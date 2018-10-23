The book has been written with Baconian brevity and Emily Dickinson style

Professor Mohammad Aslam
"Urdu-
Is language of Kashmiris-
Official language of the State-
But, Kashmiri-his speech-pronunciation-order [of words]-structure-
Is ignorant of style.
Accusation of those-
Who-[want to] banish this language."
The form of the above piece-prose or poetry-notwithstanding, when a writer wails for a language which Kashmiris have nurtured in spite of being alien to them, he can said to be expressing his genuine feelings so that this language does not become homeless. This is the language which after 1947 was labelled as the language of the Muslims and all efforts went into depriving it of its due place. But, Kashmir embraced it into its fold as it had many other languages earlier, especially of her oppressors, the Mughals', for instance. We made it the official language of the State and a medium of instruction at the school level. With the passage of time, it became a lingua franca at pan-J&K level, keeping the State out of many linguistic controversies that beset India immediately after her Independence. However, as in Sanskrit and Persian, Kashmiris did not restrict the use of Urdu to academia or officialdom alone. They tried their hands at imaginative and creative writings in the language and won acclaim in the subcontinent. Along with some known literary figures-Hamidi Kashmiri, Shurish Kashmiri and Hakim Manzoor, for instance-there were many lesser known writers who tried their hands in various genres in the language and created a niche for themselves in the literary circles.
One such literary figure is the late Syed GhulamRasoolGayoor whose book under review-FikriZawiyeNathriKhakey (Reflective Prose Sketches) – was posthumously published by his son, Syed ShowkatGayoor. The book contains 93 prose pieces arranged alphabetically from the first letter of the Urdu alphabet to 'h'. Naturally, the themes are varied and cover religious, social, political, psychological and other aspects of mankind, in general, and Kashmir, in particular. The epigraph to this write-up is an instance of Gayoor's canvas which he has painted with different hues taken from real life experiences, first as a Kashmiri and, then, as a teacher, an activist, and scholar. Perhaps, more significant than his themes is Gayoor's unique and matchless Urdu style which caught my eye immediately when I opened the book for the first time. Gayoor has deviated from all established norms of prosewriting – even the Ghalib style – and created excellent novel pieces which have been written with Baconian brevity and in Emily Dickinson style. They are neither poetry in its true sense nor prose as we commonly understand the term. They are a fine blend of the two genres full of wisdom, knowledge, emotions, sweet words and flow of expression as revealed in the following:
"Kashmir-
That garden-
Where flowers are-with no fragrance.
That desert-
Where there are only oases.
That heart-
Which has pain in it-
[But] no beating.
That existence-
Which has-no friends.
Kashmir-
That houses everybody-in her heart.
That provides gratifying moments-to the broken-hearted
Of whose gushing springs-waterfalls-
Music is envious.
Gayoor is conscious of our apathy towards our water-bodies and therefore cries:
"Kashmir-
Whose crystalline Dal Lake-
Has shrunk.
The width of her Wular-
Has narrowed."
Gayoor's style of writing is similar to Emily Dickinson's: using compressed and forceful words and placing more meaning into fewer words. Study the following (P- 248):
"Worries-
Life and worries-
Are part and parcel.
Worry for work-
Worry for beloved.
But-S
A more credible worry-
Worry-worry for reflection and understanding-
Worry-worry for understanding the outcome of life-
Runaways from worry-seekers of joy-
Are enamoured with vain hopes!"
Gayoor's unique style has enabled him to deal with issues of great significance. He has written on nature, morning, evening, river etc; society-women, poverty etc; life-patience, shrewdness etc, and religion.
Like Allama Iqbal, Gayoor regards women in high esteem. He writes (P- 234):
"Woman-
Nature's beautiful-and matchless gift.
An interesting riddle-
Solving of it is life's occupation-
Woman-
When she comes to revenge-is heedless.
When she comes to loving-is a pleasant friend.
Woman is entirely a Ghazal,
Who deserves-respect and attention."
Modern feminists would feel happy that a man who spent his life serving people, mostly at the political level, was aware of the problems that women faced, especially in Kashmir.
