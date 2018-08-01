The dark side of friendship

In context of modern and materialistic times the word ‘friendship’ is at the verge of extinction
In context of modern and materialistic times the word ‘friendship’ is at the verge of extinction
Khan Ah Hilal
A friend is someone,who has the same enemies as you have.Then there is another aphorism which says, “Walking with a friend in the dark is better than walking alone in the light.”
Humans are social animals and interacting with people can make us happier, healthier and more successful. But, these people have to be the right people.There are over seven billion individuals on the planet. Yet, we often let ourselves get obsessed with making just one or two individuals happy.
Friendship Day celebrations take place on the first Sunday of August and in some countries it is celebrated on 30th July every year. The tradition of dedicating a day in honour of friends began in US in 1935. Gradually, the festival gained popularity and today Friendship Day is celebrated in large number of countries including India.
There is not much literature on Friendship Day history as we celebrate today. However, there are numerous folktales and several instance in mythological legends that shows that friends and friendship have been valued since the beginning of civilized world.
As an intrinsically social creature, men love to make friends to further this process of socialization.We were born alone and we will die alone.But, while we are on this planet,we must accept and glorify our act of faith in Friendship through other people.
Community is life; from it comes our capacity for survival.That is how it was when we lived in caves and so it is today.
Each of us is a member of a network made up of friends, acquaintances, and family members, and these folks are essential to our mental health. They can enhance our self-esteem, make us feel part of a group, and form the basis for our personal identities.
Sometimes they serve as guardians, making sure we stay reasonably inside the bounds of a healthy lifestyle.The emotional support they provide in our time of need makes it easier to handle problems and keep us from over-reacting to difficult situations,but we should not forget the harsh reality that not all friends have a salutary effect.
In the context of modern and materialistic times the word ‘friendship’ is at the verge of extinction. Friendship has only become a tool of blackmailing each other,stealing happiness,meddling in the private business of other friend’s, fuelling sarcastic comments, proselyting and insulting dogma and infusing negativity therefore adding fire to the flames.
When I was a kid, I was taught a famous proverb that, “A friend in need is a friend indeed.” But with the passage of time I came to learn that friendship has various other definitions too.
People try to approach you when you have name,fame and for them their personal interests are very important and matters most than the common interests which are in other way responsible for the long life to friendship.
There are few friends who always with the help of others try to let us down by plotting conspirational theories out of their own jealousy,hatred and anger,thus generating bad name to a pious relation and giving birth to a sense of vengeance.
There are moments in life when we feel treacherous by our friends especially when you believe he/she is your fast friend, but in the next moment you hear from some other friend that he/she is back bitching about you, it makes me very sad and I have been lied,betrayed and insulted by such kind of friends at scores of times and I am being naive always taken for granted and my silence and kindness has always been put on question mark,and at times confounded with my weakness and this is haunting me to this day.
Being cheated and deceived is something I would never accept in friendship, perhaps that is the sole reason of why I am being thrown away.
They say, “Cheating on a good person is like throwing away a diamond and picking up a rock.”
I am not saying that I am good than my other friends, God forbids that, but you can’t throw someone away like I am being thrown.
Then there is also talk about honesty and being open to friends. About honesty, I would say that having an honest friend is really a precious gift.How many honest friends do we have these days?
Although we have some but the ratio is absolutely poor when it comes to comparison. I would like to quote Hazrat Ali (R.A). He once said, “A brother is like gold and a friend is like diamond.”
On being asked why he compared a brother to gold and a friend to diamond when a brother is one’s blood and closer by relation than a friend.
He replied: “If gold cracks, you can melt it and make it just like it was before. If a diamond cracks, it can never be like it was before.”
This is what Hazrat Ali (R.A) thought about a friend. To him, a friend was far more precious than a brother because your blood, the brother, would always find a reason to forgive his blood, whereas, a friend may not trust you again if you hurt him because trust is somethingif broken it may not be the same again.
Therefore, he advised his fellow companions and the Muslim ummah to be good to their friends but what are we doing?
Friendship is strongest of all bonds
Islam teaches us to be kind to our fellow human beings. When you hurt a friend, you hurt the faith, you infuriate ALLAH S.W.T. This is why the Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) put a lot of emphasis on fulfilling the rights of fellow human beings.
Being an ardent follower of the Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W), Hazrat Ali (R.A) also puts a lot of stress on the importance of a friend.
But nowadays total paradox is happening some friends want you just for themselves and be unwilling to allow you to mix with others.Some leave you unsure about who you are and mock your opinions and values,talk down to you and may even tell you you’re stupid.
These negative comments give birth to mental and emotional torture and psychological traumatisation and leave permanent scars.Therefore, breaching the codes of Islam in a broader day light. It’s in the human nature!
When you build some expectations from any close friend and it gets shattered.At this point of my life I have learned some very good lessons that leaving family every other type of relationship is quite temporary.
Like, earlier in my school days there were so many persons or in other words ‘best friends’ that I am not even in contact with now and I have accepted this reality.
There are friends who are always busy in projecting their fake identity in a real world and concealing their own fragility thus behind every innocent face there is a demon.
Now the other side of the picture is absolutely contrast.We are living in a technological world where getting access of anything of our choice is very easy.The rapid use of Internet and social media we do have a lot of friends on Facebook,Instagram,twitter and various other micro blogging sites whom we hardly know in real life but yet they are our friends,we share,tag,post content with other friends without their consent and we spend hours in talking and chatting with them without feeling their physical existence.
However, it has really become a challenge to maintain a healthy balance between real and virtual friends. We tend to ignore those who are near to us but give preferences to such who are oceans and continents away and thus putting a massive burden on society by isolating our life.
We cannot flee from society because we are a part of it and we have to follow its set of chains for our identity.
There is a time when a bond we create with another person slowly begins to deteriorate and a certain friendship stops bringing emotional Reward and joy.
There is also negativity among friends and this is ruining our lives. It’s not a question of if they will ruin your life, it’s a question of when.
Study after study shows that negativity has a drastic impact on our physical, mental, and financial wellbeing. The only way to protect ourselves against this is to start being very practical and deliberate with who we let into our life. Otherwise, we shall never be anything more than average.
We must avoid those who seek friends inorder to maintain a social status or to open doors they would not be otherwise be able to approach and we should stay close to those who are only interested in opening one important door -- the door to our heart.
For they will never invade our souls without our consent,or shoot a deadly arrow through that open door.
Author is from Keran,Kupwara