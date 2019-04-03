The Govt: Down and Under

April 03, 2019 | Fahad Thakur

Statistics speak louder than words

A mammoth political event is on cards. The general elections of the world’s largest democracy-India are lined up in the month of April 2019. TV news studios, social media and print publications are working overtime in presenting and predicting the possible wining combinations. Amidst this cacophony of politically motivated narratives, it is essential for a voter to make informed decisions driven by facts rather than emotion.

Given the nature of right wing political ideologues, you will always find electoral entities on two extremes. On one extreme there are blind faith followers who are not ready to tolerate anybody questioning the wrongs done by the brigade they follow and on the other extreme there are haters who refuse to appreciate any good done by the govt during its reign. Keeping emotions aside, this write-up intends to crunch data indicators contemplating the overall health of the economy.

An Economic indicator is an index that scrutinizes whether the economy is expanding or contracting. These indicators, usually of macroeconomic scale, measures how strong an economy of a country is. Here, let us analyse the changes since 2014 in various indices for India, like the Labour Force Participation Rate in India, Ease of doing business Index, Environmental Performance Index, Human Capital Index and Human Development Index.

The Centre for Monitoring India Economy (CMIE) has released the Consumer Pyramids Household Survey (CPHS) to measure unemployment data in India. ‘This economic think tank has revealed that India’s labour participation rate is very low when compared with world standards. It has fallen sharply after demonetization to 45% which is 2% of the working age population. This survey found that it was not the employed people who lost the jobs and decide to stop working but shockingly the unemployed youth have now given up looking for jobs’ any further.

Often prime time business news channels keep on bragging about the robust Indian economic growth amidst global slowdown. It is a matter of fact that India’s economy is growing but the proportionate growth in the number of jobs created is quite small. There are a host of reasons to this, primary being the poor absorption in the service sector.

The service sector contributes around 53% to the GDP but employs less than 30% of population whereas Agriculture which is employing 45% of population, only contributes 15% to the GDP. Now let’s shift to business system of India. India is consistently improving itself in Ease of Doing Business index which is prepared by the World Bank. In 2014, India was ranked 134 among 190 countries and in the year 2018 India was placed at 77th rank among 190 countries. India has improved significantly in Doing Business Parameters - securing construction permits and trading across the borders.

Another important indicator which needs to be analysed is the Environment Performance Index, which is prepared jointly by University of Yale and University of Columbia in collaboration with the World Economic Forum. In the Year 2014 India was ranked 155 out of 180 countries in Environment Performance Index whereas in 2018 India ranked 177 out of 180 countries.

This index has listed India amongst worst performing countries on environmental issues. Environment Performance Index ranks countries on the basis of quality of air, water and sanitation, agriculture, forest, biodiversity, climate and energy. According to Institution for Health Metrics and Evaluation, there has been poor performance in the Environmental Health Policy objective as deaths have risen over the past decade because of Particle matter (PM2.5 pollution). Catalysing the problem is the usage of inefficient fuel used by households for domestic use.

Over 800 million people of country depend on traditional biomass for cooking; around 75%of rural population depends on solid fuels for cooking and heating in India. This also contributes to increased number of airborne diseases. The toxic pollutants contributed to two-third of all life years lost to environmentally related deaths as per the reports of Institution for Health Metrics.

One more essential index that needs to be analysed is the Human Capital Index (prepared by World Bank) but for this we first need to understand what human capital index is? It consists of knowledge, health and skills that people accumulate throughout their lives. India was ranked 115 out of 157 countries for Human Capital Index.

‘HCI has found that a child which is born in India at present will be only 44% as productive when he or she grows up as he or she could if he or she enjoyed complete education and full health. A scary fact that 38 out of 100 are stunted is a point of grave concern and so at risk of cognitive and physical limitation that can last a life’. Do we live in an economy where social and natural environment suffers and business accumulates?

India’s ranking in Human Development Index was 130 in 2014 and still ranked 130 in the ranking of 2018. India’s ranking has not improved despite becoming world’s fastest growing economy whereby this ranking of 130 by HDI puts India at the bottom one-third of the world countries.

The reason is clear India does not spend much of its GDP on education and health sector even though public investment in social sector is considered critical to economic growth. India lie third in HDI among SAARC countries, which means India, is behind the Srilanka and Maldives, both of these fall in high HDI category whereas India and Bhutan’s HDI lie in medium category among SAARC Countries.

Next time when you’ll go to vote, watch out very carefully because there is a word called Epistemophobia which means fear of Knowledge. I think that fear is still amongst us!

