The Logical and the Limbic brain

August 01, 2019 | Yasir Mushtaq

Human beings are the most intelligent, rational and reasonable species on the planet, which is why we have been able to create so much. Much of what we have achieved, especially in the field of technology, is something no one would have imagined a few decades ago. And yet we behave in ways that do not justify our rational self. And it is not that we don’t know the right thing to do. Most of the times we do but somehow with all the good intentions, we end up doing things otherwise.

We all know that physical exercise is important and many of us decide to go for it, starting tomorrow. We think that enough is enough and come tomorrow morning and we will start brisk walk at 5 AM. And tomorrow does come. And the alarm does ring at five and guess what, we are no longer the person who had set the goal a day prior. We get irritated with the alarm and press the snooze button and wake up even later than you normally do.

Apart from other health benefits, brisk walk or running reduces your stress levels/depression considerably by releasing endorphins, a hormone considered to be your body’s natural painkiller. Maybe some of you did not know this, so an extra bit of motivation to walk and run.

Anyways, coming back to our irrational self, what about texting and driving. Well, texting and driving is equivalent of drinking and driving, maybe you did not know this but you very well know that it is absolutely dangerous to text and drive. And this habit is already a leading cause of road accidents in the modern world. Which is why we are fined if we are caught texting or speaking on cell phones while driving. And guess what, we still do it but now we hide ourselves, sometimes by bowing down on seeing a cop and that leads to more accidents than before. And then you actually get caught someday and are penalized and you take a vow not to do it again. But then you get a call from a friend while driving your car the next day you have not spoken for awhile, and the vow is out of the window and you say to yourself ‘Just this call’ and so the story repeats.

Let us turn to another example – fast foods. We don’t eat a burger or pizza or a chocolate shake thinking that it is the healthiest food on earth and it is going to help us get back in shape. We know it will make us fat, our cholesterol will shoot and it might become an addiction if it already hasn’t. And when you do turn fat, you make a resolution of dieting beginning tomorrow. That tomorrow does come and you see your friends having a burger and a pizza and then you just want one slice, then another and you end up eating more than you normally would.

The last example is from an academic standpoint. Let us say you have an exam in 10 days and you have to prepare 10 chapters. Ideally you should be finishing 1 chapter a day (may be a little more because you need time for revision as well). May be you start slow and finish 1/2 a chapter today, then another half the next day and gradually you pick the pace and be done with everything in the desired time frame. But some time or most of the times (if you are like me) what happens is that on the very tenth day, all ten chapters are staring at you, you have not studied anything.

So you choose alternate strategies - you see the last few years question papers, find out the important questions and pull an all-nighter, don’t sleep, put alarm clocks to wake up after one hour, ask your friends to wake you up or the best of all, convince yourself that ten chapters in one day is not possible and go off to sleep. And the only way you behave rationally is cooking up stories to tell your parents as to why you failed.

So, that is very rational, reasonable and very intelligent of you.

It is not all your fault. It is partly the fault of the way your brain is designed. Students would feel some relief. But let me remind you of Einstein and Edison who had the same brain as yours.

There is actually a region of the brain called Limbic System which acts like a villain. This region is actually very important for our survival and it constantly scans the rewards and threats in the environment. And tries to keep you safe generally without the intervention of logical brain. Just to give an example, if you actually saw a lion and start to think about your options logically, like should you run towards the river or should you climb a tree which is not very far, and by the time you are thinking about your third option, the lion would have torn you apart. So what actually happens is that you see a lion, you run as fast as you can and your Limbic system make resources available to make this fleeing possible by making sure that the flow of blood is diverted mostly towards your legs so you can run as fast as possible, adrenaline is secreted to focus only on the danger ahead and logical brain is shut to stop analyzing and overanalyzing things. Basically, it employs one of the strategies required for survival (fight, flight, freeze), in this case Flight.

But this Limbic system has some major limitations although it is very important for your survival. One of those is that it wants instant gratification which I would discuss today. What it means that it wants to focus on things which provide immediate results. It makes us prisoners of the present.

Dieting is long term and eating chocolate is now; become slim and fit is long term but sleeping past 5 AM is now, examination is in ten days but Facebook and Whatsapp is now. To put this into perspective, would you like to have Rs 2000 now for free or Rs 2500 also for free in one month. Well, most of us would accept Rs 2000 now, although logically Rs 2500 is more.

So it is a fight between your Logical brain and Limbic Brain. And generally the Limbic brain wins. Limbic Brain mostly wins because it is older in evolutionary perspective, which in simple terms means that it developed much earlier than the logical brain (sometimes called the Pre Frontal cortex) and hence it is bigger and stronger.

And even if our logical brain which wants to control diet, study consistently and go for a walk everyday generally loses in the fight with Limbic Brain.

So what is the solution? Well, actually there are a few ways that we could accomplish what our logical brain is set out to.

Identify what you are fond of and, given a chance, would really like to do every day. And just for the sake of discussion, let us say you are fond of playing cricket and your goal right now is to get good grades by consistently studying for four hours for one month.

Now you start studying to achieve the short term goal of playing cricket in the evening and not for the long term objective of getting good grades in a month.

Now what happens is that you achieve the instant gratification by substituting the long term rewards (which your logical brain wants) for short term gains (which your limbic brain wants)

So in a way you are letting logical brain and Limbic system shake hands and get the requisite job done through a peaceful compromise. So you can achieve your goal by doing something every day, which is nowhere related to the long term goal but nevertheless results in its fulfilment.

This is just one strategy you can employ and there are many more without manipulating your limbic brain. And you don’t need to play cricket throughout your life because after some days of repeating the schedule, you would realize the importance of consistent studies and studying will, in all probabilities, become a habit.

yasir76mushtaq@gmail.com