle of his followers wrote down verses of the Qur’ān as they learned them from him and he was faithful in having the Qur’ān recorded even in the days of persecution, acquiring scribes for this purpose. Twenty-nine (29) have been counted in the Medinan period.
However, it is worth to note as recorded by Richard Bell that ‘ordinary people in Mecca felt about writing, archaeological evidence shows that some forms of writing had been known in Arabia for many centuries. There are inscriptions in the South Arabian language going back far beyond the Christian era. For Classical Arabic and the Arabic script, the earliest instance is three graffiti on the wall of a temple in Syria, which are dated about 300AD, while four Christian inscriptions have been found belonging to the sixth century. Though this evidence is meagre, one is justified in assuming that, where inscriptions on stone or metal occur, writing on some more convenient material was also well known. When these various scripts are compared with one another, it is clear that the development is one of written forms, which tend to grow more cursive and so less suitable for inscriptional use.
On theses basis it is now clear that Qurān was written in the time of the ProphetMuhammad (PBUH). Though revealed verbally, the Qur’ān consistently refers to itself as kitab (Book), as something written, indicating that it must be placed into written form. In fact, verses were recorded from the earliest stages of Islam, even as the fledgling community suffered innumerable hardships under the wrath of Quraish. The following narration concerning 'Umar bin al-Khattab, taken just prior to his conversion to Islam, helps illustrate this point:
One day ‘Umar came out, his sword unsheathed, intending to make for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and some of his Companions who (he had been told) were gathered in a house at as-Safa. The congregation numbered forty, including women; also present were the Prophet’s uncle Hamza, Abu Bakr, ‘Ali: and others who had not migrated to Ethiopia. Nu’aim encountered ‘Umar and asked him where he was going. “I am making for Muhammad, the apostate who has split Quraish asunder and mocked their ways, who has insulted their beliefs and their gods, to kill him.” “You only deceive yourself, ‘Umar,” he replied, “if you suppose that Bano ‘Abd Manaf will allow you to continue treading the earth if you dispose of Muhammad (PBUH).”
Is it not better that you return to your family and resolve their affairs? “Umar was taken a back and asked what the matter with his family was”. Nu’aim said, “Your brother-in-law, your nephew Sa’ad, and your sister Fatima have followed Muhammad (PBUH)in his new religion, and it is best that you go and deal with them.” ‘Umar hurried to his brother-in-law’s house, where Khabab was reciting sura Taha to them from a parchment. At the sound of ‘Umar’s voice Khabab hide in a small room, while Fatima took the parchment and placed it under her thigh .... ‘Umar’s angry quest that day culminated in his embrace of Islam; his stature and reputation proved a tremendous boon to those who, just a few hours before, he had meant to kill. The point of this tale is the parchment. According to Ibn Abbas verses revealed in Makkah were recorded in Makkah?
When, after the death of ProphetMuhammad (PBUH), the storm of apostasy shaken Arabia and the Companions had to plunge into bloody battles to suppress it, many Companions who had memorized the Qur’ān suffered martyrdom. This led ‘Umar to plead that the Qur’ān ought to be preserved in writing, as well as orally. He therefore impressed the urgency upon Abu Bakr. After slight hesitation, the later agreed and entrusted the task to Zayd ibn Thabit al-Ansari, who had worked as a scribe of the Prophet.
During the second year after the Prophet’s death (12/633) and following the battle of Yam’ama, in which a number of those who knew the Qur’ān by heart died, it was feared that, with the gradual passing away of such men, there was a danger of some Qur’ānic material being lost. Therefore, the first caliph, Abu Bakr, ordered that the Qur’ān should be collected in one written copy which was kept with him. This copy remained locked away until the time of ‘Uthman, the third caliph, when a problem arose.
The urgency is summarised in the appeal of Hudhafa bin al-Yamani, who demanded of ‘Uthman, on returning from battles in Azerbaijan (25/645), ‘Quick! Help the Muslims before they differ about the text of the Qur’ān as the Christians and Jews differed about their scriptures.’ Hudhafa had become perturbed when he saw Muslim soldiers from different parts of Syria and Iraq meeting together and differing in their readings of the Qurān, each considering his reading to be the correct one. The only full official written copy had been kept first with Abu Bakr, then with ‘Umar, and after his death with his daughter Hafsa, a widow of the Prophet. Responding to the urgent demand for help, ‘Uthman sent word to Hafsa, asking for the copy in her possession to be sent to him. He ordered that a number of copies be made and distributed to different parts of the Muslim world as the official copy of the Qur’ān. This prevented the possibility of different versions evolving in time, as Hudhafa had originally feared. The ‘Uthmanic codex has remained as the only canonical text of the Qur’ān that exists, recognised by Sunnis and Shi‘is alike throughout the Muslim world, for the last 14 centuries.
Message and mission
A few people responded to the call of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and agreed to join the ummah (community) committed, of its own will, to submit to the Will of Allah. Many people reacted with hostility, either from ignorance or egotism, or because of chauvinistic attachment to the way of life of their forefathers. The call of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), however, did not remain confined to Makkah or the Quraysh. It began to meet with favourable response beyond the borders of that city and among other tribes.
In spite of this strong and growing resistance and opposition, the Islam continued to spread. There was hardly a family left in Makkah one of whose members at least had not embraced Islam. Indeed, the violence and bitterness of the enemies of Islam was due to the fact that their own kith and kin - brothers, nephews, sons, daughters, sisters, and brother-in-law and so on had not only embraced Islam but were even ready to sacrifice their lives for its sake. Their resistance, therefore, brought them into conflict with their own nearest and dearest.
