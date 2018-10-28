The next great depression

The Great Depression was a severe worldwide economic depression that affected many countries around the world though the timing varied
The Great Depression was a severe worldwide economic depression that affected many countries around the world though the timing varied
Altaf Ahmad Dar
The world economy is at risk of another financial crash as per IMF reports. It is attributing this to the failure of governments and regulators (central banks) to implement the necessary reforms in letter and spirit.
The low interest rates, subdued volatility, total global debt, lending by banks in China, unrestricted insurance companies, asset managers, rising levels of inequality are the areas of concern. Lack of cooperation and global preparedness has to be viewed seriously.
Since the Great Depression of 1930s hadn't repeated itself until 2008-2009, some economists held the view that business cycles were the things of the past. However, the global recession of 2008-09 proved them wrong. Business cycle is, therefore, bound to repeat itself.
To quote Burns: “...men who wish to serve democracy faithfully must recognize that the roots of business cycles go deep in our economic organisation, that the ability of governments to control depressions adequately is not yet assured, that our power of forecasting is limited, and that true foresight requires policies for coping with numerous contingencies.”
This viewpoints the difficulty of prediction and control of business cycles.
“A business cycle is a swing in total national output, income, and employment, usually lasting for a period of two to ten years, marked by a widespread expansion or contraction in most sectors of the economy,” Samuelson and Nordhaus .
The various phases of business cycle are:
- Expansion
- Peak
- Recession
- Trough
- Recovery
It is these cycles which determine the prosperity and depression of the economy. The period of depression is characterized by decrease in output, employment, investment, aggregate demand, sales, profits, bank credits, wholesale and retail prices, per capita output and decline in standard of living.
An interesting question is what causes business cycles? Classical economists believed in the "invisible hand" and as such many theories emerged later on such as Pure Monetary Theory (Hawtrey), Monetary Over Investment Theory (F. A. Hayek), Multiplier -Acceleration Interaction Theory (Samuelson), Schumpeter's innovation Theory, Hicksian Theory of Trade Cycle, Climate Theory, Psychological Theory, etc.
To generalize a particular theory for business cycles is quite difficult as business cycles may have varied causes and distinct factors at different periods of time.
Almost all these theories are relevant today as far as the uncertainty of business cycles is concerned.
It is this uncertainty that surprised and shocked the then President of the USA,Herbert Hoover, and everything happened against his expectations.
The Wall Street crashed leading to the Great Depression of 1930s. This depression has been the subject of much writing. It caused both financial and emotional trauma. Notably “The Grapes of Wrath” won both the Nobel and the Pulitzer Prizes.
The Great Depression was a severe worldwide economic depression that affected many countries around the world though the timing varied. The worst market crash on a Tuesday, and that day earned the nickname Black Tuesday.
As a result many people committed suicide by jumping from windows in New York City. The unemployment rate between 1933 and 1934 was one in four people (25%). As it was almost impossible to find work, crime became a way of life for many.
Approximately 1.5 million men abandoned their families leaving wives and children with no income or support. Many people who lost their homes lived in shanty towns (Hoovervilles).
In the 21st century, the Great Depression is commonly used as an example of how intensely the world's economy can decline. The economic recession of 2008-09, widely known as Sub-prime Crisis, was the worst economic recession in the US after the Great Depression of 1930s. It was caused by the burst of the housing boom.
Excessive loans were granted to the sub-prime borrowers - the poor and young sections of the society with low creditworthiness and a poor track record of repaying loans.
The housing boom collapsed as supply exceeded demand causing sharp decline in housing prices. House owners started selling their houses and; financing firms their collaterals in order to minimize losses.
Consequently, the sub-prime borrowers suffered heavy losses and they defaulted in repaying their loans in a big way.The financial condition of the US turned worst after the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in September 2008. With declining production, income and the overall demand; unemployment had increased heavily.
Due to globalized economy and the international trade, the US recession turned into global recession. There was decline in global growth rate, decline in world trade and the global loss of jobs. The then ILO Director General, Juan Somavia, suggested the adoption of minimum wage for the countries so as to stimulate consumer demand for the revival of the economy.
He suggested employment generation through construction and rehabilitation projects including roads, bridges, schools, hospitals and public buildings.
The recession affected different countries differently. China and India were least affected. These two economies had also survived during the Great Depression of 30s. Various stimulus schemes were adopted by the countries to come out of depression.
It was only after the Great Depression that John Maynard Keynes created a revolution in economic thought. He stressed the regulation of the economy to prevent business cycles for maintaining stability in the economy.
All the countries are now using appropriate and proper mix of fiscal and monetary policy measures to stabilise the economy by checking business cycles.
The Great Depression and the Global Recession indicate that things can change anytime and the next recession could rival the Great Depression. “We have no ability to turn the economy around,”said Martin Feldstein, President of the US National Bureau of Economic Research.
“We think the major economies are on the cusp of this turning into the worst recession we have seen in 10 years,”said Murry Gunn, head of global research at Elliot Wave International.
“We won't be able to call it a recession, it is going to be worse than the Great Depression,”said economic commentator Peter Schiff. He forecasted a major economic downturn as early as the tail end of the Trump presidency's first term.
The US economy is in so much worse shape than it was a decade ago. Whether he is right or wrong but the business cycles are going to be repeated.
“People will look to central bank to help them, but the authorities will be found wanting,” Gunn warned.
In a 2011 CNN poll, almost 50% of Americans believed that they are heading for another Great Depression. Although they were expecting it to occur within a year, however, these fears are still roaming in their minds.
Unemployment, stock market volatility, oil pricing, debit-crisis may contribute to the next downturn. That may not necessarily start from the US again and perhaps from the emerging world.
The USA and China are the world's top two economies with India figuring at number six, as per the IMF's World Economic Outlook Database, April 2018.
So, the Asian countries can’t remain aloof as large challenges loom for the global economy to prevent a Second Great Depression.
Author is working as Panchayat Secretary in Rural Development Department, Kashmir
adar30972@gmail.com