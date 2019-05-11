The Plight of Imaams and our Responsibilities

May 11, 2019 | Mushtaq Hurra

‘Those who led prayers in the mosque deserve appreciation’

During Islamic caliphate (Khilafah), Caliphs (Khalif) used to be the Imaams of Muslims. They would lead prayers in Mosques. Thus, they were the most respectable and revered people in the Islamic Kingdom. After the disintegration of Islamic rule (Khilafah) in the early twentieth century, Khalif lost the crown as a king but continued to win the admiration for their sacred and noble job. Imaams are considered to be the representatives of Prophet Mohammad (SAW). In one of the Hadith, Prophet Mohammad (SAW) has called scholars and Imaams the heirs of the Prophets. They are respected and honored for the service they render to the society. They are considered as knowledgeable and God fearing.

Though their job is now confined to; lead the prayers in the Mosques, to deliver sermons on the pulpits, to perform funeral processions, to carry out the obligation of Nikah ceremony but they are still revered and respected enough. They are no more kings but ought to be respected more than kings for the service they carry out. They are not merely the people who lead us in Ibaadah (Worship) but the people who keep a close vigil on the activities of commoners. They never let people go astray. They not only make people to care about the world and hereafter but they adore us with their advices and sagacious sermons. They make people understand about the cultural belligerence and ill effects of immorality and sinful activities. And any deviation from religion leads to vulgarity, and vulgarity tears the moral fabric of any society which invites the rage of Allah. Thus, they (Imaams) are the real social reformers who work for the betterment of our here and hereafter.

But, now, things have started to change. Imaams have lost the glory of the past to a greater extent. They are not treated the way they used to be treated earlier. They are not paid well, particularly in rural areas. It is ironical to say that in our rural belts, their remuneration hardly crosses rupees ten thousand. In urban areas, the case is not totally different but may exceed to rupees 15 thousand which is by no means sufficient and adequate. In this expensive age, how can a learned man keep pace with the changing times where inflation is touching sky? How can these learned people feed their families well? Our common masses in general and our intellectuals in particular should contemplate seriously about this issue of vital importance and sensitivity.

Nowadays, Imaams are maltreated in different ways. At several social get-togethers and ceremonies, they are not treated at par with special guests. I hardly know an instance where an Imaam is invited on an engagement function except for Nikaah ceremony. We hardly care about the number of cuisines and dishes when an Imaam is invited to a feast at our home. It is either our arrogance or ignorance which makes us to behave in such a bizarre way that disrespects these men of understanding. We, probably lack the knowledge about the status and dignity of an Imaam. We treat Imaam as a servant or employee of a particular habitation or community. The day we realize their position and posture will mark the beginning of our emancipation and freedom.

An Imaam, who spends his prime time in an Islamic Darul Uloom to attain different qualifications, is never considered at par with a university pass out. A Moulvy, a Faazil or a Haafiz could have been an academic post graduate, a teacher, a doctor or an engineer or an officer, had he preferred school over Darul Uloom. Studying Islamic jurisprudence, Quranic exegesis, Hadith and other sciences, is never thought to be equal to conventional academic acumen. Thus, the discrimination begins from here. We value things in terms of fetching us a government job. It is ironical to see that these degrees of our Imaams are not weighed at par with the degrees attained in colleges and universities. Thus, they are segregated and pushed to the corner. Their degrees are not applicable to Government and semi-government jobs. They are confined to Mosques and pulpits. This adds largely to the plight of Imaams. Government should take necessary measures to end this discriminatory approach. Here, our intellectuals should come forward with a roadmap which can guide these Darul Ulooms to earn affiliation so that their degrees get recognition from the Universities. This will encourage parents to send their wards to these Institutions which can help us to produce better future generations.

Presently, a common stigma is seen growing among masses about Imaams and Darul Ulooms. I have seen many parents scolding and threatening their children to send them to Darul Ulooms for their follies and mistakes. This is a very unfortunate scenario in our social setup. Darul Ulooms are considered inferior to schools because parents are apprehensive about the future of the children who receive education in a Darul Ulooms. We are heading towards a catastrophe. Paying handsome Salaries to Imaams, will inspire people to send their wards to Darul Ulooms for Islamic education which is vital for our existence as a nation. Let us rise above bias and prejudices to give our Imaams what they deserve. May Allah spread the light of caliphate so that the lost glory of religious scholars and Imaams is restored?

(Author is a Teacher)

mushtaqhurra143@gmail.com