The kind of elections

The first phase of voting for Urban Local Bodies elections has been scheduled for October 8. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Jammu and Kashmir, Shaleen Kabra has revealed that 3400 nominations were received in all four phases out of which 2618 nominations have been validly filed till September 29. A total of 78 candidates will be elected unopposed. If not the other figures, at least the number of contestants who have no opposition says about the character of the elections that has been turned into a controversy between state’s main political parties and the central government. While the main regional parties – NC and PDP – have boycotted the ULB and Panchayat elections, other parties with non-regional base have not objected to the conduct of the polls. The gulf between the regional mainstream political parties and the central ones has been widening since the coalition partner BJP withdrew its support from the PDP-BJP alliance. The boycott of elections which has now been announced by the Joint Resistance Leadership and two main mainstream parties has been construed as mounting pressure on New Delhi to change its course vis-à-vis the Kashmir policy that has wreaked havoc in the state. Election boycott of separatists is not new, but mainstream parties being on the same page gives it a different dimension. There are already fingers that have been pointed at the credibility of the polls. With mainstream parties refusing to enter the fray, how will the others prove that the elections are not sham and are representative in their character? While New Delhi has shown its obduracy on the issue and demands/assurances put forth by the regional parties, the credibility of the elections in Jammu and Kashmir is going to suffer. In recent past we have seen police officials being wooed with perks and one of the parties, BJP, even went ahead by demanding disqualification of the parties, and it all apparently has made the situation more chaotic than before. Why are the elections being conducted when parties simply want some people to be announced winners? They can be handpicked and announced anytime without having to go through the tedious process. It is a very disturbing development in the state. New Delhi seems to ignore or at least downplay the precarious situation. It is working against the process for which it has worked hard to gain acceptance and credibility. Rest is understood.