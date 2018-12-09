The Khyber felicitates top travel agents

Mazda Travels wins ‘The Khyber Peerless Award’
Noor ul HaqGulmarg, Dec 08:
Celebrating its partnerships, The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa, Gulmarg, Saturday awarded travel agents from the Kashmir Valley with ‘The Khyber Travel Agents' Excellence awards 2017-18’ to felicitate and recognize their promotional works.
General Manager Vinit Chhabra at The Khyber felicitated the travel agents in presence of guest of honour Raja Nasir Mehmood Khan- Assistant Director Tourism, Gulmarg.
In the award ceremony, Mazda Travels won “The Khyber Peerless Award” while as New Sheen Tours & Travels won Group Business Leader Award.
Top 10 travel agents who won the awards on basis of their productivity include Mazda Travels, Mascot Travels, Shangloo Travels, Greengold Holidays, Honey Gold India Pvt Ltd., Dastan Tours, Ahsaan Travels, Shah Travels, Meena Travels Pvt Ltd. Culture & Nature Expeditions, while as Best Inbound Travel Agent award went to Distant Holidays and Voter’s Choice Award went to Greengold Holidays.
Speaking on this occasion, Vinit Chhabra highlighted the exceptional contribution by the travel trade for their generous support in promoting Gulmarg and the resort.
“The Khyber Travel Agents Excellence awards are our appreciation of the generous patronage by our partners in the travel industry in promoting Gulmarg and The Khyber. We also appreciate the state government’s efforts in promoting Kashmir. We look forward to welcoming guests from around the world to enjoy the renowned Kashmiri hospitality and our beautiful destination,” Chhabra said.
He said that The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa, Gulmarg is today an iconic resort not only in the state of J&K “but is recognized for its exclusivity by guests from around the world”.
“The opening of its doors in December 2012 has been a boon for the State Government and travel agents in the valley as it broke a new dawn for travellers to enjoy the legendary beauty of the picturesque Kashmir valley in luxurious surroundings. Their unstinting support has led The Khyber attract high-end visitors to Kashmir,” he added.
Speaking on the occasion, Guest of Honor, Assistant Director Tourism Raja Nasir Mehmood Khan said that promoting tourism in Kashmir should be the common endeavour and motive of every citizen of this state.
He said every single person associated with tourism must strive to increase tourist rush arrival to Kashmir.
“Promotion of quality tourism and welcoming tourists with an open heart, portraying the real meaning of Kashmiriyat should be our common endeavor,” Mehmood Khan said.
He lauded the role of travel agents in portraying the positive side of Kashmir to the outside world.
The Khyber has won several accolades and appreciation for its impeccable service, warm hospitality, and facilities at par with international standards. Just recently at the eighth edition of the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Travel Awards readers of Condé Nast Traveller, the Last Word in Travel, honoured Khyber for the sixth year running.