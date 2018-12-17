The Pulwama carnage

Muneer Ahmad Magray
Political disenchantment aside, the alienation of the Kashmiris from India is mired in history, economics and psychology.
The problem is not communal, although some sectarian ideologues would like to view it in these terms while Pakistan and India engage in shadow boxing, Kashmir is trampled underfoot.
The dispute over Kashmir can only be resolved by understanding Kashmiri aspirations. The Kashmir uprising is unquestionably indigenous and unusually powerful. In its sheer power it compares with the Algerian uprising of 1954, the Palestinian Intifada of 1987, and perhaps the Vietnamese uprising of 1944. Apparently it has the unanimous support of the some people of the Kashmir Valley.
The beginning of the Kashmir conflict was a tumultuous experience that defined the terms of the crises in its later years. Struggles in Kashmir have been a long, drawn-out debacle of politics, terrorism, and war.
For the past numerous years, India and Pakistan have used both peaceful negotiation and war in attempt to control the land known as Jammu and Kashmir, which are the same principality.
Kashmir is an intractable conflict between the two South Asian countries: India and Pakistan. It had affected people of tiny nation badly. Every individual suffered here in this vale of paradise which was known as the beautiful region across the globe.
But its irony that due to unrest, turmoil, and cycle of violence, people lost their kiths and kins; and because of all that, State of Jammu and Kashmir suffered a lot. This valley has seen plenty of untold stories of massive violations of human rights committed by security forces, police, and by some of the militant groups.
At its core, the Kashmir problem is a result of three forces: religious nationalism represented by Pakistan, secular nationalism epitomized by India, and ethnic nationalism embodied in what Kashmiris call Kashmiriyat (being a Kashmiri). Each side accuses the other of duplicity; however, internal inconsistencies, contradictions, and paradoxes mark all three.
Since 1989, the people of Kashmir are killed, tortured, humiliated, and injured. Thousands of the people were killed due to cycle of violence prevalent in Jammu and Kashmir. Thousands of the people got injuries and they became disabled to work. Many are those who lost their beloved children’s, daughters, sisters, mothers, and some women have lost their beloved husbands who were only the source to care for them.
Due to turmoil situations, thousands of the houses and shops were ablazed. This misery which is consuming lives of Kashmir’s has continued till date and it seems like a ceaseless cycle of brutality with climax of barbarism.
The barbarism which was witnessed in Pulwama of south Kashmir is not new, such grave incidents are experienced now routinely, as many as seven innocent civilians were butchered not even sparing the minors with dozens receiving multiple injuries, it was heart drenching to see a young man returned from Indonesia to see his family along with his three months baby and wife.
Few days back an unseen grave incident happened where almost seven innocent people lost their lives, just because of the ignorance of security forces not clearing the encounter site which later turned into slaughter.
It can be seen that security forces never follow the SOPs designed to carry out such operations, the indiscriminate gun shots on public is unambiguous human rights violation and this felony of open gun shots by security forces and killing innocent people has always remained unscathed mystery with no accountability and answerability.
The mere eye washer by administration has always kept such serious incidents at bay which only encourages security forces to replicate without any trepidation, the immunity by APSPA is always an added advantage which security forces takes albeit of thinking of aftermaths and grave repercussions of innocent killings.
As reported by media agencies at least three hundred odd innocent Kashmir’s have been brutalized an hundred maimed, blinded by pellets since 2016, and not a single killing has led to any investigation cum logical conclusion.
If we go by media reports in November 2018 alone total killing are 48, 196 tortured and injured, 169 civilians arrested, 4 women widowed, 11 children orphaned and 26 structures destroyed.
This is a grave story line for November alone and now adding the Pulwama incident the toll only rises and we are unaware of henceforth.
The irony is that we are wedged in a web where different stakeholders play with these grave incidents to gain at individual level, the condemnations by mainstream political folds in not enough, the BadamiBagh cantonment Chalo call by separatist group is terrible and ghastly, what will this Chalo earn, nothing but a presumed one more homicide calendar day.
Every day, the news of killings of innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir by the security forces, is shocking and terrifying. What is guilty of the people of Kashmir if they do protest for the restoration of genuine rights?
Using force against innocent civilians is not justified in any political system of the world. There is need of strong laws to check the power of security forces and safeguard the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
The human rights violations in state of Jammu and Kashmir would be considered democratic failure and dysfunctional polity which is run by the government in valley.
Apart from developing a constructive policy framework top keep check on such grave incidents we Kashmir’s also hold a responsibility to be tandem, this problem of quotidian brutality needs all us to be unanimous.
There is need at the highest to follow the approach of unity in-order to put a halt to daily brutality, a comprehensive consistent, concerted, pragmatic approach is to be followed against this mayhem .
Our graveyards are busy and filled with innocent departed souls, our orphanages stuffing, widows are inclining; now we all need to introspect, and gaze into this whole barbaric scenario, as who is the victim, who gains, where are we heading.
muneer.magray@terisas.ac.in