The Generation ‘Z’ is facing vacuum

June 08, 2019 | Shoaib Mohammad

Parents must be sensitized with knowledge so that they can help children in maintaining a balanced life, health, time, and peace

We have often heard people saying “Zamana Badal Gaya” which means Era Has Changed. However, when people compare their past actions with their status quo they quickly commence to realize many changes which make them comment “Era Has Changed”. When thoughts are pushed into actions they turn into manifold because they often bring some change or shape different perceptions. Based on such strategy, logically neither time changed nor the world but perception of one generation changed and shaped another generation. But we often don’t realize that human habits too are shaped by perceptions. Habits whether good or bad are actions which we usually perform. However, Human Habits have a strong linkage with the social trends as we often change them and develop new habits as per social demand and sometimes such inclusion turns out into addiction. Well the term Generation ‘Z’ stands for current generation especially those born in the 1990s and 2000 onwards. However such generations mingled with technology speak about different issues based on different segments.

Pointing my view upon one such segment which leaves a catastrophic impact upon youth is when mass disinterest among them is seen for outdoor plays. By thinking rhetoric, one could address the fact that if it was a man who created computer then how his own made artificial programming controls him? Thus, it remains a question mark on today’s world communities. It would be hard to accept that Computer has not facilitated and provided ease to mankind. But surmisely, it is not hard to say that it has snatched peace of mind. Coming towards Present scenario it reveals that children are less interested in playing outdoors. The previously played indoor and outdoor games have now turned and steeped into programming by splitting real adventure and exercise from them and composed with an artificial one. Children like to stay inside room corners rather going out for playing and to explore different things. Such perversion leads society towards the crepuscule of ocean in general and Children in particular.

The full time PUBG players, Digital Shooters, digital sports, Tik-Tokers, YouTube, online Cricket, etc those who loose and win without moving their bodies have seriously missed out the real adventure and meaning of the play. Empirical data reveals that children even don’t enjoy the beauty of indoor plays as well. However, games played on the computer and mobile phones have turned children numb and tedious yet they consider themselves active and experts but that is not the reality. Today the carefree laughter and practical play have turned into economic motives, which remain one of the reasons that quickly grabbed the attention of youth and diverted children towards digital entertainment with an aim to earn. Today we feel nothing wrong in playing such games or in showing up our skills’ whether it is through YouTube, lip syncing, T.V, or other such platforms and make people busy in watching them. There is nothing wrong but the limit of time spent, being healthy, doing practicals, enjoying outdoors and real-life adventures are actually not gains from the digital entertainment world.

According to National Trust Research, about 4 out of 5 adults say that their children spend very less time playing outside and some even don’t play at all. As per education experts, they believe that such a platform of games corrupts the brain. Even researchers have revealed that children who play more computer or mobile video games are prone to disruptive behavior, anxiety, decreased social helping and hyper behavior. In fact, it affects their learning outcomes also. So such a phenomenon seems an inclusion to jeopardize young minds or a state of schadenfreude for developers as they earn. It makes me remember a great saying by elders that “if you want to develop your mind and flex your body then play something productive. Productive here means which benefits you, Makes one physically and mentally active and which could develop stamina inside to face real life problems. Alas, gone are those beautiful days of team spirit when children used to involve their mind in making game tools and game rules then played it with their heart and sweat.

The digital entertainment platform could not be blamed alone; it is also an issue under the adult education system which should be mandatory taught worldwide. Parents must be sensitized with knowledge so that they can help children in maintaining a balanced life, health, time, and peace. These four elements seem missing somewhere in today’s generation. It could be treated by sensitizing children through education; including different strategies and mechanisms like inter-school jobs which could encourage them to earn and learn inside schools.

Another technique is by turning some computer games into practical adventures inside schools and social compounds that shall be productive. It is being said that if children fail to connect with great outdoors till the age of 14 then it is hard and less likely later in their life. So, Parents, civil society members must look at every minor issue especially among children. As they form today's generation and their good upbringing will gradually shape the next best generation. The childhood adventure plays like climbing trees, kite flying, planting a tree grow and eat, Hiding and seeking, running, jumping, collecting or discovering innovative things, etc will never make you lazy and dependent but it encourages ones mental and physical ability and surely adds colors to life. Moreover the involvement in outdoor games would generate sporting spirit that would help them in life to cement differences and there is a prove verb “Let’s Play” means to cultivate to do something fairly and squarely which is the basic ethics of human life.

(Author is PhD scholar in History and can be contacted)

