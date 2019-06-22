The Economics behind Begging

June 22, 2019 | Manzoor Malik

Begging population has witnessed an exponential growth in the recent past among the street beggars both in urban and rural areas of Kashmir valley. This rapid growth can be well figured in Srinagar and other parts of valley in markets, at religious places and tourist destinations. Begging is emerging as a well-structured industry in Kashmir to earn economic incentives through vulnerable populations like children, disabled and women in the form of street charities. Begging phenomena is not just a social issue but it has its close linkages with economic outcomes. Begging in economics is defined as a kind of informal work in a public space, consisting of a receiver asking for non-reciprocated alms. Its informality nature is due to the circumvent costs associated with it, and the excluded benefits and rights of the workers involved. According to economic principle, begging increases the profitability of those involved, but results in greater risk of negative externalities. Since it creates a vicious circle for those involved, as well as risk of other to get involved due to higher returns and no costs.

There is also a belief that begging is emerging as profession in an organized way channeled through vulnerable groups to reap out the benefits broadly termed as economics of street charity. Begging has its theoretical origin from the theory of reasoned action (TRA), which is based on the notion that intentions guide individuals to perform certain behavior. These intentions are shaped by person’s attitude and perceived social norms influenced by the kind of earning incentives. Thus the act of asking people for money or material assistance is just a behavior backed by intentions with certain rewards. Socially, begging is a product of social influences based on the evaluations of the outcomes to earn the incentives through street charities or some other means to earn income or material means.

Although socio-economic and political factors are the root cause of begging, but that is less likely to be the case of begging in Kashmir where the begging population is mainly de-facto. Looking at official statistics begging population of India stands at 4.13 lakh according to census 2011, of which J&K accounts 0.5 percent only. These numbers are categorized to marginal and non-workers category according to census classification, mostly based on disabled, children and vagrants. But despite these low figures begging in Kashmir valley has been on rise. This rapid growth in begging population can be mainly linked to greater willingness to pay, social composition and religious beliefs, but one of the main reasons is the lack of legal constraints. Begging thus is emerging as a kind of full time livelihood activity for the working population involved and their profiteers, overshadowing the benefits of actual beggars classified because of poverty, disability or any other reasons.

The other factor contributing is the greater earning opportunity, which at times is found to be higher than the normal returns of average worker. These factors therefore are not only affecting the compositional structure and informality of labour market in the valley, but also result in different other negative externalities. Thus while government as whole needs to think about the possible strategies to curb this rising menace. Comprehensive measures through legal entities and public awareness can be detrimental in eradicating this economic disguise.

The role played by local players like NGO’s can be also pivotal to overcome from these negative externalities. At social level we must replace the philanthropic approach by rehabilitative programs in order to eradicate this emerging malaise, which otherwise have long run repercussions on composition and growth of labor market in the valley. Although there is an act in our state to stop this culture, but its implementation has been failed till now in practical terms. Thus reorientation of current legal barrier has to be improved in order to have an effective implementation for controlling the menace of street charity in the valley.

(Author is a Research Scholar, Economic Demography)