The Lal Ded fiasco

Referred patients die on way to Srinagar hospitals for the want of immediate and requisite medical aid
Syed Zahoor Afzal
The tragic episode of LalDed [LD] Hospital where after a referred pregnant woman from MooriKalaroos area of LolabKupwara was allegedly refused to be admitted and later delivered a stillborn on shivering cold [-0.7] Thursday night by the roadside has reopened the discussion on Jammu and Kashmir’s weak health capacity.
In the last 70 years, the politico – bureaucratic regimes in the state have clearly failed at delivering quality public health and education in rural Kashmir particularly in Kupwara – where over 250000 families’ live BPL life.
The lapse raises a troubling question: Why have the electoral representatives of the region not been able to generate sufficient pressure upon successive governments to deliver better health and education services despite central government spending crores of rupees through its flagship National Rural Health Mission [NRHM] program?
The seriously falling basic health care levels in state run health centers, forcing even poor amid soaring health market to opt for private clinics effect the vary image of the democratic institutions in the state.
Every politician knows that the key to winning elections is to make great promises. Every time they sell promises of improvements in health care, education, employment, roads, electricity, infrastructure, and the economy asking people to vote. However, the promises vanish in thin air once the elections are over.
The situation
India's Public Health System has developed over the years and has achieved great heights in the health sector, with medical tourism growing by leaps and bounds. Kupwara is said to be the only district headquarters throughout India without a District Level Hospital.
The health centre [SDH Kupwara] the only centre in the name of health care system for the majority portion in the hilly and remote Kupwara is run down – acute shortage of doctors, particularly Radiologist, Paediatrician, ENT, Assistant Surgeons, Gynaecologist, Ophthalmologist, Physician Specialists and paramedical staff, lack of proper space, new born care unit [SNCU] and some key testing facilities has rendered this beautiful health centre almost irrelevant.
Considering the far-off distance of the district with a huge population, the non-availability of physician specialists has hit the patients of poor families particularly hard as instead of availing free-of-charge facility at SDH Kupwara, they are forced to undergo treatment at private hospitals.
After decades of waiting NC – Congress coalition government in a cabinet meeting promised up gradation of SDH Kupwara to a full-fledged district level hospital with the installation of MRI and CT scan facilities.
However, the acute shortage of funds has marred the execution of up-gradation project of the hospital midway despite the district having been represented by two cabinet level ministers, three MLA’s, an MP and an MLC during Mehooba Mufti led PDP – BJP coalition government.
Official records reveal that the SDH Kupwara is visited by an average 20,000 in Out Patient Department (OPD) and average 4000 in In–Patient Department (IPD) patients per month. The massive rush in the absence of adequate manpower and facilities mars health of the patients and reputation of the health centre.
Though the same kinds of facilities are available in other hospitals of the district, however, owing to high expectations and its location at district headquarter the SDH continues to bear their share.
This is despite a consistent rise in the cases of age – related Ophthalmology, Hypertension, Cardiology, Endocrinology, ENT, Orthopaedic, Chest, Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Urology and Gynaecological disorders in the remote and accident prone region.
Following the apathy patients mostly move towards Srinagar for the treatment of even minor ailments resulting overburdening of tertiary care hospitals.
“There is an acute shortage of manpower and basic services in the hospital,” says a doctor wishing anonymity. He confirmed that even though they try to cater to patient care to their level best still they refer most of the cases to Srinagar hospitals just for specialised check-ups, MRI or CT scan.
Had these key testing facilities and necessary staff available in the SDH there would have been a visible decline in the referrals.
At many instances the referred patients died on their way to Srinagar Hospitals for the want of immediate and requisite medical aid owing to huge distance between Kupwara town and Srinagar hospitals.
Decoding the issue more precisely, the Wavoora developmental block of Lolab comprising of around 11 halqas [revenue centers] has an approximate population of around 70000. The area has 04 sub health centers, five medical aid centers, three Unani dispensaries and one New Type Primary Health Center but only one MBBS doctor and a BUMS doctor in the name of health care.
The sub centers are manned by medical assistants and pharmacists. The medical aid centers are run by auxiliary nursing maternities, nursing orderlies. The only MBBS doctor is posted at NTPHC Maidanpora.
The medical assistants, ANM’s and NO’s are not qualified to treat patients but they advise and prescribe medicine for all ailments including gynecological, trauma obstetrics: everybody knows the trade here.
To have an x-ray done or a blood test or a simple sputum test the patients need to travel to Kupwara or Handwara.
Experts believe that the absence of testing facilities in such waste area may be the reason for statistics showing low prevalence of tuberculosis and other fatal diseases if not treated in time. The problem is accentuated by the poverty in the area.
The statistics
As per the vital official statistics the district is witnessing a disproportionate rise in death rate since last few years. The figures accessed by this scribe show, 1735 deaths in the year 2013 - 14.
Of the total 1735 deaths the cause of 102 deaths has been shown accidents and injuries, 13 deaths to child birth and pregnancy, 09 to diarrhoea and dysentery, 45 to disorder of respiratory system, 92 to disease circulatory system, 39 to fever and cholera, extreme old age 240, and other 1095.
While as the doctor patient ratio in the district is grossly insufficient 1:9128 as against the recommendations of World Health Organization (WHO) of 1:1000. The statistics reveal present nurse patient ratio in the district as 1:5453. Likewise bed population ration is presently 1:2137.
The bottomline
State’s Public Health System has developed over the years. However it has failed in achieving a similar status in rural and isolated regions. Kupwara is not a case in isolation, but a common situation all over rural Kashmir.
We need to strictly administer the situation of effective referral support in such areas represented by CHCs, Primary Health Centres and sub centres.
The growing interest of patients in private health centres amid soaring health market clearly indicates that the patients, even poor, do not mind paying fees if it could mean a real difference in their health.
If this trend continues, then it is not impossible that in coming years, patients visiting government institutions will become a minority in the district.
Over the years, Kashmir has lost enough lives to militancy. Not having a well-equipped health centre takes away from us the feasible chances of saving our dear ones as letting a person die because of unavailability of well-equipped health centres is a collective shame.
