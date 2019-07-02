The Dreadful effects of Pornography

July 02, 2019 | Bhat Mujtaba Gurezi

We feel delighted when a pious person is remembering his/her lord, when a teacher is delivering the lectures of morality, when parents feel proud of their children while seeing them going to school or graduating from colleges. At the same time in other corners of the world some creatures in the disguise of humans; rip apart the curtains of shame and bid their bodily being, sell their moral property in the markets of indignity and destroy the very foundation of their self respect and humanity. This is what pornography means; the act of heinous, illegal, brutal immoral and indecent display intended to stimulate intimate excitement. The parties involved are professional actors, who look attractive and characterize indecent immoral acts. The viewer once brought into the emotional trap likes to watch what the supplier wants to show them, hence rip the moral fabric of juveniles as well as adults. The people addicted to the pornography in any form are driven by the principle of emotional capture, which is done by feeding their subconscious sexual mindset with the inappropriate diet of obscenity and vulgarity.

The virtual sensation created on the screens of smart phones or computers develops a receptive lacuna in the mind that makes the viewers addictive and with time they get acclimatized and comfortable to the obscene environment, making difficult to abstain from it, and almost impossible to get rid of the continuous and unending cycle of ethical destruction.

The multiple indecent acts and objectification of women is generating a kind of mindset among the users, which later on takes the form of rapes, domestic and sexual violence against women. The crime rates, especially the rate of committing these kinds of immoral acts are dangerously increasing and taking new forms in the society. The offenders, after getting inspired from the obscene acts of the porn stars, try to imitate these horrendous actions or acts which in turn destroy their moral conduct. The repetitive exposure to easily available online pornographic material makes a person very similar to those that signify an addiction to drugs or alcohol

Pornography is merely an ‘emotional game’ just to make profit and earn big fortunes by destroying the moral fundamentals in a society at large. It produces behaviour among the viewers, who start to conceive the belief that this happens in reality. In fact most of the scenes are edited and fabricated in a sense that it correctly fits the human subconscious. Just to receive maximum hits on the videos and to earn money they play with the human psychology. Those addicted resort to self destruction by performing these shameful acts or they switch to open violence in the form of rape, molestation or any kind of physical and emotional assault.

The active participants or the so called ‘porn stars’ that are mostly drug addicts or consuming alcohol and other psychotropic drugs. The prolonged involvement and continuous celebration of these acts drives most of them physically weak and sick. The diseases they inherit, especially the female partners are life taking. On one side they degrade themselves physically and on the other hand they face backlash from the society which is intolerable and makes them either drug addicts or put them on the path of self destruction. Some figures are really shocking that about 28,258 users worldwide are watching pornography every second and about 88 percent of scenes in porn films contain acts of physical aggression, and 49 percent of scenes contain verbal aggression. One may ask what we are as the entities of this seemingly humanistic society getting from this. The answer is, we get a generation of vampires; thirsty of bodily pleasures, a society flooded with sexual bugs that are ready to sting even their own creed overlooking the relationships and other emotional ties and connections.

The account of former actresses confessing the state of trauma and misery they faced while doing the roles is totally disgraceful. And the trends are changing now effecting our social institutions like marriage .The phenomena has now become so complicated that even married people have turned to new ways of online dating, fixing and breaking. Aren’t these facts indicating the disappearance of true human conscience, demolition of culture, ruination of civilizations and loss of beliefs?

The message here goes that let’s put a full stop over it now. Every time you get in contact with this filthy environment you are left infected. The depression among the addicts is not uncommon and invasion of psychological disorders is inevitable. Just closing the eyes and letting the menace to go on is not going to stop this alarming concern. If you have been successful in protecting yourself from this evil, since you know the outcome, then please don’t play dumb. Let us pledge to hold the hands of those who are addicted and start a ‘movement’ to stop this menace across the globe.

bhatmuj07@gmail.com