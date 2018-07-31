The discourse and definition of terrorism

Terrorism is a comprehensive subject involving different fields, for example, sociology, psychology, economics, communications, and political science
Terrorism has been a dark feature of human behaviour since the dawn of recorded history. Great personalities have been assassinated, groups and individuals have committed acts of unbelievable violence, and entire cities and nations have been destroyed- all in the name of defending to achieve good. Terrorism, however defined, has always challenged the stability of societies and the peace of mind of everyday people.
As British politician, Townshend Charles, explained that; “the terrorism upsets people. It makes us feel vulnerable…. Terror and war are intimately related”. In the modern era, the impact of terrorism—that is, its ability to terrorize—is not limited to the specific locales or regions where the terrorists strike. In the age of new technology, graphic images of terrorist incidents are broadcast promptly into the homes of billions of people.
Terrorist groups understand the power of these images, and they manipulate them to their advantage as much as they can. Terrorist states also fully appreciate the power of immediate information, and so they try to control the “spin” on reports of their behaviour.
In many respects, the 21st century saw an era of globalized and new face of terrorism. Some acts of political violence are clearly acts of terrorism. Most people would agree that politically motivated planting of bombs in marketplaces, massacres of enemy civilians and the routine use of torture by governments are terrorist acts.
Defining terrorism is a major issue for researchers and law enforcement agencies. Terrorists call themselves many names: urban guerrillas, warriors, or freedom fighters.
Now the question is what terrorism is and how it has been defined in present day world, unfortunately, I could not find any sufficient description of the word ‘terrorism’ in English literature. Every academician and scholar says that it is impossible to define it. However efforts have been made on different levels to explain it, Britannica has defined it as: “The systematic use of violence to create a general climate of fear in a population and thereby to bring about a particular political objective. Terrorism has been practiced by political organizations with both rightist and leftist objectives, by nationalistic and religious groups, by revolutionaries, and even by state institutions such as armies, intelligence services, and police.”
American agency FBI defines it that the: “The use of serious violence against persons or property, or threat to use such violence, to intimidate or coerce a government, the public or any section of the public, in order to promote political, social or ideological objectives.”
In a critical response to the international assertion of US interests since 9/11, Michael Mann defines it as: “A ‘terrorist’ as a non-state actor attacks civilian targets to strike terror into the hearts of the enemy community. A ‘state terrorist’ is a state doing the same thing. Any war against terrorism must distinguish between two types, national and international. Terrorists all begin as national ‘freedom fighters,’ seeking to liberate their own land from what they see as alien oppressive rule. When some of them (usually out of weakness) turn to attack civilians as well as soldiers and officials, they become national terrorists.”
However, there is no universally accepted definition of terrorism. It remains the subject of continuing debate in international bodies, as Lord Carlile of Berriew, reviewing the deﬁnition of terrorism in U.K. law in 2007, indicated that he was unable to ﬁnd a paradigm deﬁnition of terrorism and that it may be impossible to do so:“We must obviously do our best with the definition. However, having spent many hours looking at many different definitions, I can only say, that there are great difficulties in finding a satisfactory definition. Indeed, I was unable to do so, and I suspect that none of us will succeed.”
He has concluded his review that: “There is no single definition of terrorism that commands full international approval… that the risks posed by terrorism and its nature as crime are sufficient to necessitate proportional special laws to assist prevention, disruption and detection.”
It is worth to note that any adequate deﬁnition of terrorism must capture these cases. They share some salient features. In each case death was caused. Each occurred outside the context of war. In each case, some political, religious, or ideological purpose was served and the individuals who committed the acts were not state actors, although some had motivations to become state actors.
In each, a public spectacle was created, causing outrage and fear in many quarters but celebration in others. Which of these features renders these acts terrorist acts? Which should play a role in the legal deﬁnition of terrorism? The key elements in the first of this definition are the ‘civilian targets’ and the intention to ‘strike terror’. It is these two elements that almost anyone trying to define terrorism has incorporated.
Terrorists use different tactics in committing violence acts. These tactics are different in nature and are not limited to, arson, assignation, hijacking, hostage taking, kidnapping, and bombing, Bombing appears to be the most popular method; it is destructive and relatively easy to carry out.
There are various other words which have been used to describe those who commit acts of terrorism. They are radicals, fundamentalists, evil madmen, the enemies of democracy, and enemies of civilization, enemies of freedom, insurgents, tyrants, murderers, criminals and killers who operate in shadowy networks. The definition of who is a terrorist has become as elusive as the term terrorism.
As these vague categories are used in public discourse it induces a climate of fear and anxiety among general populations. This climate of fear has had a profound effect on the public discourse, policy and civil liberties.
Then the aims of terrorists have become a strategy of blaming and attaching negative labels to political dissidents, activists and random people in the name of security and avoidance of radicalization. Terrorism discourse is a system of legitimization/de-legitimization.
In the discursive process terrorists identities are constructed, named and opposed to “legitimate” identities. Also, ways to confront terrorists are mapped out and legitimatized. Terrorism discourse does not only construct the “terrorists”, it also makes certain responses and strategies to deal with the terrorists seem justified.
Terrorism discourse creates a new framework through which political power can justify its actions without generating a widespread dissent, needs to create a legitimizing narrative that manufactures approval while simultaneously suppressing individual doubts.
Types of terrorism
There are many types of terrorism in world: international, domestic, political, and religious. Those who operators disregard of national borders commit international terrorism, which is, in some cases, supported by individual countries or nations. Its objectives are to attract international attention.
Among its objectives are to harm the relationships of the target country with other countries and damage to the economy and public order in the targeted country.