Moreover, those who had forsaken the age-old Ignorance of Arabia included many who were outstanding members of their Society. After embracing Islam, they became so remarkable for their moral uprightness, their truth and their purity of character that the world could hardly fail to notice the superiority of the message which was attracting people of such qualities. Teachings of the Qur’ān, instructed the believers in their basic duties, inculcated in them a sense of community and belonging, exhorted them to piety, moral excellence and purity of character, taught them how to preach the true faith, sustained their spirit by promises of success and Paradise in the Hereafter, arouse them to struggle in the cause of Allah with patience, courage and high spirits, and filled their hearts with such zeal and enthusiasm that they were prepared to tolerate every sacrifice, brave every hardship and face every adversity.
Makkah and Madinah
During this stage and years, circumstances changed drastically. The Muslim Community succeeded in establishing a fully-fledged state; its creation was followed by prolonged armed conflict with the representatives of the ancient Ignorance of Arabia. The community also encountered followers of the former Prophets that is Jews and Christians. An additional problem was that hypocrites began to join the fold of Muslim community; their conspiracies needed to be resisted. After a severe struggle, lasting ten years, the Islamic movement reached a high point of achievement when the entire Arabian Peninsula came under its way and the door was open to the world-wide preaching and reform. This stage, like the preceding one, passed through various phases each of which had its peculiar problems and demands.
It was in the context of these issues and problems that Allah continued to reveal messages to the Prophet. At times these messages were couched in the form of burning speeches; at other times they were characterised by the magnificence and stateliness of majestic proclamations and ordinances. These messages explained how a healthy society, state and civilization could be established and the principles on which the various aspects of human life should be based.
In short, they were being trained to serve as the successors of the mission of the Prophet, with the task of carrying on the message of Islam and bringing about the reform in human life. The Qur’ān also addressed itself to those outside the fold of Islam, to the People of the Book, the hypocrites, the unbelievers, the polytheists. Each group was addressed according to its own particular circumstances and attitudes. Sometimes the Qur’ān invited them to the true faith with tenderness and delicacy; on other occasions, it rebuked and severely admonished them. It also warned them against and threatened them with punishment from Allah. It attempted to make them take heed by drawing their attention to instructive historical events. In short, people were left with no valid reason for refusing the call of the Prophet. Such, briefly, is the background of the Medinan Surahs of the Qur’ān.
It is now clear to us that the revelation of the Qur’ān began and went hand in hand with the preaching of the message. The different verses of the Qur’ān were revealed step by step according to the diverse, changing needs and requirements of the Islam during these stages.
Furthermore, these teachings were delivered by one whose task meant he had to appeal simultaneously to the mind, to the heart and emotions, to the people of different mental levels and dispositions. He had to revolutionize people's thinking, to arouse in them a storm of noble emotions in support of his cause, to persuade his Companions and inspire them with devotion and zeal, and with the desire to improve and reform their lives. He had to raise their morale and steel their determination, turn enemies into friends and opponents into admirers. In short, he had to do everything necessary to carry out his movement through to a successful conclusion. As soon as this Book was revealed, it drove a quiet, kind-hearted man from his isolation and seclusion, and placed him in a battlefield of life to challenge a world that had gone astray. It inspired him to raise his voice against falsehood and pitted him in a grim struggle against the stand bearers of unbelief, of disobedience to Allah, of waywardness and error.
According to a renowned twentieth century scholar, ‘The Qur’ān, to put it briefly, is a Book of broad general principles rather than of legal minutiae. The Book's main aim is to expound, clearly and adequately, the intellectual and moral foundations of the Islamic programme for life. It seeks to consolidate these by appealing both to man's mind and to his heart. Its method of guidance for practical Islamic life does not consist of laying down minutely detailed laws and regulations. It prefers to outline the basic framework for each aspect of human activity, and to lay down certain guidelines within which man can order his life in keeping with the Will of Allah. The mission of the Prophet was to give practical shape to the Islamic vision of the good life, by offering the world a model of an individual character and of a human state and society, as living embodiments of the principles of the Qur’ān’. I can say that the real object and theme of the Quran is to call people to this ‘right way’ and to illuminate Allah’s true guidance, which has often been lost either through man's negligence and heedlessness or distorted by his wicked wilfulness.
However, I will sum up this in words of Khurram Murad that, as you come to the Quran, you come to a new world. No other venture in your life can be so momentous and crucial, so blissful and rewarding, as your journey to and through the Quran. It is a journey that will take you through the endless joys and riches of the words that your Creator and Lord has sent to you and all mankind. Here you will find a world of untold treasures of knowledge and wisdom to guide you on the pathways of life, to mould your thoughts and actions. In it you will find deep insights to enrich you and steer you along the right course. From it you will receive a radiant light to illumine the deeper reaches of your soul. Here you will encounter profound emotions, a warmth to melt your heart and bring tears running down your cheeks. It is crucial for you because, as you travel through the Quran, at every step you will summoned to choose, and to commit to Allah. To read the Quran is nothing less than to live the Quran willingly, sincerely, devotedly, and totally. The outcome of your entire life depends on how you heed the call given by Allah. The journey is therefore decisive for your existence, for mankind, for the future of human civilization. A hundred new worlds lie in its verses. Whole centuries are involved in its moments. Know, then, that it is the Quran, and only the Quran, which can lead you on and on to success and glory in this world and in the world to come. As Alama Iqbal has said;
A hundred new worlds lie in its verses
Whole centuries are involved in its moments
