The Message of Eid-ul-Fitr

June 05, 2019 | Shah Khalid

The month of Ramadan of the Islamic calendar is reaching to an end and the Muslims all over the world are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr that marks the start of the month of Shawwal. The month of Ramadan ends, after a confirmed sighting of the new moon, either in Saudi Arabia or locally. There are traditions incorporated into the celebrations, but for many it is a time for holiness and spirituality, focusing on mind, body and soul. It’s an opportunity to reflect on achievements and paying it forward by demonstrating gratitude and extending a helping hand to others who need it. Eid ul-Fitr is about striving to become a better person.

This blissful day is lit up with the radiance of refreshed spirituality those lights up every parched soul on the day of Eid. The sea of worshippers at the Eidgah, the sounds of Takbeer, Tahmeed and Tahleel (words of praises to God) reverberate across the globe. The bonding between complete strangers, when they greet one another on Eid day enlivens one’s soul and adds to the spirituality of the day. Eid day is marked by; getting ready for the prayers, dressing up in new clothes, visiting the Eidgah and offering prayers in congregation with family and friends, giving Sadqe-fitr(A charitable donation) before Eid prayers to the poor and needy.

The Holy Quran repeatedly emphasizes peace. The Prophet Muhammad (SAW) warned his followers against indulging in violence or verbal abuse. A report in Sahih Bukhari quotes him as saying that whosoever does not give up evil speech and deeds, Allah (SWT) is not in need of his abstinence from food and drink. During Eid-ul-Fitr, the community also loves to showcase some fantastic, often colorful, clothing. It’s a chance for everyone to put on our best outfits and wear something new. The significance of this day is purely spiritual which brings rejoicing and happiness. However, the rejoicing is not at the departure of the day of Eid rather it is the happiness which man feels after successfully completing an important task of Fasting and Sadqye fitr.

According to recent statistics, India suffers from two types of malnutrition i.e. under nutrition and over nutrition. According to world hunger report, India ranks 20thglobally in terms of mal-nutrition. About 50% of its children below 5 years suffer from stunted growth while a much higher fraction “suffers” from obesity. According to a UNICEF statistic report, half of the deaths in India below 5 years of age are due to under nutrition. The other stark side is too obnoxious to hear. India is ranking 3rd globally in terms of the number of obese individuals (preceded only by US and china). In the words of Scott Fitzgerald, “the rich become richer and the poor beget children” rendering them to remain poor causing the gap to widen further.

One practical approach to bridge this gap between the two is the day of Eid. If the 41 million of Indians were to open their doors and welcome the poor at their tables sharing 1/3 of their meal on the day of Eid, the results would definitely be somewhat fruitful and at least create a healthy social atmosphere.

We are all familiar with the fact that Kashmir valley is going through turbulent times, as scores of protests and clashes are erupting on daily basis in various towns and villages that leads to loss of many innocent lives .The prevailing gloomy situation of the state is disturbing, because of the loss of precious lives and sufferings of the common people. The chaos, uncertainty, and strife torn situation is a major concern. This gracious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr provides a platinum opportunity to overcome this miserable situation.

The message of Eid-ul-Fitr is love peace and harmony. There are two main messages enshrined in the philosophy of Eid-ul-Fitr. Worship of Allah (SWT), and the realization of the pains and sorrows of other human beings.

There are many in this world suffering from the pangs of thirst and hunger on a regular basis. This realization is supposed to make a believer empathize with the less fortunate, and should make a believer spend more of his money on charity. Eid-ul-Fitr has high spiritual renewal, sense of fulfillment, and moral features. We know Eid is an occasion of celebration and happiness. Eid is not a formal custom, instead an auspicious day and a divine gift from Almighty ALLAH (SWT) for the people at large. Eid-ul-fitr is a time of joy, reflection, love and contemplation. Let us forget about the differences, forge unity and jointly celebrate this Eid with religious fervour with those who have suffered most. The joy is too scared with others and when joy is shared with others it doubles. May Allah (SWT) enable us to understand the true philosophy and spirit of Eid-ul- Fitr!

(Author is a FreeLancer)

peerzadakhalid1545@gmail.com