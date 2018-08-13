The Inner Call organizes roundtable conference on ‘Youth and Future Building’

Srinagar, August 12 :
On the occasion of International Youth Day today, The Inner Call, Forum for Evolution, Development and Awareness organized a roundtable conference at Youth Hostel, Srinagar today, on the theme ‘Youth and Future Building’.
Delivering the keynote address, Secretary The Inner Call Affan Yesvi said that youth is the force that brings about a positive change in the society. He urged that it was important for the youth to work responsibly to steer the society in the right direction.
Yesvi said that if the youth work collectively, they can address the problems faced by the society. He said that there are many social issues where the youth can take a lead, and generate awareness among other stakeholders for redressal of grievances, and the possible solutions.
The roundtable discussion focused on both social and political issues faced by the youth today. Among the social issues, the participants discussed challenges faced by them in seeking good employment, challenges in entrepreneurship, the problems of drug abuse and substance abuse, challenges generated by conflict like mental turmoil and depression.
Roma Wani, Chairperson of The Inner Call, said it was very heartening to see Kashmiri youngsters taking a lead to find solutions for the problems faced by the society.
Social activist Rajni Shaleen Chopra said youth must be part of corrective action at grassroot level to steer the society in the right direction.
Social activist Aijaz Kashani said it was very important for youth to take a clear stand against social evils. He urged the organizations participating in the roundtable conference to work with commitment towards their chosen cause.
A number of organizations working towards youth welfare and development participated in the conference. These included Voice of Youth, Hope Ray, Tawwakal Group Kashmir, JK Youth Society, United Sikh Forum, Jammu Kashmir Students Association, Law Society of Kashmir and Dasvand Foundation.In addition to members of these organizations, social activists and students from various parts of Kashmir participated in the conference.
Hamreen Khan of Voice of Youth said that while drug abuse was a major issue, violence towards children in the name of ‘disciplining’ them was also a cause of alarm. “Even today, I get nightmares about it. I will work consistently so that violence towards children is taken seriously, and the state government also takes action in this regard,” he said.
Minhaan Mehraj said that a few months ago, he and his friends were so pained to see drug abuse among children in downtown that they formed a group called ‘Hope Ray’.
Manmeet Singh said that in the Sikh community, they had worked hard to help stressed youngsters by involving youth and the elderly alike. Abrar Aijaz Wani spoke of the online platforms created by The Inner Call, and also the counseling center of The Inner Call in Jawahar Nagar, where youth could connect for expressing any issue that caused distress to them.