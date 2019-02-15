The last great poet of Mughal era

Altaf Ahmad Dar
haiñaurbhīduniyāmeñsuḳhan-varbahutachchhe
kahtehaiñki 'ġhālib' kāhaiandāz-e-bayāñaur
Mirza Abdullah Baigh, Ghalib's father, married Izzat-ul-Nisa Begum, an ethnic Kashmiri, and then lived at the house of his father-in-law. Ghalib, born in Agra in 1797, became an orphan at an early age when he was just five years old. His father was killed by a bullet in Rajgarh, where he had gone with a force from Alvas to quell a rebellion.
He was married to Umrao Begum, daughter of NawabIlahiBakhsh, at the age of 13. His bride was only 11. He lost all of his seven children in infancy. He describes his marriage as a second imprisonment after the initial confinement of life itself.
qaid-e-hayāt o band-e-ġhamaslmeñdonoñekhaiñ
maut se pahleaadmīġham se najātpaaekyuuñ
He struggled financially, never had a regular job and depended on patronage from royalty.
dilhī to hainasañg-o-ḳhishtdard se bharnaaa.ekyuuñ
ro.eñge ham hazārbaarkoīhameñsatā.ekyuuñ
MirzaGhalib is a world renowned poet in the field of Urdu literature. He is one of the most quotable poets having shers for almost all situations of life. He was a gifted and brilliant poet, prose writer, and diarist.
He brought a revolution in letter writing by infusing life, simplicity and flexibility in letter writing. He stands out for his sparkling wit and ratiocination. He made innovations in technique and diction. He presented philosophy and other themes of life through his poetry.
His best poems were written in three forms: ghazal (lyric), masnavi (moralistic or mystical parable), and qasidah (panegyric). His personality shines in AltafHussain Hali's master piece “Yadgar-e-Ghalib”. He laid emphasis on seeking God rather than ritualistic religious practices. He sees life as a prison with a playground and a continuous struggle.
bāzīcha-e-atfālhaiduniyā mire aage
hotāhaishab-o-roztamāshā mire aage
To understand Ghalib as an individual, a poet, an author, a Muslim and a husband; he seems a surprise but a puzzle. He played chess and dice, borrowed books, drew loan, drank incessantly, and continued with such practices. He had described himself as half Mussalman when accosted by a British officer.
Asked to explain, the poet said, “Though I drink wine, I don't eat pork.”
There are different public opinions about MirzaGhalib which seems to reflect a generation gap among the youth and oldies.
kaabakismuñh se jāoge 'ġhālib'
sharm tum komagarnahīñaatī
Ghalib was spending whole part of his pension on wine. When his wife asked how they could manage food and other family needs, he replied that Allah had promised food (riziq) to them; but not wine. In his poetry many a times wine attains a symbolic meaning different from that he was used to drink.
Harchandhomushahida-e-haqkiguftagu
Bantinahihaibada-o-saaGharkahebeGhair
Ghalib's closest rival was poet, Zauq. There are some amusing anecdotes of the competition between Ghalib and Zauq, and exchange of jibes between them. He had to carve out a place in the literary circles of Delhi.
harekbaatpekahteho tum kitūkyāhai
tumhīñkahoki ye andāz-e-guftugūkyāhai
However, he also doesn't hesitate to acknowledge the greatness of other masters.
reḳhteketumhīñustādnahīñho 'ġhālib'
kahtehaiñaglezamānemeñkoī 'mīr' bhīthā
There are many films, plays and T.V. serials on MirzaGhalib. A T.V. serial MirzaGhalib (1988) produced by Gulzar is worth to watch. The world class singers like Jagjit Singh, Mehdi Hassan, AbidaParveen, Farida Khanum, Tina Sani, Chitra Singh and many others has sung his heart touching ghazals in their melodious voices.
aahījaatāvoraah par 'ġhālib'
koī din aurbhījiyehote
There are some prestigious centres of knowledge associated with the name of MirzaGhalib - Ghalib Study Centre; IbnSina Academy; Ghalib Academy, New Delhi ; MirzaGhalib College, Gaya; Ghalib Museum, New Delhi, etc. His literary works and enthralling poetry has kept him alive in people's hearts.
mehrbāñhokebulā lo mujhechāhojisvaqt
maiñgayāvaqtnahīñhuuñkiphiraabhīnasakūñ
Ghalib, died in Delhi, in pain and penury on 15 February, 1869. To our surprise, he maintained his good humour and the freshness of mind till his last breath.
“I want to write lines that make whoever reads them happy,” MirzaGhalib.
He is a voice of grief-stricken, and people find solace in solitude, and lost in his poetry. Psychologically his poetry is a source of ventilation for many minds. Ghalib is ghalib in the real meaning of the word - dominant.
yemasāil-e-tasavvuf ye tirābayān 'ġhālib'
tujhe ham valīsamajhtejonabāda-ḳhvārhotā
Author is working in Rural Development Department, Kashmir
adar30972@gmail.com