The Pandit migration

It happened in January 1990, Kashmiri Pandits left the Valley out of fear as the armed revolt began against the Indian occupation. There was no civil society then and the government machinery had collapsed; the state was under President’s rule and Delhi had send Jagmohan as governor of the State of Jammu Kashmir.
There are no credible reasons given as to why most of the Kashmiri Pandits fled on the night of 19 January 1990. The only coincidences close to this date is the joining of Jagmohan as governor of the state, one day prior and the repeated massacres by the government forces right after 19 January.
Sadly, the facts were twisted to create a demonic image of every Kashmir Muslim, blaming them for every crime of this conflict, including the migration of Pandits.
As usual, the propaganda from the media was spread as: “On the 19th night of January 1990, the Pandits were awake all the night as their Muslim neighbours, friends and colleagues turned against them. They came out on streets and in mosques they called for their extermination.”
Such claims aim to make you believe that on the night of 19th January Pandits houses were surrounded by hostile and ‘blood seeking’ Muslims, resulting in their migration.
How would it be possible, under unrelenting curfew from 17th January itself with shoot at sight orders, Muslims managed to assemble and surround Pandit habitations on the night of 19 January, and then within minutes of this Pandits managed to pack their belongings, seek friendly passage from the hostile crowd and call up state-run transport(SRTC ) and then drive away under armed escort.
As the circumstances suggest, basically, Panditsgot scared by the sheer quantum of the uprising and the fear in the community encouraged many agencies including armed men to exploit them.
Most Pandits from Srinagar were escorted in the state transport on that curfewed night of 19th immediately after Jagmohan had taken charge of the governor of the state and the Pandits from rural areas migrated in later months and years.
In an interview in May 1990, Jagmohan stated that: “Every Muslim in Kashmir is a militant and all of them are for secession from India and added that I am scuttling Srinagar Doordarshan’s program because everyone here in Kashmir is a militant and the bullet is the only solution for Kashmir. Unless, the militants are fully wiped out, normalcy cannot return to the Valley.”
While on another hand, many Muslim groups approachedJagmohan via WajahatHabibullah, the then Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, to stop Pandits migration from the Valley, which he(Jagmohan) rejected.
On the contrary, Jagmohan announced that the Government cannot guarantee any safety of Pandits and advised them to leave, as the refugee settlement camps had been set up for them in Jammu.
He also added that departing civil servants among the Pandits would continue to be paid their salaries. The state was clearly pushing for an exodus of Pandits and not the locals.
Unfortunately, 219 Panditshave been killed to date in the Valley, while the repetitive massacres right after 19 January are going-on unabated as thousands of Kashmiri Muslims have been killed.
During the time of partition, the entire sub-continent was burning while the Kashmir witnessed harmony. Only 295 km from Srinagar, another massacred took place in which near about three lakh Muslims were massacred during the post-partition inter-religious violence. Historians have called it an act of ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Jammu region of the state. On the other hand, not a single Hindu was harmed in the Valley.
The Times(London) dated 10/08/1948, published a report called‘Elimination of Muslins from Jammu, part – 11’states that, “2, 37, 000 Muslims were systematically exterminated by then Hindu Maharaja through his Sikhs and Hindu armed forces.”
The question of whether the killing of Panditsconstitutes genocide is as difficult to answer as it has been difficult to define whether it was genocide in the first place or not. There is still a great deal of disagreement about the term “genocide” among international legal experts and scholars.
In some instances, when involving very large numbers, such as in the Jewish holocaust or the Rwandan massacres, the term has been less controversially adopted. However, there is agreement at least that the number has to be a substantial proportion of the total population of the group.
Here the numbers of killed Panditsdo not technically support the use of the term genocide. There are also several other factors, beyond the question of numbers, according to which the killing of Pandits can be considered as a “genocide”.
For one, they were not the sole victims of the targeted killings in Kashmir since 1990. Kashmiri Muslims have also been systematically liquidated in the way in which Panditswere killed. This does not conform to the accepted definition of genocide that is waged against a group defined collectively as the ‘other’ since Panditsclaims of genocide rest on their being targeted for their religious identity.
Secondly, genocide is preceded and accompanied by the dehumanization of its victims. There is no evidence of such denial of the humanity of the Pandits having taken place among the Kashmiri Muslims accused of perpetrating their mass-destruction.
And finally, genocides are extremely well-organized acts involving the training of armed groups, indoctrinated fully into an ideological inflexibility so severe that it can override wider social opinion and consensus. There is no evidence of this having been the case in the valley.
The question of whether or not this was genocide is important for the Pandits to determine. It is crucially linked to the question of their protection, and in turn, on this question of safety rests the possibility of their return to the state. It affects also their demands for compensation and rehabilitation not just in Jammu Kashmir but also in the rest of India.
The definition has serious implications for Kashmiri Muslims, too. Among these is the unstated but still real assumption that Kashmiri Muslims, guilty of such a heinous crime, can expect no sympathy for their demands for self-determination.
Furthermore, portraying Kashmiri Muslims as genocidal killers also puts them beyond the pale of the law and serves indirectly to justify the use of draconian laws against ordinary civilians as well as the heavy militarization of the Valley with the army acting with unchecked impunity against them.
It must be remembered that in the early months of 1990, when the largest numbers of Pandit departed, the situation was a highly unstable and confusing one for all those living in the Valley, including the Muslims.
There is another reason why it is hard to believe that the Valley’s Muslims, as a whole, would have wanted the Pandits to leave and that is the fear prevalent among large numbers of them - spread through widely circulated rumors - that the evacuation of the Pandits was preliminary to a government plan to then hit at all Muslims to stem militancy without the risk of collateral damage to the Pandits.
A whole generation of young Kashmiris has grown up since the 28 years of militancy not knowing their Kashmiri Pandit compatriots as significant members of their society. That has certainly affected their understanding of what it means to be Kashmiri.
However, contrary to impressions created by the more rabidly anti-Muslim constituencies in mainland India, this has not turned these young Kashmiris into Muslim fanatics intolerant of religious others.
But the more immediate circumstance bearing down upon the younger generation of Kashmiris and their sense of their identity is the aggression of the state that is visited upon them. If the “exodus” of the Pandits has altered Kashmiri society in radical ways on the one hand, equally dramatic has been the loss of a whole generation of mostly Muslim youth to violence at the hands both of extremists but even more at the hands of forces.
Besides the thousands of dead, there are thousands of the disappeared that has created a yawning gap in Kashmiri society.
The hundreds of graveyards in the various towns and villages of the Valley are a constant reminder of the precariousness of Kashmiri life. In the bloody summer of 2010, there were over 100 victims of disproportionate retaliation by the forces against protestors armed only with stones if at all, most of whom were teenagers and younger. Not all of these victims were in fact even part of the demonstrations that were fired upon. Then 91 people were killed and over 10,000 others injured in the year 2016 in Valley after killing of HizbulMujahideen commander BurhanWani in a gunfight with forces on July 8, 2016.
And for most Kashmiris, of all ages, the experience of forces is one of daily humiliation. There is also the ignominy of all Kashmiris being forced to carry at all times identification cards to prove their right to be in their own land, a requirement, even more egregiously, from which Indian visitors from the mainland are exempt.
All of this has inevitably produced a keen sense of how fragile their existence as Kashmiris really is.
And it has undoubtedly made young Kashmiris aware that their right to survive as Kashmiris with honour and insecurity will have to be struggled for and cannot be taken for granted.
