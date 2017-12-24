The other half-widows

Kashmir’s runways husbands leave abandoned wives, children to battle for survival
Kashmir’s runways husbands leave abandoned wives, children to battle for survival
Insha LatiefSrinagar, Dec 23:
In a dimly-lit room, Sadia studies to appear in her matriculation examination but has the premonition that she would not be able to write the exams.
A document she needs to submit before sitting in exams would not be ready on time.
The document is without the signature of her father who has not visited the family for the past four years.
Sadia lives in a single rented-room at Barbar Shah, Srinagar and often feels scary and uncomfortable when her mother, Rafiya goes out for work.
“I don’t want to leave her alone at home but I’ve to work to earn livelihood as my husband doesn’t live with us anymore,” she says.
Rafiya has no idea of where her husband is.
“Earlier, he used to talk to Sadia over phone but he doesn’t receive the call or reply to our text messages,” she says.
When Rafiya’s husband got a job opportunity in Dubai in the year 2000, she helped him in every possible way and even sold off her gold jewelry for bearing his travel expenses and consultancy fees.
“In 2013, things started changing and he asked us to live in a rented space, promising to take us with him,” she says.
Many times, Rafiya knocked at the doors of her in-laws to know the whereabouts of her husband but they too shunned her fearing they may be “disgraced by the society.”
Rafiya is not the only woman in Kashmir caught in such circumstances.
Areeba, a mother of two had to approach the court for financial assistance after her personal attempts went in vain.
She though is disheartened with the time-consuming legal procedures.
Abandoned by her husband in 2008 when she was pregnant with his second child, Areeba registered a maintenance case against her husband.
“My husband left for Canada never to return,” she says.
Since then Areeba has been living with her parents.
“I, with my two children, don’t want to be a burden on my father,” she says.
Witnessing a surge in such cases where after the marriage, men abandon their wives and families, officials at the lone Women’s Police Station at Rambagh says through there is a decline in the number of cases registered by women against men, such forms of crimes were yet to be addressed.
In 2015, 70 cases had been registered by women agaisnt their husbands which fell to 29 in 2016 and 28 in 2017.
Abdul Majeed Khan, the Munshi at the Women’s Police Station at Rambagh, says most of the men in such cases were found to be involved in extra-marital affairs in places where they flee.
“For years, we have been witnessing increase in matrimonial disputes and many such cases are resolved through counseling the two parties,” Khan says.
Jammu and Kashmir State Commission for Women (JKSCW) is trying to be at the forefront to address the issues of women.
Presently, JKSCW is working on five-six such cases.
JKSCW Chairperson, Nayeema Ahmad Mejhoor says earlier women were reluctant to share their stories but were now coming forward with complaints.
In most cases, she has observed that women do not have proper details about their husbands, where they lives, or where they work.
She says in some cases even parents do not know about the whereabouts of their sons.
Mehjoor calls upon women whose husbands work outside the State to keep all necessary details about them.
“They should at least know that if a person can’t be found at his address, where he can be found, like the address of his acquaintance,” she says.
Narrating a case of a woman from Nowgam whose husband had been absconding for the past five years, Mehjoor says during investigation process, the family of the runaway husband did not cooperate with the commission saying the couple had married and they should sort out the issue on their own.
Mufti Nazir Ahmad Qasmi of the Dar-ul-Aloom Bandipora says the society as a whole should stand by such women.
“Firstly, it’s the responsibility of the family of the man to take care of his wife and children in his absence and if they fail to do so, then the local community should come forward for help,” he says.
(The names of the abandoned women and their children have been changed)
0 Comment(s)