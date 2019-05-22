The case for Kashmir: Lost Generation

May 22, 2019 | Mohd Ishaq Shah

My memory compels me to recollect a concept during my Research on a renounced post World-war author-Earnest Hemingway. The concept is manifested in the aforementioned title, i.e.’ lost generation.’ It means the generation that has come of an age during world war 1 and Hemingway exploited the term in full length in his first novel “ The Sun Also Rises’’. It is a common belief that every writer is the byproduct of his age and same was the case with Hemingway who himself participated in world war-II, this way or the other.

As far as my observations during the years this political turmoil has been going on in Kashmir, I could perceive that the people here have everything except mental peace and calm. Civic as well as other crimes are increasing at an alarming rate with every passing day. Sex-scandals, rapes, murders, loot and plunder have become the order of the day. Rape and murder incident of Kathua in Jammu division is still lingering for “justice must prevail”. Recently some more incidents of rapes with minor girls have been reported from north Kashmir. In addition, domestic violence is no less than the primitive days. Women are still treated in an ill way.

Employment opportunities are at zero level. A report compiled in 2017 by centre for monitoring Indian economy and in collaboration with Bombay stock exchange reveals that Jammu and Kashmir has highest rate of unemployment 12-13% as compared to some other states –Kerala {9.6 %}, Assam {8.60%} Punjab and Haryana {7.16%}.The national unemployment level is 4.7%. Consequently the youth are frustrated and in an anguishing mode. One may perchance conclude that it is the future prospects of the state that compels educated youth to take either stones or guns in their hands. It has become a preference to gun over pen. Joining of some prominent scholars with the militant ranks is indicative of this very prospect. Lack of private sector jobs adds fuel to the fire. It seems all dark to an educated young fellow when he leaves the college or university. Corruption being at peak has a special role to play in traumatizing the educated youth mentally as unfair selection lists by recruiting agencies has become a common experience nowadays.

Politics has become a gambling rather than statesmanship. Leaders now seem ‘gamblers more’ and ‘leaders less’. They have self interests in politics rather than service to nation. Booth capturing, diverted EVMs and other types of frauds in election have become now routine of the day. Recently, a truck caught fire at Quazigund area and when the public went to extinguish the fire, they were astounded to see that the truck was loaded with currency notes worth crores. All of us are well aware that, on the next day lok-saba elections were held in Anantnag constituency.

Presently, relations have become material bonds. A father is a father till he feeds his children and a son is a son if he pays money to his parents. Brothers remain brothers only if accounts are balanced between the two. Superstitious beliefs are still prevailing despite the expansion of knowledge and information.

Nowadays, the first news that reaches our ears when we rise from the bed; an encounter has started, Internet has been suspended, and many people have died. There is only bloodshed and violence everywhere in Kashmir. Govt forces are hell bent on ‘operation all out’. The irony of the fact is that ‘anti militancy operations’ seem to add ‘fire to the fuel’ as with every death of a militant two more join their ranks. One wonders, when this vicious cycle of death and destruction will end? G.B Shaw in his play “Arms and the Man’’ says ‘soldiers need chocolates more than that of cartridges’. Realism is in contradiction with the fanaticism. The fake nationalism has worsened the situation more. Being a nationalist doesn’t mean that we must trample down others? Collectively, all our selfish attempts have turned this valley into Eliot’s waste land. One may ask how much common sense we actually have!

