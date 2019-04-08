The Grave Saga of Rohingyas

April 08, 2019 | Muneer Ahmad Magray

Myanmar is the least developed country in the Southeast Asia. In the 1947 Constitution, the name of the country was proclaimed Burma, and in 1989, the military junta changed the name to Myanmar. Rakhine is a state located in the west coast of Myanmar, one of the poorest regions of the country. The Rohingya Muslims did not originate from just one single racial stock. They are the mixture of diverse ethnic groups, including Arabs, Moghuls, and Bengalis. In Myanmar there are 7 million Muslims, which are 15% of the total populations of the country, and half of them live in Rakhine.

Rakhine State in Western Myanmar is historically home to a Muslim population, most of who self-identify as Rohingya. For decades, this ethnic minority has suffered legal and social discrimination. While there are historical economic relations with the Buddhist Rakhine community, there are also long-standing tensions between the two groups. The 1982 Citizenship Law stripped the Rohingya of their citizenship and even the right to self-identify. The Rohingya are also subject to many restrictions in day-to-day life: banned from travelling without authorization and prohibited from working outside their villages, they cannot marry without permission and, due to movement restrictions they lack sufficient access to livelihood opportunities, medical care, and education.

In 2012, widespread violence in Central Rakhine left 140 000 people, mostly Rohingya, displaced. While the authorities have initiated a limited return process, over 120 000 people remain internally displaced more than six years after the events, living in squalid, overcrowded camps with only limited access to health care, education, and livelihood opportunities. Tensions and mistrust between the Rohingya and Rakhine communities continue. On August 2017, a deadly assault by Rohingya insurgents on multiple police posts in Northern Rakhine triggered a brutal crackdown on the Rohingya population, and since then, over 700 000 civilians have fled across the border into Bangladesh.

The August 2017 violence in Myanmar's Rakhine State triggered a new massive influx of Rohingya refugees crossing the Bangladesh border, stretching the capacities of humanitarian agencies operating there, which had already been strained since the previous influx in October 2016. For Rohingya refugees currently residing in India, who the authorities claim are as many as 40,000, this second deportation seemed to portent a frightful pattern, especially as India's far-right government had previously pledged to deport all Rohingya. Ruling party officials have made such threats despite international law prohibiting states from refoulement, sending persons to nations where they risk persecution.

With addition of citizenship bill that promulgates the strict expulsion of Muslims in India has added more fuel and unambiguity towards this grave crisis. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh after an army crackdown more than a year ago.

Keeping this grave background into view, many teams of international peace agencies have made visits to take first hand stock of the situation. This grave concern has brought all humanitarian grasp across the political and social spectrums to play for the safety of this group. Various initiatives were taken up but none garner a fruitful result, thus the discrimination continues to be in progress.

Systemic discrimination and crimes under international law were committed during a period of significant international engagement in Myanmar, and while the United Nations was supposed to be implementing its Human Rights Up Front action plan. While Myanmar was repeatedly identified as a crisis situation requiring a human rights-driven response by the “whole of the United Nations”, this approach was rarely, if ever, taken. Rather, many United Nations agencies have continued to prioritize development goals, humanitarian access and quiet diplomacy. That approach has demonstrably failed; and the United Nations as a whole has failed adequately to address human rights concerns in Myanmar.

(Author is a Research scholar)

