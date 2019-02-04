The Long Wait: Pakistani wives of ex-militants deprived to meet loved ones

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
It is turning out to be a long wait for scores of Pakistani wives of surrendered militants—who returned to Kashmir under rehabilitation policy, to meet their loved ones.
Several of these women appealed Government of India as well as the Governor; Satya Pal Malik led administration to arrange their passport and permanent resident certificate—saying that they were “deprived” to meet their loved ones in their native land.
They had arrived in Kashmir with their husbands—who had gone across the line of control (LoC) for arms training.
Those surrendered militants shun the path of militancy and returned Kashmir region after the government in 2010 prescribed a rehabilitation policy for them who had crossed the border from January-01-1989 to December-31-2009.
Tayeba was one among the dozens of Pakistani women who got married to the militant in Pakistan in 2008 and arrived here in 2012.
“In 2008, I got married to Ajaz Ahmad, who had crossed the LoC for arms training. He shunned militancy and agreed to return to Kashmir under the rehabilitation policy. We arrived in Kashmir in the year 2012,” she said.
Hailing from Abbottabad district in Hazara region of eastern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan, Tayeba said, she has not been able to see her family back in Pakistan.
“It is too hard to live with theis feeling that you aren’t able to see your own loved ones, tour own family,” she said. “This feeling is killing me and women like me who have come from Pakistan every day,” 30-year-old, Tayeba said, adding “All I can do is to visualize them in my memory.”
She said that her father is 70 years old and was depressed only because of her. “He called me several times to attend the last rites of my Aunt and younger brother but due to unavailability of documental proofs like passport I was not allowed to go to Pakistan,” she said.
Tayeba said that the Women of Pakistani land appeals to the Indian and Pakistani government to resolve their problem before they die so that they can meet their beloved ones in Pakistan.
“I am a victim of major depression. I have completed Management of Business Management (MBA) in Pakistan, but due to the depression I am not able to teach a nursery class student, she said adding, “I don’t want to live like a dead person; we want to visit our beloved ones, pray for their departed souls of our family members.”
She said that she has a six-month-old infant and this paradise (Kashmir) have become a cage and a hell for them where they are not in a state of living and even are not being given permission or passport to visit their dear ones in their native land in Pakistan.
“We accept that some of us have come via Nepal route but that does not mean that we will be given a punishment of life imprisonment by not allowing us to visit our dear ones,” she said.
Tayeba was speaking during a peaceful protest demonstration held by the scores of Pakistani wives of Kashmiri ex-militants.
Pertinently, the rehabilitation policy document designated four points of return including Wagah, Atari, Chakan Da Bagh, and the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Many of the Kashmiri surrendered militants—who had crossed over LoC returned via Nepal routes along with their families they have married with.
Another Pakistani wife Saba Fayaz of Rawalpindi Pakistan got married to the surrendered militant Fayaz Ahmad Bhat 2010 and later arrived Kashmir in 2012.
“We living in a cage here as we are not able to meet our parents, siblings and relatives due to lack of travel documents,” she said.
She said that they were invited to settle in Kashmir and were promised of dignified life under the government’s rehabilitation policy announced for surrendered militants in 2010.
Saba said she doesn't have an Indian passport to travel to Pakistan as she rues the rehabilitation policy for surrendered Kashmiri militants.”
She said that from 2000 to 2012, her husband (Bhat) was working as a tailor in Muzzafarabad after shunning the militancy.
Saba said that she has an Aadhar card, election card and a state subject, but the only issue she is facing is that government is denying providing her passport which according to her is the only document that can help her to reach her native land in Pakistan.
“I could not attend the last rites of my brother Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat who died two years, even my nephew also died last year in a road accident but the Indian authorities showed no mercy and barred me from going to my native land,” she said.
Nabeela of Rawalpindi Pakistan is a wife of another surrendered militant got married in 2009 with Mushtaq Ahmad Dar and arrived with here in May 2014.
“I am living with my husband (Dar) in Sopore and we got married in 2009. Since we got married the only problem which we are facing is that we are being denied for the approval of Passport,” Nabeela said.
She also said, “After shunning the path of militancy, my husband was working as a travel agent in Chandni-Chowk Pakistan from 2009-14.”
She said that she usually speaks to her parents and siblings on a video call, and on every call, they used to ask her when I am returning home. “When I had no answers, I always used to disconnect the call to hide my tears,” Nabeela said.
She said that they want the administration of both countries to help them so that we can meet their beloved ones in Pakistan.