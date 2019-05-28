The Night of Power

May 28, 2019 | Umair Rashid

As we enter into the third phase of Ramadhan – the last ten days, we must all know the magnitude and significance of these last 10 days and especially the nights. This is the phase in which Laylatul Qadr (Shab-i-Qadr) is to be found by the Muslims.It can be on any one of the last 10 days of this pious month but major signs are to strive for and find it on the odd days starting from 21, 23, 25, 27 and 29. However major signs show it to be observed on the day of 27th of Ramadhan but it should not be made from the start that we will only consider 27th day of Ramadhan as Shab-i-Qadr rather we must make our will strong to worship on all these 5 odd nights as was done by Prophet Muhammad (SAW). These are the nights which are worth than all other nights because in it you can have all your previous sins forbidden (no matter how big), your destiny will be planned and analysed by the Almighty Allah. Almighty Allah (SWT) sends angel ‘Gabreil’ to come down on earth to conduct various kinds of work as ordered by the magnificent Allah. Any combination of my words here will not completely describe the power of this night. In Quran, Allah Almighty (SWT) says:

“Verily, we have sent it (this Quran) down in the night of Al-Qadr (Decree).” (97:1)

From this ayah of Quran it is more than clear that perhaps the biggest virtue associated with Laylatul Qadr is that in this night Allah Almighty bestowed Quran upon humanity, which is perhaps the biggest gift that Allah has sent upon humanity.

At another place in Quran, Almighty Allah (SWT) says:

“The night of Al-Qadr (Decree) is better than a thousand months (i.e. worshipping Allah in that night is better than worshipping Him a thousand months, i.e83 years and four months)” (97:3)

In this ayah of Quran, Almighty Allah shows the kind of stature and sanctity Laylatul Qadr enjoys over the rest of the nights of the year. Moreover, the ayah also tells that the reward or the effectiveness of praying in this night is definitely better than prayers in a thousand months. Ergo, every Muslim must try offering as much prayer in this night as possible in order to receive uncountable and extensive reward. Prophet Muhammad (SAW) also spoke about this night in one of his Hadith’s in the following way:

“Whoever establishes Salah on the night of Qadr out of sincere faith and hoping for a reward from Allah, all his previous Sins will be forgiven.” (Bukhari)

This hadith again emphasizes on the great virtues of Laylatul Qadr. This hadith tells that this night is the best option for a person to seek forgiveness for the previous sins. All the Muslim has to do to besincere at heart and seek forgiveness from Allah, which He will definitely grant on this night. Therefore, Laylatul Qadr can best be utilized as a means of seeking forgiveness.

Dear brother and sisters in Kashmir we all are familiar with the hardships that we face on daily basis whether through conflict or other means, this Ramadhan let us make strong commitment to come out of this Ramadhan with pious and true Muslims and worshipers so that Almighty Allah’s (SWT) help comes to our rescue and only His (SWT) help can make us come out from this chaotic situation all around. It is very unfortunate to see as far as I have observed there is a notion among various young people here to do Ibadah of Almighty Allah with sincere heart and abstaining from all kinds of sins only in this month. They are of the view that we have to do righteous deeds only in this month and in the rest of the months, we will continue living in deep slumber and laziness whether it then comes to going for prayers to a masjid or any other forms of worshipping to Almighty Allah (SWT). If we carefully analyse whenever this pious month of Ramadhan is about to enter, masjids around the valley are filled by the worshipers, even one has to go as early as possible to secure a place to offer prayers in masjid and which really is a good sign being Muslims. But why unfortunately as this pious month begins to go away from us; so goes away that large gathering in masjids and it is then limited to some people of the village/Mohallas as a formality. Today we see large gathering of worshipers in the Fair prayers but unfortunately this large number is then reduced to some few people of the respective localities. Conditions then become such that if these few people too will not come in masjids during that precious Fajr time, Almighty Allah (SWT) forgive even some masjids in the valley will go without Azaans during the Fajr time.

Dear brothers – one the one hand we are already devastated by the ongoing armed conflict, on daily basis we carry the coffins of our loved ones. On the other hand we are also failing as a society to safeguard our women. Recently some shameful incidents of rape whether of a 3-year-old girl or a rape of a girl by her father in Bandipora have not only shamed the pureness of Kashmiriyat but overall the whole Kashmiri nation. So, as there seems no help coming out to us in these testing times, it is a high time that we make our connection (we all) at our individual level stronger with the Almighty Allah (SWT) to seek his help to come us out from this gloom. This Layatul Qadr let us make strong commitment and desire that we turn to Allah with sincere heart and with full enthusiasm and ask for his forgiveness of our previous sins. This is the night Almighty Allah won't leave our Dua's and prayers unanswered. This night has a power that is beyond our imagination. Let us make strong repentance to Almighty Allah (SWT) and promise that we live as He has ordered us to live not only in this pious month but on the rest of the months of year as well. In this way we can receive his help and blessings in those ways which even we can’t think of and indeed then inshaallah He (SWT) will definitely bring this our wounded Kashmiri nation out of this melancholy and gloom whether by the conflict or any other means which have presently dominated us.

sheikhumairrashid@gmail.com