The fault in our stars

March 06, 2019 | Azhar Aalam Mir

Govt should take strong action against those who harass Kashmiris outside the Valley

It has been about a fortnight since the deadly Pulwama suicide attack. The attack has haunted many lives across India. As a response to the attack carried on February 14 by Jaish-e-Mohammad, many people in different states of India rose against the people of Kashmir who were labelled as Pakistanis, terrorists, anti-nationals and what not. Thousands of students, who were studying outside the Valley, have returned to their homes following reports about attacks on Kashmiris.

Many students have been suspended by their institutional authorities and many of them were thrown out of their hostels and residing places.

Some hotels put up notice that ‘Kashmiris aren’t allowed to stay’ and some shops put that ‘Dogs are allowed but Kashmiris aren’t.’ Many Kashmiris were beaten by fanatics. Some people have shown that they don’t want Kashmiris to be part of India.

Social media posts of Kashmiris and other people who asked questions were considered as acts of treason. The hatred was taken forward by jingoistic news anchors who were trying to act as advisors to the people or ‘bhakts’.

The Governor of Meghalaya tweeted that: “Don’t visit Kashmir, don’t go to AmarnathYatra for next 2 years, don’t buy articles from Kashmiri tradesmen who come every winter, boycott everything Kashmiri.”

Kashmiri students across India locked themselves inside their rooms and were living like hostages. Bajrang Dal and VHP activists were said to have attacked many Kashmiri students in Dehradun.

A friend over there told me that police couldn’t stop them from attacking Kashmiris and when I asked why, he said, “Here people say that they (Bajrang Dal and VHP) are above law.”

The social media was flooded with attacking videos of Kashmiri students, traders etc. yet a union minister denied all reports and said that there is no harassment of Kashmiri students.

Such hypocrisy has instilled fear among Kashmiri students who now are afraid to return, besides many colleges have announced that they will not admit any Kashmiri in their colleges.

Scared that their young sons may fall prey to uncanny milieu of Kashmir, many parents spend their hard-earned money to send their children out of Valley in different parts of the country to seek education. This serves the double purpose of better life chances for the children later and their immunity from radicalization and chances of joining militant ranks or falling astray.

Once out of the Valley to pursue their dreams, Kashmir’s young brigade has the potential to assuage the differences between Valley and rest of the country as they act as ambassadors of social exchange, thus fixing fissures and bringing integration.

However, ironically there have been sporadic incidents where Kashmiri students have become victims of campus wrath in different universities and the hostilities are unimaginable.

Whole of nation was enraged over the death of 40 CRPF soldiers, but how far is it justified to humiliate and demean a Kashmiri for something he has not done. He will take this on his dignity and later government cries foul that youth of Kashmir are being radicalized.

By labelling them as “anti-nationals”, we only reinforce that kind of feeling and behavior in them and by asking them to leave the mainland India, when something goes wrong, is acknowledgement of the fact that there is no space for them.

Belongingness doesn't come from sloganeering and crying hoarse in prime time jingoistic squabble on prime time news shows, it comes from gestures of kindness and empathy.

A Kashmiri outside the valley always tries to develop a good relation with the people of that particular state or region but he/she is made to feel that they don’t belong there and all this is done by humiliating or beating them, therefore a Kashmiri outside valley always feels demeaned and alienated from India.

How come is it possible that the people from Kashmir, who can act as peace ambassadors between the conflicted Valley and India are being beaten, will improve the ties between the Valley and mainland India?

Despite this hate, the Sikh community came to the rescue of thousands of Kashmiri students and other Kashmiris across India. The community was very helpful to all the Kashmiris who were outside the state and managed to bring them home. Some students’ organizations also helped hundreds of Kashmiri students to return their homes safely.

Also, people from many states welcomed Kashmiris, who faced any kind of trouble, to their homes. Kashmir will never forget their hospitality and will be always be in debt to them, mostly to the Sikh community, they have gained a massive respect in the Valley.

Besides, the media, be it TV or social, played a great role in degrading the image of Kashmir. Most people in India know Kashmir through biased media and they also believe in it. The propaganda is well being played and it only favours the politicians. The good things that happen in the Valley are never being celebrated. Indian media has done everything it can to spoil the image of Kashmir and Kashmiris.

There is a need of a political party which will be at least in favor of Kashmir as many other institutions in the Valley are in danger. The Center should look after the students who have been suspended by their respective colleges outside the state and government should take the responsibility of the safety of Kashmiri students and other people from Kashmir.

Governor of J&K should also take measures to solve the problems faced by Kashmiri students as thousands of carriers are at stake. The best would have been if there were our own colleges in Kashmir so that our student could study in the Valley only.

The Government of India should take strong action against those who harass Kashmiris outside the Valley. Some strict actions should also be taken against the biased media and the jingoistic anchors should stop licking the feet of politicians.

There is an urgent need of dialogue between India and Pakistan. It can be done by sitting across the negotiation table in the spirit of peace and friendship. It might take time to build trust in both the countries, but if it is not done now, it would lead to war like consequences. Let’s hope the peace prevails at all the three places.