Local or native groups within the boundaries of a single country, on the other hand, commit domestic terrorism. This kind of action seeks to achieve certain goals, among them are: to make a political statement, to cause physical damage to police, army, or security forces, or to change the political system; and to attack government buildings and / or targets to weaken the government.
Political terrorism
Terroristic activities, consisting in destroying the most harmful person in the government, in defending the party against surveillance, in pushing the perpetrators of the notable cases of violence and arbitrariness on the part of the government and administration, aims to undermine the prestige of the government’s power, to demonstrate steadily the possibility of struggle against the government, to arouse in this manner the revolutionary spirit of the people and their confidence in the success of the cause, and finally, to give shape and direction to the forces fit and trained to carry on the fight.
Religion and terrorism
Terrorism in the name of religion has become the predominant model for political violence in the modern world. This is not to suggest that it is the only model because nationalism and ideology remain as potent catalysts for extremist behaviour.
In fact, religious extremism has become a central issue for the global community. In the modern era, religious fundamentalism and terrorism has increased in its frequency, scale of violence, and global reach. The old ideologies of class conflict, ant colonial liberation, and secular nationalism have been challenged by a new and vigorous infusion of sectarian ideologies.
Grassroots extremist support for religious violence has been most widespread among populations living in repressive societies that do not permit demands for reform or other expressions of dissent.
We should keep in mind that religious terrorism shares a long history. Many words in the English dictionary that describe terrorism and violence have religious etymology. The word zealot, for example, dates to a Jewish sect in 66-73 AD, The Word “assassin” comes from an Islamic group that existed between 1090 and 1272; and term “thug” derived from an Indian religious group in the 7th century. In the first half of the twentieth century, religious- based terrorism was overshadowed by ethnic and nationalist separatist, or ideologically motivated- terrorism.
In the last four decades, the problem of religious-based terrorism has surfaced again, and now half of the well-known terrorist organisations use religion as the major motive for their acts.
In 1968 there was no religious terrorist group active among the terrorist organisation, but in 1996, almost half of the active terrorist groups were religious-based terrorists. These groups are in field to promoting their own agenda.
Such groups are far more lethal than their secular counterparts, regarding violence as a divine duty or sacramental act conveyed by sacred text and imparted by clerical authority….’The same characteristics—the legitimization of violence based on religious precepts, the sense of profound alienation and isolation, and the attendant preoccupation with the elimination of a broadly defined category of “enemies”—are also apparent among Christian white supremacists, among some radical Jewish messianic terrorist movements in Israel and America, and among radical Sikh and Hindu movements in India.
These groups embrace strong millennialist or apocalyptic beliefs; we may be on the cusp of a new and potentially more dangerous era of terrorism in future.
Karen Armstrong asks us to ‘remember that “fundamentalism” has surfaced in most religions and seems to be a world –wide response to the peculiar strain of late-twentieth century life. Radical Hindus have taken to the streets to defend the cast system and to oppose the Muslims of India; Jewish fundamentalists have made illegal settlements on the West bank and the Gaza Strip and have vowed to drive all Arabs from their Holy land; Jerry Falwell’s Moral Majority and the new Christian Right, which saw the Soviet Union as the evil empire, achieved astonishing power in United States during the 1980s. It is wrong, therefore, to assume that Muslim extremists are typical of their faith.
Fundamentalism is a response to the challenges of modernity which were perceived by the zealous as threats to the integrity and survival of their faith.
Some of the believers met the challenge by reform and compromise; other, by rejection and retreat into revivalism. A section of revivalists, disdaining retreat, adopted the aggressive stance of fundamentalism in thought and violence in action.
However, religious terrorism can be communal, genocidal, destructive, or revolutionary. It can be committed by lonely persons, underground cells, large dissident movements, or government agencies.
It is depending on one’s perspective; there is often debate about whether the perpetrators should be classified as terrorists or religious freedom fighters. Relying on religious doctrine and or approval from a religious leader is essential in preparing for a terrorist act.
Once the approval has been granted any kind of violence is acceptable and justified. Terrorism activities carried out in the name of the faith has long been a feature of human affairs. The histories of people, civilizations, nations, and empires are replete with examples of extremist true believers who engage in violence to promote their belief system.
Some religious terrorists are inspired by defensive motives, others seek to ensure the predominance of their faith, and others are motivated by an aggressive amalgam of these tendencies.
Religious movements are motivated by a belief that an otherworldly power sanctions and commands their behaviour. Some terrorists are motivated primarily by faith, whereas others use religion secondarily.
The latter movements are motivated by nationalism or other ideology as a primary inspiration but are united by an underlying religious identity. The goals of both primary and secondary religious terrorism are to construct a new society based on a religious or ethno-national identity. The terrorist behaviour of both tendencies is active and public.
State-sponsored religious terrorism arises in governments that pursue international agendas by mentoring and encouraging religious proxies. The case of Iranian support for religious dissident terrorists is an example of a theocracy promoting its own revolutionary agenda.
Syria is an example of a secular government that supports religious movements from a sense of common cause against a mutual enemy.
Dissident religious terrorism involves attacks by self-proclaimed true believers against members of other faiths and perceived apostasies within their own faith. Some dissident groups espouse mystical or cult-like doctrines outside the belief systems of major religions.
In the last four decades, many groups have used their religion to justify, rationalize, and defend their illegal violence, particularly in the case of terrorism. This phenomenon has been named the “holy terror,” or “holy war” and it is argued that until the nineteenth century, “religion provided the only acceptable justification for terrorism”. This has been observed all over the world, in all major religions.