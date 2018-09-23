The importance of research

Altaf Hussain Haji
As you know research is an important issue in every corner of the almost every knowledge. Every information now-a-days is almost based on research.
Research is a careful and detailed study into a specific problem, concern, or issue using the scientific method. Research can be about anything, and we hear about all different types of research in the news.
These researches can come from observing the world, prior research, professional literature, or from peers. Research really begins with the right question, because your question must be answerable.
Research is a systematic self- critical enquiry. The enquiry is aimed at understanding a thing or phenomenon or solving a problem.
Research comprise creative and systematic work undertaken in order to increase the stock of knowledge –including knowledge of human kind, culture and society, and to devise new applications of available knowledge.
It is largely uncertain about its final outcome of research and it is aimed at producing results that could be either freely transferred or traded in a market place.
For an activity of research, it must satisfy five core criteria. The activity must be novel, creative, uncertain, systematic, transferable and reproducible. All the five criteria are to be met, at least in principle, every time are search activity that is under taken whether on a continuous or occasional basis.
Research may comprise studies, which are reporting, descriptive, explanatory or predictive. Reporting type of research consists of furnishing data, information or statistics. It may involve considerable skill in obtaining data from sources, abstracting the information from it, and evaluating the information thus obtained.
In descriptive type of research, the researcher may try to describe a single event or characteristic through distributions or may try to relate a few events or variables through statistical analysis.
The results cater to broader decision interests in the organisation, relating to policy and administration because of technological changes.
Predictive research is particularly useful in planning the activities of an institutions. It would be ideal if he is carrying out the research himself, in order to get good and reliable results.
The important of statistics and carrying research was highlighted during the deliberation of Statistics Day 2018 at University of Kashmir on 29th June, 2018. It was pointed out that without statistics the research and development is baseless for obtaining research degrees.
The research should have carried out on the bases of statistical tools and methods which gives better results for national building and wellbeing of the people.
In the inaugural function of statistics day, it was given awareness to the students and scholars of university of Kashmir that to be part of knowledge hub, the statistics should be learned, taught and used at every level of obtaining degrees and awards.
The function of the statistics day.2018 of National Sample Survey office (NSSO) was inaugurated by Prof Khurseed Iqbal Andrabi, former Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir.
In his address, the Vice Chancellor said that statistics is back bone of decision making only if the quality of the data is authentic and true. Illustrating the importance of Statistics Prof. Andrabi suggested that statistics should be introduced in all the departments of the University especially at the research level. “Statistics is imperative for all research scholars,” he said.
In the address by Head of Department, Department of Statistics University of Kashmir Prof.(Dr) Anwar Hassan highlighted that Statistics has important role in every corner of life and it should be taught at every level of formal and non-formal education.
The other eminent persons of University of Kashmir Prof. Musadiq Ahmad Sahaf, Dean Academic Affairs and Prof. Zafar Ahmad Reshi, Dean Research University of Kashmir also spoken on the occasion. Prof. Musadiq highlighted the need of introducing a mandatory course in all subjects in University of Kashmir and Prof Zafar Ahmad Reshi highlighted in detail the valuable contribution of Statistics in research and development.
The statistics day event 2018 was organised by our regional office of National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) under the union ministry of Statistics and Programme implementation, Government of India in association with department of Statistics, University of Kashmir with a theme “Quality Assurance in official Statistics”. Every year the theme of Statistics day is decided on focused attention.
As you know that milestone in the history of the global statistical system was reached on 29th January 2014 when the United Nation General Assembly adopted a resolution consist of ten Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics.
The ten Fundamental principles with subjects are as under following headings (1) Relevance, impartiality and equal access, (2) Professional standards and ethics, (3) Accountability and transparency, (4) Prevention of misuse, (5) Sources of Official Statistics, (6) Confidentiality, (7) Legislation, (8) National coordination, (9) Use of international standards and (10) International cooperation. Each subject is directly linked all research and development in the world.
In India, the ten Fundamental were formally adopted through a decision of the Union Cabinet on 4th May 2016 and notified in Gazette of India on 15th June 2016.
The adoption paved way for devising the National Policy on Official Statistics for improving statistical system, procedures and institutions consistent with these principles.
The draft report of National Policy on Official Statistics in India under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India is placed on public domain for suggestions during the month of May,2018.
On behalf of the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) and an officer of Indian Statistical Service (ISS), it is duty to aware that all stakeholder government, institutions and scholars should come forward for obtaining or collecting information for research with a base of statistics.
Statistics is a science of using information, discovered from studying numbers. There are two main functions and objectives of statistics, one is enlarging knowledge and experience and another one is to improve the precision of the ideas and polices that formulated different fields.
The functions and objectives are done by presenting the facts in a definite form, condensations of mass of figures, comparison, correlation, testing for formulation of polices and predication.
It is to mention here that you are aware that uses and applications of statistics have deep relations with research and knowledge improvement.
At last, I want to say that Statistics is indispensable in this modern age aptly termed the age of planning. The governments of most countries around the world are constantly researching to improve its economic development but in our country we are not able to carry research in such a way that economic development can be improved.
The mission of the Education sector in present scenario in our state Jammu Kashmir is also different for research and development.
Here in our state Jammu Kashmir the importance is theoretical research and ignorance of carrying research with the help of statistical techniques. The lack of knowledge of research and development in our state Jammu and Kashmir will enable to reach their full potential of everyone as citizens of social and economic development of the nation.
We know that due to the transformation, liberalisation and globalization of economic activities, the existing activity scenario is rapidly changing such that new areas of study in education arise in society and their contribution to gross domestic product (GDP).
We should work in such a way that the results we derived from research should have full impact to the society that helps to improve wellbeing. It is s responsible to all experts, scholars and teachers’ particularity of our state Jammu Kashmir to come forward and provide reliable research to our human resource. These research are most important for promoting education in society.
We in Jammu Kashmir have better education, valuable and old culture constraints, informal economy, well standard of living conditions and institutional setup society, why not we carrying research of education for building the State of Jammu Kashmir.
Author is Director, National Sample Survey Office, (Field Operations Division), Regional office, Srinagar
altafhh@rediffmail.com