Gayoor talks about the value of friendship in "Friend and Friendship” (P-170) and says, among other things, that friendship is not (rather, should not be) subservient to fame or wealth and is not dependent on religion and geographical boundaries. He says:
"Friendship-
Is above-
Caste-creed and colour-selfishness-greed-avarice-linguistic and-
Geographical boundaries.
Friendship has no religion and-no restrictions.
Its only condition is loyalty."
His concept of 'friendship' is not restricted to humans alone. One can be a friend to the worldly aspects like wealth, greed, lust etc. He says:
"Friendship of wealth-
Makes one avaricious and proud.
Today's king-tomorrow's beggar.
Friendship of greed-gives birth to malice.
Friendship with a narrow-minded person-is synonymous with suicide."
Lust and greed create animosity between brothers. Gayoor says (P- 101):
"What separates brother from brother?
Riches-Wealth-Children-Wife-Animosity!"
Gayoor therefore loves virtuosity. He defines a virtuous person in these words (P- 103):
"Virtuous-
A noble soul-full of humaneness-
Custodian-devotee-ascetic-pious-obedient-
Taciturn-humane-nation's servant-
Friend in grief-gentle-fearless-truthful!"
Gayoor is not unaware of the ease that modern technology has brought to man, but he is also conscious of the loss of values because of this so-called advancement.
In "Rest and Luxury" (P- 78) he writes that although modern man has found all kinds of amenities to make his living easy, he has not been able to save himself from "corruption", "deceit", "lies", "unfriendliness", "opium", "cocaine", "wine" and other bad things.
He loves freedom but it should include all aspects of life-freedom from oppression, casteism, etc. He says that when this natural right is deprived,
"Man becomes a slave-
Woman gets buried alive-
Or burns on husband's funeral pyre"
Gayoor has written on "Body and Soul" (P-134), "Hope" (p- 126), "Emotions"(P-130), "Piety" (P- 102), "Sycophant" (P 153), "Hippism" (P- 323) and many numerous issues but nowhere does he take a narrow view of these issues. He talks of everything in relation to human beings in general giving his themes a universal appeal and eternal value.
Kashmir seems to have been in his mid all the time-her waters, gardens, hill stations, meadows. He has mentioned Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Daksumetc in his writings. He is also conscious of the political situation not only in Kashmir but also the world over.
In particular, he has not lost sight of the role of the UNO vis-à-vis Kashmir and its inability to solve this problem, or any problem for that matter. He laments over the role of the UNO in these words:
"The United Nation-
Listens to inflicting of cruelty on unarmed Kashmiris-
From their own and others-
And then-
Meets, discusses and disperses.
Monopolizing shop of G-5 countries.
The United Nations-
Who'd tell it?
Satan is its leader
Every sensible person hates it
Every issue gets entangled in it."
Where do we place Gayoor as a prose writer? As stated above, Gayoor has deviated from all established norms of prose writing. Those who are familiar with the prose writing of Ghalib, Hali, Azad, or modern writers like Gopi Chand Narang will find Gayoor's style unorthodox. And, that is its strength and forces one to read and appreciate this great writer of this land.
Since people have been writing prose pieces following a set-pattern of paragraph after paragraph till the end, any deviation from the norm often raises eye-brows about the authenticity of such writings.
But, if we look at poetry, it does not follow the normal grammatical structure-in fact, poetry is called a deviant structure-but nobody objects to it. Gayoor's prose also deviates from the beaten track and gives birth to a new form of poetic-prose which makes one wonder at his command of the language and his knowledge of Urdu vocabulary.
As a student of literature and language, I have come across several writers and texts which do not follow the usual norms-for instance, Japanese Haikus. Gayoor has tried to give a new pattern to prose and in turn has succeeded in giving the reader thoughtful views evoking interest and awe.
Hamidi Kashmiri in his remarks on the book (P- 17) points to this fact about the writer and certifies the uniqueness of the prose pieces.
Besides 93 prose pieces, the book contains commentaries by Professor Hamidi Kashmiri (P- 17), MohammdYousufTeng (P- 19), MuzafarIraj Kashmiri (P- 23), Abdul AhadFarhad (P-38) and Syed Mohammad SahfiSimnani (P- 45). The writer's son, Syed ShowkatGayoor has also written an introduction to the book (P- 55).
Author is HOD, Department of English, Central University of Kashmir
Compiled and published by Syed ShowkatGayoorAndrabi