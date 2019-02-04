The other side of Western education

Dr.Asima Mushtaq
Education is the most powerful weapon one can use to change the world. It plays an important role in an individual’s life. It takes one from darkness to light and is the key to success in life. But what encompasses this education is very important for a person to know, as it shapes one’s understanding of the world.
From a long time now, we are witnessing the world being fed with the western education alone. By western education is meant the scientific, social, historical and philosophical developments that have taken or are taking place in the west.
Our books-from primary to higher secondary to university levels- are filled with the achievements and successful stories of the west only, as if no such developments have ever taken place in non-European or Eastern countries.
Knowing and learning about these developments is not the issue, but the far reaching impact it has on one’s mind is perilous. The history of European nations is depicted in such flying colors that the reader surrenders to the false impression that the rest of the world stands nowhere near to Europe. It inadvertently makes one hold Europe in high esteem.
On the other hand, the history of non-European nations is pictured dark and awful. All this is not unplanned but a deliberate attempt of systematically making the non-European people despise their past and their present.
The result of which is the inferiority complex that develops or has developed in the non-European people to the extent that we now have ceased to believe that we can ever go out in front and take the lead.
We now, have accepted, and are satisfied with the mistaken fact that Europe has always been superior to us and thus we are born to follow them, rather than making them follow us ever.
It doesn’t stop there; it eventually makes one believe that everything European is superior to us, be it their lifestyle, culture, values, societal life, laws etc; and that, it is because of these ‘qualities’ they are excelling in every field.
From this, we deduce that, unless and until we adopt all the values of the West, we might not be able to keep pace with the advancement of the rest of the world. The outcome is: our imitation.
We gradually, not just begin to adopt their values, but take pride in it. This imitation is very dangerous to our own existence, our own civilization.
Had it been that non-European nations/people had always lagged behind, we would have been left with no other choice but to study the European developments alone. But that’s not the case. Non-European, particularly Muslim contribution to science and technology is beyond measure.
Muslims have made great advances in many fields, such as physics, medicine, astronomy, mathematics, architecture, geography etc. IbnSina, IbnArabi, IbnRushd, Al-Razi, Al-Kindi, Aziz Sancar (Noble Prize Winner), Al-Biruni are just a few names in the long list of Muslim scientists. But we hardly find a mention of them in our text books.
Even if there is a mention of some, it will be in a way that the reader gets the false inkling that the scientist is some European or at least, not a Muslim.
For example, IbnSina is mentioned as Avicenna, IbnZuhr as Avenzoar IbnRushd as Averoes, and the list goes on.
Now, how do we respond to it; just let it go the way it’s going? No! We can’t/shouldn’t let ourselves die a silent death. We need to make serious efforts to stop further annihilation. What needs to be done today is to enlighten the young generation with our rich history, our achievements and contributions in varied fields.
It must not mean just to swank of those past glories, but it should be done with the purpose of reviving that old glory; to make us realize, encourage us and thus boost confidence in us that we are competent enough to take the lead and make the world follow us, as have we been able to do it in the past.
The motive should be rekindling of that grandeur only. In the words of Mohammad Asad, the author of ‘Islam at the crossroads’, “the present role of European literature in Muslim schools should be taken over by a reasonable, discriminating tuition of Islamic literature with a view to impress the student with the depth and richness of Islamic culture, and thus to infuse into him a new hope for its future”.
We need to revive that old culture of reasoning and learning. Islam is a religion that not just supports but encourages reasoning, learning and seeking knowledge.
In fact, the very first verse revealed of the Holy Quran was, “Iqra”, Read; Seek Knowledge. There are numerous verses in Quran that stress on reasoning; urge believers to study nature and ponder on the creations of Allah.
There is a false belief that if one wants to acquire religious knowledge or excel in it, he/she has to shun all forms of worldly knowledge. This is ignorance. We can benefit our religion, our society, our Ummah and the world at large in various ways, by utilising our specializations in a field we are good at. We can’t specialize in everything as we are born with certain strengths and weaknesses.
But there is a lot we can and we have to do in order to regenerate our thriving legacy. The renewal though difficult, but it’s by no means impossible. We need to make serious efforts today, without any further impediment, to secure our future.
Immediately and most importantly, our people need to be provided with the ‘appropriate’ education. As Malcolm X asserts, “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today”.