The Friend and the Falahudarien

May 19, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Thirty-five-year-old Amjad, a black smith by profession, used to live in such abject poverty that he could not afford a hammer, a chisel or a pair of tongs.

He would work as a helper with another blacksmith on a meager salary not enough to suffice the needs of his family of six.

Annoyed with the little salary and his wicked master, one day, he ran away from the shop and after wandering for months, returned home dejected without finding a job anywhere.

Poverty left him depressed and his family had to bear the brunt of his jobless days until he met a friend who recommended Falahudrien to him.

Now Amjad, a resident of Baramulla, is running his own shop on the outskirts of the town and employing a number of workers.

“In year 2012, I was depressed and in need of money to run my family affairs when a friend told me about Falahudarien. They motivated me to set up a shop where I could utilize my expertise and provided me with Rs 40,000, which helped me in buying a few tools and renting a shop at Khawaja Bagh Baramulla,” Amjad says.

He says a helping hand in the time of need not only changed his life forever but also saved him from various social evils.

Amjad now manufacturers metal gates and his shop witnesses a rush of customers.

Idarah Falahudarien, a socio religious organisation has provided both monetary as well as moral support to hundreds of such youth who wanted to establish their own business but were too poor to even think about it.

Rizwan, a resident of Old Town Baramulla and Dawud from Sangri Colony Baramulla too have same stories to share.

Rizwan used to work as a salesman at a tyre shop in the town but with the help of Falahudarien, he now owns his personal shop and also employs a few workers.

Dawud, a vendor is multi-tasking to help his family of six.

“Earlier I used to sell products on a hand-cart. In 2015, I was in debt and lost everything but it was Falahudarien members who helped me. Today I sell various products on my hand-cart and in the evening time, I serve barbeque to my customers and Alhamdullilah am doing well," Dawud says.

IDARAH FALAHUDARIEN

It was a chilly winter day of 1999 when five like-minded friends from Baramulla, distressed by social evils and degrading values met to find a way out.

It was the beginning of Baramulla's unique socio-religious organization - Idarah Falahudarien.

These five men in their mid 20s decided to provide moral and religious teachings to young men and women of their town but they realised that only preaching was not enough.

Suhail Ahmad Kar, a founding member of Falahudarien said there are widows with small kids with no means to feed them, orphans, destitute in the society and mere preaching religion to them was never going to be enough.

“In 2002, we established Mawneen (supporters), a wing of Falahudarien to provide need-based support to the needy, the poor and the widows. With more than 150 members from different backgrounds, Falahudarien now distributes more than Rs 50 lakh per year to the needy and the destitute of Baramulla town,” he said.

In the year 2018-2019, Falahudarien helped 12 needy persons in getting self-employment besides footing the medication bills of 252 persons, performing Nikah of 27 poor girls and helping 262 widows and orphans in Baramulla.

Falahudarien is also providing monthly financial assistance to more than 450 beneficiaries besides providing paying their tuition fees and for their books, uniforms or any other expenditure to the orphans.

Even needy students who aspire to pursue professional degree course and appear in competitive examinations are provided with desirable help.

The organisation does not accept aid from the government, any NGO or any other funding agency but runs on public donations and provides help purely on humanitarian basis without taking religion into consideration.

The collection in year 2002 was Rs 40,000 and in the year 2018-2019, the collections have risen to Rs 1.52 crore.

Later on, course established an Islamic Research Center to conduct research on complicated issues in Islam that surface due to modernity and technology besides the state-of-the-art school - Arifeen School of Excellence.

However, not a single rupee from the Mawneen is utilised either by any Falahudarien member, the school or the research centre.

(The names of the beneficiaries of the Falahudarien have been changed)