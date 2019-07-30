The burdened souls

July 30, 2019 | Mubashir Hassan

Schooling nowadays is an onerous task for the hapless children who get crushed under the stress of failed expectations. A few decades ago, when we were in primary schools, it was joyful activity – free from back-breaking burdens. There were a few books and little home work. We played after we returned from schools cheerfully, would listen to bed-time stories until our emergence into adulthood. We had no idea of competitions and were unconscious about careers. Still we moved on.

Things have changed now. Children are loaded with responsibilities and put to vigorous activity from the day one; they are deprived of their childhood innocence and, as small as three year olds, are admitted to schools. At the age of six they are required to study up to three hours at home. Primary class students are expected to understand complex grammatical rules, solve mathematical problems, study computer and even to cram useless general knowledge. Because of the excessive home work, they are deprived of the essential sleep requirements and are fed on junk and fast food. How can we expect them to grow physically and mentally? If the child is not healthy, the mere cramming of information doesn’t count. An unhealthy child can’t bear the burden he is laden with, rather he himself proves to be a burden.

Competition is the keyword and everything revolves round it. Schools themselves are in the race to show the superiority in positions bagged. Despite the guidelines of authorities and experts, the weight of the school bags is increasing and scarcely anybody seems to be concerned. Not only heavy bags, they have to carry lunch boxes, water bottles etc., and the burden is not only on their shoulders, (which troubles their bones), but a greater burden is on their souls.

This system encourages nothing but rote learning, playing havoc with the health, mind and creativity of the children. There is no place for creativity, imaginative thinking and critical analysis. These children have no time to think, to ponder or to let their minds wander freely. The only thing that these children are capable of is to cram information. The minds of younger generations have been turned into Hard discs, whatever you record on them, you shall get back the exact copy. Nothing new is going to come out. We have turned them into barren lands, not going to yield anything.

The age in which these children were expected to play games, to stroll about freely and to let their minds grow, is spent indoors with emphasis on filling up their brains. Parents, whose sole aim is to see their children outperform others, can’t be absolved from the crime of oppression perpetuated on these little souls. They do not want to suffer the ignominy of seeing their wards fall short of the best, not realizing that the children have different capabilities and for that reason it is natural for them to score differently. So what if your child gets lesser grades than your friend’s ward. Or in the alternative if your friend is harsh towards his children, should that mean that you follow suit? Believe me, it is not score that matters, but what a child learns, is important. Anyway, whatever the child is forced to learn is of no use in the long run.

The failure of the children to live up to the expectations of their parents develops in them anxiety, depression and slowly a sort of retreat. The extra burden and the deprivation of freedom builds stress. No wonder then that there have been instance when, under parental pressure, some children committed suicide. Children of today are more sensitive than those who lived a generation ago or so. Another outcome of this stress appears to be drug addiction. When the children have a feeling of failure, despondency, loneliness and deprivation, they end up taking refuge in drugs, destroying them physically as well as mentally. Drug abuse is widespread phenomenon these days and as the things stand, it appears to be going out of control.

The choice of books also is a nightmare. There are so many companies which publish books for children and the Schools are free to choose whatever stuff they want. Nobody is there to ask them or to control them. There is, unfortunately, a phobia among people that the difficult book means higher standard of learning. It is under this misconception that disproportionately difficult books are chosen and prescribed.

Parents, who are conscious of the uselessness of this kind of education system, feel helpless and have resigned to it. They can’t resist the school dictates. If anybody dares to challenge the status quo, he is asked politely to withdraw his ward and send him to some other school, so that their reputation remains intact. The alternative of relying on government schools doesn’t seem to be a realistic choice because of the lack of proper infrastructure. So where does a concerned parent look for?

It is a hopeless situation in which we have been trapped; we are going down the abyss in a mad race. We have to be a part of this absurdity and to follow it, even knowing it to be bad inherently. It is not going to take us anywhere. We are losing a generation to a faulty system which excels in nothing but developing undue stress that shows no signs of calming down. We are not preparing our next generation for the challenges which they shall have to face individually and collectively. The whole thing appears to be a drama that is being staged with no purpose but to show off. Parents are complacently watching the scene even though themselves being a part of it and having entrusted their kids to the care of these schools hope for automatic results.

Fortunately, we are not helpless. Things are not yet beyond the ‘Manageable’. We can change the situation, provided we are willing to and have an interest in the development of children. We need to think sincerely towards the problem and be honest towards our children and willing to do something positive for them. Pressurizing them to get higher grades for social status is a kind of oppression, to be realized by all concerned and the mentality of overzealousness with regard to our children has to be discarded. We have to set our priorities right and to understand as to what is necessary and what is redundant. There are so many useless things that have crept in the system need to be cleaned up. The stress levels would slowly come down.

Finally let me provide an example for understanding as to what good education means. Finland has the best Education system in the world. There is no segregation of pupils, they are taught together with same quality, same books, and consequently the gap between the weakest and the strongest pupils is the smallest in the world. They give relatively little home work and a mandatory test at age 16 not a volley of test every month right from beginning. The Education in Finland is not a furnace in which they are baking the children; they are making them learn without any stress in a playful way. We can’t emulate them, but at least we can apply some buttresses on our stress levels.

mubashir_07@rediffmail.com