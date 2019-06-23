The evil of Materialism in our society

June 23, 2019 | Muntaha Jan

‘To be content with little is difficult, to be content with much, impossible’

Materialism is the belief that only physical matter exists, and that there is no spiritual world. A materialistic person has the attitude which gives importance to worldly things only and the person wants to possess unlimited material wealth. Philosophically, materialism is the monist doctrine that matter is the only reality while as the mind; the emotions and the mental serenity are merely its functions or have no value at all. The greed and love for worldly wealth and the desire to get rich quickly has almost got caught up with everybody. The new dimensions of corrupt practices on daily basis have been acquired by people of almost all walks of life irrespective of caste, color, creed, sex or religion, although they are not inherently transferred through genes.

The main processes that make people to learn and act upon the corrupt practices is what Albert Bandura called ‘Social Learning’ in which modeling and the sense of gratification act as positive reinforces. These endless desires lead to different forms of moral disobediences in our society and the ethical and social values which were once considered as the hallmarks of a civilized society have faded down the horizon. The evil of materialism has degraded the societal value system in which diligence, honesty, honor and integrity are no longer accorded the respect they deserve. This has been so integrated into the normal way of life that the economies of most nations do nullify or provide only limited opportunities to the poor, thereby, strangulating the natural and fundamental rights of social and economic equality of a vast population.

The root cause of evils like wars, terrorism, murders, robberies, kidnappings, bribery can be attributed to materialism. The real and common motive behind all these evils is the desire for sense gratification. To gain riches and control over the resources, most of the powerful countries crush poor countries thereby killing millions of people as happened in the past two world wars and is still persistent today. The materialistic stereotyping has shirked the scope of religion, morality, mental serenity and spirituality only to their dictionary meanings without any real life purpose. These valuable ethical assets are considered as the purpose-less philosophies of the Stone Age. The death of a billionaire is worth more to the media than the lives of a billion poor people, although an expensive coffin does not decrease the deceased’s chances of going to hell.

Daily our minds are saturated via mass media advertisements that the goal of life is sensual pleasure and that the success in life is acquisition of those objects that make such sensual pleasure possible. Lacking appreciation of moral values as eternal and blissful spark of life adds to the need of wealth. All major religions teach us not be obsessed with materialistic desires and worldly things. It has been rightly quoted that ‘if you desire many things, many things will seem few.’ If we understand that this life is just a test for that great and eternal life, and that every human being deserves due social and economic justice, we will not see the gaining of material wealth and power as the ultimate goal of our life.

It requires all hands on deck to curb the problem of social vices associated with the high demand for material things. Our leaders whether politicians, policy makers, bureaucrats, social reformers, religious scholars etc must lead from the front by examples. It is not enough for them to condemn corruption on the pages of newspapers only and not to show good examples in practical life. We should all join our hands to curb the bane of materialistic evils, otherwise not far in space and time, our future generations will have to yearn hard for a single glimpse of happiness and a single ray of mental peace in their entire lives. Let’s try living our lives by not letting our minds be ruled by materialistic gratifications.

