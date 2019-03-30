The need for a change in character

March 30, 2019 | Ishfaq Ahmed

“And say: O my lord! Cause me to enter a rightful entrance and cause me to go forth a rightful outgoing.” (Al-Isra 17:80)

There is a well-known saying “a man is known by his character”. Character is one of the most important virtues of a human being. The magnanimity of a good character is more cherished then a vast empire.

A right or virtuous character can help a person to gain the salvation of Allah (SWT). By any means of comparison, an empire is a material unit having a territory of a large extent or a number of territories, whereas good character based on right faith empowers one to subdue any hardship from one’s own self and all that exists in the vast universe. It bestows such palm or achievement against which all materialistic vanquishing blear. If the aim or ambition is true-blue and guileless, character helps to set up or bring about elephantine sodality. Honest intentions pay way to achieve the blessings of Allah (SWT).

Good character guides a person to cling to the established laws of Allah (SWT) and thus one’s actions or deeds are in complete submission with divine command. With such an attitude a person can conquer anything. An honest believer can never be overshadowed by materialistic pomp and show.

The main concern of the society at large should be good character building. A person’s actions or contend must be controlled or guided by the divine guidance of Allah (SWT), as is stated in the aforementioned verse. In such a case, the set of circumstances and conditions, one is strengthened by Allah (SWT). For there is no one besides the Allah (SWT) to propound any kind of remedy or relief. All the Muslims attribute their power and sinew to heavenly or divine support alone.

Any emperor or empire does not survive till eternity and even the Caliphate under the Rightly Guided Caliphs eventually came to an end. The same fate happened to all the empires which extended from Asia to Africa including Mughals who ruled India for a long period of time but everything comes to an end as per the divine decree of Allah (SWT).

In today’s world, Allah has blessed more than fifty nations to Muslims only and they should make most of it. Muslim leaders must take the responsibility to imbibe the qualities of a good pious character among the general masses and Muslims in particular rather than degrading the bounties given by Allah (SWT).

Furthermore building or expanding vast empires should not be the main aim or purpose of any Muslim leader nor does the fall of an empire should be considered the end of the entire Muslim diaspora. Empires don’t rejuvenate or revitalise Muslims. The entire Muslim community is above any monstrous structure of empire. The former is meant for the latter, not vice versa.

Pious character is dear to Allah (SWT) and his Last Prophet (SAW). As a recompense or reward, Allah may bestow any number of empires on anyone He wills. An example of Prophet Solomon (AS) is sufficient for those who ponder. Good character has the power to produce any number of empires if Allah (SWT) wills.

The most important aspect of a good character is that one’s intentions should be neat and clean from worldly benefits. Everything from life to death should only be for the love and sake of Allah and his Beloved Prophet (SAW).

The Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was also commanded by Allah (SWT) in the same manner in the glorious Quran, Say: “Surely my prayers and my rites and my life and my death are all for Allah, Lord of the worlds. He does not have any partner. I am commanded to this and I am the first of Muslims.” (al-Anam 6:162-163)

Every aspect of Muslim’s life should be guided and supervised by the Divine laws of Allah (SWT). He should live his life strictly adhering to holy Quran and Sunnah of the Prophet (SAW). The quintessential and blessed life of the Prophet (SAW) should be the guiding force in order to achieve the highest level of character.

Whatever action done by any Muslim, it must be spawned and controlled by the commands of Allah (SWT) only. Holy Quran and Sunnah should be the touch stone of any action done by any Muslim living in any part of this world. Total submission of ourselves to Allah’s (SWT) commands, as and when demanded by Him plays a pivotal role to achieve Allah’s (SWT) bounties and mercifulness.

Islamic history is witness to the fact that conduct and practice of the Prophet’s (SAW) companions was always within the ambit of Holy Quran and Sunnah only. Their total character and conduct, whether clement or steely, was always within the guidelines of the shariah only.

The limits prescribed by the Islamic law for the activities of its conqueror are social justice, compassion, lofty spiritualism, cooperation in the deeds of righteousness and well being of a nation with ceaseless struggle against evil. These are the important principles and elements of our glorious Islamic civilisation. Our moral principles based on righteous character can be summed up in three words – justice, mercy and fulfillment of agreements.

The glorious Quran is the last and final divine guidance for the whole of humanity. It explicitly states what Allah (SWT) expects and commands us to do. Muslims need to ponder upon on how to strive or struggle to achieve Islamic spirit in complete toto. In order to develop a good character one should suppress his own selfish desires and worldly interests and substitute them with complete submission to the commands of Allah (SWT) and His Prophet (SAW).

We should always keep in mind what Allah (SWT) commands us to do in all the aspects of our lives. He is the ultimate Creator of all the known and unknown to us. We should try to analyse the purpose of our life in this world. Our sole objective of creation is to obey Allah (SWT) and His Prophet (SAW).

Allah (SWT) wants that a person who accepts Islam should believe in complete submission to His commands and the interest of Islam should be our topmost priority till our last breath on the face of this earth. All our struggle for economic, political and social gains should always centre on this divine goal.

When we take a look at the millions of Muslims all over the world and their Leaders today, it gives us a sorry figure of affairs. They are not sincere about the call to preach and practice Islam as expected. Majority of the Muslim leaders are concerned about their personal interests only. They have lost the feeling of compassion and love towards their fellow Muslims. They show no concern about the dismal situation of Muslims at large. They are driven by their own economic interests.

These Muslim world leaders have lost the true spirit of Islam in their hearts. They do not go forth to help the dying Muslims in Middle East or any other country where Muslims are being bombarded and butchered day in and day out. They don’t reap the spiritual benefits from the Sacred Mosques of Makkah and Madina. Rather, economic and political interests dictates their desires.

In order to be a true charactered Muslim, we must realise that death keeps no calendar but destiny has its one. We should beseech to the creator of all the worlds to guide us on straight path and show Muslims they way to achieve the best of character and compassion. Whatever we do or intend to do we must do it for the sake of Allah only.

If we live our lives according to the principles of Islam, we are destined to be rewarded by the Lord of all the worlds. Any debility from it could prove a collateral loss to our character. In today’s parlance our mindset has deviated from the true essence of Islamic teachings and we are overpowered by selfish worldly wishes and whims at large.

Islam pays utmost attention for strong character building in a society which should be in line with the directives of Allah (SWT) and His Messenger (SAW). The collective conscience of Muslims based on Islam has the great ability to transform the society into a great spiritual Islamic empire. Muslims should strive to achieve this great objective at both individual and collective level.

In every aspect of our life we should abide by the laws of Shariah only. This is the inevitable need of the hour in order to achieve success in this world and hereafter. We must change ourselves to safeguard the values of Islam and its teachings. Without this change of heart it is impossible to achieve success. This is the only way Allah (SWT) has commanded for all the Prophets and to the last and final Messenger (SAW) as well. Muslims being members of Allah’s (SWT) Deen and as an Ummah are obliged to follow the same path which Islam has formulated to achieve the ultimate goal of salvation.

This is that faith on which our civilisation is founded. In Islam there is no distinction or special status or privilege to any ruler, religious leader, any aristocrat or a wealthy person. All mankind is the family of Allah and the most beloved in the sight of Allah is the one who possess piety and God consciousness and fears Allah (SWT) alone.

Ishu00234@yahoo.com