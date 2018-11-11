Ehtisham arrived at Srinagar Airport, vanished, says Police
Family doubts claims, says he won’t join ISJK
Ehtisham arrived at Srinagar Airport, vanished, says Police
Javid AhmadSrinagar:
In the curious case of Downtown boy— Ehtisham Bilal’s mysterious disappearance, several layers are coming out with the Police claiming that the CCTV footage at the Srinagar airport was confirming that “the missing Kashmir student had arrived in Kashmir and subsequently vanished”
Several months ago, nineteen-year-old, Ehtisham Bilal desired to pursue further studies outside state—citing unfavorable atmosphere in restive Kashmir region. He discussed his academic plan with his parents—who were finally motivated and gave him go-ahead for Noida where he joined Sharda University and started studying Bachelors in Medical Imaging Technology (BIMT).
Everything was going well and according to the plan for this family—living in Khanyar area of Downtown, Srinagar. The family was even more joyous as Ehtisham’s cousin brother; Mubashir Ahmad also took admission in the same University. Ehtisham’s father, Bilal Ahmad would talk to them every day to know about their wellbeing. However, the first bad news for the family came on October 4 when Ehtisham was beaten during a quarrel—between the students from Afghanistan and other Indian states at the varsity campus.
Following the incident; Ehtisham’s father—dealing in sanitary and hardware business became restless and immediately flew for Delhi to see his son on the same day.
“By late evening of October 6, I reached there and spend some 6 days with my son in Noida. Little relieved, I came home but only to get devastated again,” said Ahmad in a shattered voice at his Khayar house.
On morning of October 28, Ahmad said, he spoke to Ehtisham over phone again and the father-son duo had a normal conversation. “Ehtisham told me that he was going to Huda City Centre and also see his friend somewhere nearby,” he said. At around 4: 30, Ahmad says, Ahmad called his son again and asked him about the places he had gone to. “He said I will send you picture of the places he had gone to. But, that picture never came,” Ahmad said. “It was the last conversation I had with my son.”
Panic gripped the family when Ehtisham could not return to his hotel by 8: pm on October 8. “When contact with Ehtisham was lost, I dialed Mubashir to know about my son. We thought, he would return in the night since it was not unusual in a city like Noida,” said Ahmad.
Till late night when Ehtisham could not return to his hostel in Noida, Ahmad ventured out from the back gate of his house in Khanyar to visit nearby police station. “It was around 12: 30, I lodged a missing complaint with police,” he said. Two days before he went missing, Ehtisham had asked Rs 1000 from his father for a “farewell party”. Ahmad instead deposited Rs 5000 in a bank account, jointly used by my son and Mubashir. “But, Mubashir told us that Ehtisham took only Rs 400 with him when he left for Huda City centre. Mubashir had insisted him to take more money but Mubashir had refused,” said Ahmad.
When Ehtisham whereabouts could not be traced, the shocked family staged a protest demonstration at Press Enclave in Srinagar on November 03, demanding help from Government in tracing him.
On Friday (November 02) a six-minute audio clip along with an IS flag-picture surfaced on social media, in which Ehtisham purportedly announces joining Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) and pledges allegiance to IS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi. Ahmad said, he collapsed and his wife Irfana, had a panic attack when someone informed them about the purported voice clip of Ehtisham.
The family, however, is of the belief that the voice—in the audio clip—“was not the one of Ehtisham and the picture was morphed.”
“In the photograph, the physique doesn’t match with the face of Ehtisham and we also can’t recognize his voice. The voice in the audio clip in not of him,” said Ahmad amid sobs.
“He is very weak at Urdu or Arabic. The voice (in the audio clip) seems that of someone having apt knowledge of Arabic. My son is not like that.”According to the family, Ehtisham never showed any inclination toward street protests or militancy while living in Khanyar—one of the many restive localities in Downtown, Srinagar. “He is a sombre boy, less talkative but very good in studies,” said Ahmad.
He said after shifting to Noida, Ehtisham would talk about buying a flat in Noida or Delhi so that he could visit them easily while pursuing studies. “He would talk if we can buy a flat in Noida as there was nothing left here,” Ahmad said.
At the University, Ehtisham would attend classes regularly; Ahmad says he was told by few varsity officials.
He is the lone son of Ahmad who lives in a joint family consisting four brothers their wives and their four children. “We have not been able to sleep since the day he went missing,” said Ehtisham’s mother Irfana, as tears moist her cheeks.
Desperate to see their son back in family the parents even visited many shrines in Kashmir, keeping alms and praying for his safe return. “We went to many Shrines in Srinagar and Chrar-i-Shareef Shrine as he is our only hope,” she said. The parents appealed militants to “free Ehtisham if he is with them.” “They (militants) can verify our grim condition and let him free for the sake of parents. We don’t where our son is. We also appeal government to help us get him back,” said Ahmad. Police said there was an evidence to establish that Ehtisham flew in a GoAir flight from New Delhi Airport to Srinagar.
Police said the flight ticket booked on Ehtisham’s name, boarding pass and CCTV footage reveal he traveled to Srinagar. While scanning CCTV footage of Srinagar Airport police spotted the Khanyar boy landing at the Airport on October 28. “He left from Delhi via GoAir flight and he has been seen landing at Srinagar Airport. There is proper CCTV footage showing him landing at the Airport, switching off his phone and vanished,” said Superintendent of Police, North, Srinagar city, Sajad Shah. He said by all probability “he must have joined militants” and it was out of context whether the audio clip, of him, was his own or not. “The veracity of the audio clip (circulated by ISJK) can be ascertained only when there Ehtisham’s voice sample which can be compared. Then we can say whether the audio clip is of him or not,” Shah said.
javid@risingkashmir.com